fun

fun

by Marcus Westin
0.3.0 (see all)

A programming language for the realtime web.

Readme

fun

A declarative programming language for realtime web applications

Getting started

Try this:

sudo npm install -g fun
echo '"Hello world!"' > hello.fun
fun hello.fun
# Open your browser to localhost:8080

Also try

curl https://raw.github.com/marcuswestin/fun/master/apps/todo-mvc/todo-mvc.fun > todo-mvc.fun
curl https://raw.github.com/marcuswestin/fun/master/apps/todo-mvc/todo-mvc.css > todo-mvc.css
fun todo-mvc.fun

Examples

Hello World

"Hello world!"

Drag and Drop

import mouse

<div style={
    position:   'absolute',
    top:        mouse.y + 50,
    left:       mouse.x + 50,
    width:      100,
    height:     100,
    background: 'red'
}/>

Getting involved

The best way to get involved is to start writing fun apps and using them. There are bugs and inefficiencies waiting to be discovered!

If you want to hack on the source:

git clone https://marcuswestin@github.com/marcuswestin/fun.git
cd fun
make setup
make test

