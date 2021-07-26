A simple tool that help you to retrieve the function location from its reference.

How to install

$ npm i func-loc

How to use

const { locate } = require ( 'func-loc' ); const fn = () => { console .log( 'Hello there' ); }; ( async ( ) => { const result = await locate(fn); console .log(result); })();

APIs

locate(fn: Function) : Will retrieve the location of a given function, and will cache it so that the second call will be faster.

The result of the call will be an object that contains these attributes:

source : The source file.

: The source file. line : The line where the function was defined.

: The line where the function was defined. column : The exact column where the function was declared.

Internally, this function will open an inspector session. So it is always a good idea to call the disconnect method when you are done.

disconnect() : will disconnect the inspector session, cleans the cache and delete temporary created objects from the global object.

Using Source Maps

This library can also locate the original code using source-map:

Lets say that you have a typescript file containing:

export function inner ( ) { const fn3 = () => {}; return fn3; }

Transpiling this file using typescript compiler will generate a source map file like:

{ "origin" : { "path" : "/BASE_FOLDER/module.js" , "column" : 24 , "line" : 5 , "source" : "file:///BASE_FOLDER/module.js" }, "line" : 3 , "column" : 14 , "path" : "/BASE_FOLDER/module.ts" , "source" : "file:///BASE_FOLDER/module.ts" }

And a javascript file containing:

; exports.__esModule = true ; function inner ( ) { var fn3 = function ( ) { }; return fn3; } exports.inner = inner;

If you execute the following code

const { locate } = require ( 'func-loc' ); const { inner } = require ( '../__tests__/assets/module' ); ( async ( ) => { const loc = await locate(inner(), { sourceMap : true }); console .log(loc); })();

It will output the line of the inner function f3 of the file module.ts :

License

MIT © Mohamed IDRISSI