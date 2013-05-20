A declarative programming language for realtime web applications
Try this:
sudo npm install -g fun
echo '"Hello world!"' > hello.fun
fun hello.fun
# Open your browser to localhost:8080
Also try
curl https://raw.github.com/marcuswestin/fun/master/apps/todo-mvc/todo-mvc.fun > todo-mvc.fun
curl https://raw.github.com/marcuswestin/fun/master/apps/todo-mvc/todo-mvc.css > todo-mvc.css
fun todo-mvc.fun
Hello World
"Hello world!"
Drag and Drop
import mouse
<div style={
position: 'absolute',
top: mouse.y + 50,
left: mouse.x + 50,
width: 100,
height: 100,
background: 'red'
}/>
The best way to get involved is to start writing fun apps and using them. There are bugs and inefficiencies waiting to be discovered!
If you want to hack on the source:
git clone https://marcuswestin@github.com/marcuswestin/fun.git
cd fun
make setup
make test