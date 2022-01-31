fumble

Simple error objects in node. Created specifically to be used with the fetchr library and based on hapi.js' Boom.

Usage

import fumble from 'fumble' ; import callAndProcess from './callAndProcess' ; import api from 'api' ; export default api.base.service({ name : 'foo' , read : function ( req, resource, params, context, callback ) { switch (resource) { case this .name: callAndProcess(req, params, context, callback); return ; } const error = fumble.http.create( 400 , 'Passed in an invalid resource' , { debug : [resource] }); req.error(error); req.debug(error.stack); callback(error); } });

API Docs

provides a set of utilities for returning HTTP errors. Each method returns an HttpError instance, which itself extends the native Error class (which means you can access the stack prop on your error instance). Each error has the following two props:

statusCode {Number} - the HTTP status code (typically 4xx or 5xx).

{Number} - the HTTP status code (typically 4xx or 5xx). message {String} - the error message

fumble.http.create ([status=500], [message='Internal Server Error'], [options])

Generate an HttpError object where:

statusCode - an HTTP error code number. Must be greater or equal 400

- an HTTP error code number. Must be greater or equal 400 message - optional message string.

- optional message string. options - extra options

- extra options options.debug - additional error debug info set to error.debug property.

const error = fumble.http.create( 400 , 'missing params' , { debug : [passedInParams] });

HTTP 4xx Errors

returns an HTTP status code of 400

message - optional message string.

- optional message string. options - extra options

- extra options options.debug - additional error debug info set to error.debug property.

fumble.http.badRequest( 'invalid query' ); { statusCode : 400 , message : 'invalid query' }

returns an HTTP status code of 401

message - optional message string.

- optional message string. options - extra options

- extra options options.debug - additional error debug info set to error.debug property.

fumble.http.unauthorized( 'not logged in' ); { statusCode : 401 , message : 'not logged in' }

returns an HTTP status code of 403

message - optional message string.

- optional message string. options - extra options

- extra options options.debug - additional error debug info set to error.debug property.

fumble.http.forbidden( 'top secret' ); { statusCode : 403 , message : 'top secret' }

returns an HTTP status code of 404

message - optional message string.

- optional message string. options - extra options

- extra options options.debug - additional error debug info set to error.debug property.

fumble.http.notFound( 'does not exist' ); { statusCode : 404 , message : 'does not exist' }

fumble.http.methodNotAllowed ([message='Method Not Allowed'], [options])

returns an HTTP status code of 405

message - optional message string.

- optional message string. options - extra options

- extra options options.debug - additional error debug info set to error.debug property.

fumble.http.methodNotAllowed( 'not allowed' ); { statusCode : 405 , message : 'not allowed' }

fumble.http.proxyAuthenticationRequired ([message='Proxy Authentication Required'], [options])

returns an HTTP status code of 407

message - optional message string.

- optional message string. options - extra options

- extra options options.debug - additional error debug info set to error.debug property.

fumble.http.proxyAuthenticationRequired( 'need to login to foo' ); { statusCode : 407 , message : 'need to login to foo' }

returns an HTTP status code of 409

message - optional message string.

- optional message string. options - extra options

- extra options options.debug - additional error debug info set to error.debug property.

fumble.http.conflict( 'collision detected' ); { statusCode : 409 , message : 'collision detected' }

returns an HTTP status code of 410

message - optional message string.

- optional message string. options - extra options

- extra options options.debug - additional error debug info set to error.debug property.

fumble.http.gone( 'bye bye' ); { statusCode : 410 , message : 'bye bye' }

returns an HTTP status code of 412

message - optional message string.

- optional message string. options - extra options

- extra options options.debug - additional error debug info set to error.debug property.

fumble.http.preconditionFailed( 'missing CLA' ); { statusCode : 412 , message : 'missing CLA' }

fumble.http.tooManyRequests ([message='Too Many Requests'], [options])

returns an HTTP status code of 429

message - optional message string.

- optional message string. options - extra options

- extra options options.debug - additional error debug info set to error.debug property.

fumble.http.tooManyRequests( 'slow down' ); { statusCode : 429 , message : 'slow down' }

HTTP 5xx Errors

fumble.http.internalServerError ([message='Internal Server Error'], [options])

returns an HTTP status code of 500

message - optional message string.

- optional message string. options - extra options

- extra options options.debug - additional error debug info set to error.debug property.

fumble.http.internalServerError( 'unkown error' ); { statusCode : 500 , message : 'unknown error' }

returns an HTTP status code of 501

message - optional message string.

- optional message string. options - extra options

- extra options options.debug - additional error debug info set to error.debug property.

fumble.http.notImplemented( 'missing enhancement' ); { statusCode : 501 , message : 'missing enhancement' }

returns an HTTP status code of 502

message - optional message string.

- optional message string. options - extra options

- extra options options.debug - additional error debug info set to error.debug property.

fumble.http.badGateway( 'mongo error' ); { statusCode : 502 , message : 'mongo error' }

returns an HTTP status code of 503

message - optional message string.

- optional message string. options - extra options

- extra options options.debug - additional error debug info set to error.debug property.

fumble.http.serviceUnavailable( 'feeds are down' ); { statusCode : 503 , message : 'feeds are down' }

License

This software is free to use under the Yahoo Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.