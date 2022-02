FUNC

More popular and simple way to build command-line tools.

Feature

Very small volume ≈ 7kb

Elegant grammar

Very few dependencies, maximum optimized running speed and npm download time

Template support, best practices right away

Quick Start

Just run npm init func to create project.

npm init func : create project npm i : install deps. npm start : setup link and development ready.

It's all.

Documentation

Thanks

Thanks to Shannon Moeller for donating the pkgname "func" on npm!

LICENSE

MIT