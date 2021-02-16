Run a list of functions in order in a given object context. The functions can be Promise-returning to do async operations, or return anything else if they are done synchronously.
This module is zalgo-exposing, meaning that synchronous returns will result in a sync call to the supplied cb, and async calls will result in the done callback being called asynchronously. The loop will return a Promise indicating when it is finished, if any async functions are encountered. It does not artificially defer if functions are called synchronously.
loop(context, functionList, doneCallback, errorCallback)
Run all the functions in the context of the
context object, and then
call the
doneCallback or call the
errorCallback if there are any
errors.
Functions can return a Promise to do async operations, or not if they are
done synchronously. Throws are reported to the
errorCallback provided.
Return value is a Promise if any of the functions are asynchronous, or
undefined otherwise.