function-arguments

by Charlike Mike Reagent
1.0.9 (see all)

Get function arguments, useful for and used in dependency injectors. Works for regular functions, generator functions and arrow functions.

Readme

Get arguments of a function, useful for and used in dependency injectors. Works for regular functions, generator functions and arrow functions.

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i function-arguments --save

Important: for more advanced stuff please use parse-function, don't suggest features or complex bugs.

Usage

For more use-cases see the tests

const functionArguments = require('function-arguments')

API

functionArguments

Get function arguments names.

Params

  • fn {Function}: Function from which to get arguments names.
  • returns {Array}

Example

var fnArgs = require('function-arguments')

console.log(fnArgs(function (a, b, c) {})) // => [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]
console.log(fnArgs(function named (a , b, c) {})) // => [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]

console.log(fnArgs(a => {})) // => [ 'a' ]
console.log(fnArgs((a, b) => {})) // => [ 'a', 'b' ]

console.log(fnArgs(function * (a ,b, c) {})) // => [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]
console.log(fnArgs(function * named (a ,b, c) {})) // => [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]

Works when using comments

As it works for ES2015, it also works if you use comments in weird places.

console.log(fnArgs(function /* something may */ (
  // go,
  go,
  /* wrong, */
  here
  // (when, using, comments) {}
) { return 1 })) // => [ 'go', 'here' ]

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue. But before doing anything, please read the CONTRIBUTING.md guidelines.

