fun

A declarative programming language for realtime web applications

Getting started

Try this:

sudo npm install -g fun echo '"Hello world!"' > hello. fun fun hello. fun # Open your browser to localhost: 8080

Also try

curl https://raw.github.com/marcuswestin/fun/master/apps/todo-mvc/todo-mvc.fun > todo-mvc.fun curl https://raw.github.com/marcuswestin/fun/master/apps/todo-mvc/todo-mvc.css > todo-mvc.css fun todo-mvc.fun

Examples

Hello World

"Hello world!"

Drag and Drop

import mouse <div style={ position: 'absolute' , top: mouse.y + 50 , left: mouse.x + 50 , width: 100 , height: 100 , background: 'red' }/>

Getting involved

The best way to get involved is to start writing fun apps and using them. There are bugs and inefficiencies waiting to be discovered!

If you want to hack on the source: