Simple error objects in node. Created specifically to be used with the fetchr library and based on hapi.js' Boom.
import fumble from 'fumble';
import callAndProcess from './callAndProcess';
import api from 'api';
export default api.base.service({
name: 'foo',
read: function (req, resource, params, context, callback) {
switch(resource) {
case this.name:
callAndProcess(req, params, context, callback);
return;
}
const error = fumble.http.create(400, 'Passed in an invalid resource', {
debug: [resource]
});
req.error(error);
req.debug(error.stack); // nice stack trace
/**
* logs:
* { [HttpError: Bad Request] statusCode: 400, message:
* 'Passed in an invalid resource', debug: [ resource ] }
*/
callback(error);
}
});
provides a set of utilities for returning HTTP errors. Each method returns an
HttpError instance, which itself extends the native
Error class (which means you can access the
stack prop on your error instance). Each error has the following two props:
statusCode {Number} - the HTTP status code (typically 4xx or 5xx).
message {String} - the error message
fumble.http.create ([status=500], [message='Internal Server Error'], [options])
Generate an
HttpError object where:
statusCode - an HTTP error code number. Must be greater or equal 400
message - optional message string.
options - extra options
options.debug - additional error debug info set to
error.debug property.
const error = fumble.http.create(400, 'missing params', { debug: [passedInParams] });
fumble.http.badRequest ([message='Bad Request'], [options])
returns an HTTP status code of 400
message - optional message string.
options - extra options
options.debug - additional error debug info set to
error.debug property.
fumble.http.badRequest('invalid query');
// essentially generates
{
statusCode: 400,
message: 'invalid query'
}
fumble.http.unauthorized ([message='Unauthorized'], [options])
returns an HTTP status code of 401
message - optional message string.
options - extra options
options.debug - additional error debug info set to
error.debug property.
fumble.http.unauthorized('not logged in');
// essentially generates
{
statusCode: 401,
message: 'not logged in'
}
fumble.http.forbidden ([message='Forbidden'], [options])
returns an HTTP status code of 403
message - optional message string.
options - extra options
options.debug - additional error debug info set to
error.debug property.
fumble.http.forbidden('top secret');
// essentially generates
{
statusCode: 403,
message: 'top secret'
}
fumble.http.notFound ([message='Not Found'], [options])
returns an HTTP status code of 404
message - optional message string.
options - extra options
options.debug - additional error debug info set to
error.debug property.
fumble.http.notFound('does not exist');
// essentially generates
{
statusCode: 404,
message: 'does not exist'
}
fumble.http.methodNotAllowed ([message='Method Not Allowed'], [options])
returns an HTTP status code of 405
message - optional message string.
options - extra options
options.debug - additional error debug info set to
error.debug property.
fumble.http.methodNotAllowed('not allowed');
// essentially generates
{
statusCode: 405,
message: 'not allowed'
}
fumble.http.proxyAuthenticationRequired ([message='Proxy Authentication Required'], [options])
returns an HTTP status code of 407
message - optional message string.
options - extra options
options.debug - additional error debug info set to
error.debug property.
fumble.http.proxyAuthenticationRequired('need to login to foo');
// essentially generates
{
statusCode: 407,
message: 'need to login to foo'
}
fumble.http.conflict ([message='Conflict'], [options])
returns an HTTP status code of 409
message - optional message string.
options - extra options
options.debug - additional error debug info set to
error.debug property.
fumble.http.conflict('collision detected');
// essentially generates
{
statusCode: 409,
message: 'collision detected'
}
fumble.http.gone ([message='Gone'], [options])
returns an HTTP status code of 410
message - optional message string.
options - extra options
options.debug - additional error debug info set to
error.debug property.
fumble.http.gone('bye bye');
// essentially generates
{
statusCode: 410,
message: 'bye bye'
}
fumble.http.preconditionFailed ([message='Precondition Failed'], [options])
returns an HTTP status code of 412
message - optional message string.
options - extra options
options.debug - additional error debug info set to
error.debug property.
fumble.http.preconditionFailed('missing CLA');
// essentially generates
{
statusCode: 412,
message: 'missing CLA'
}
fumble.http.tooManyRequests ([message='Too Many Requests'], [options])
returns an HTTP status code of 429
message - optional message string.
options - extra options
options.debug - additional error debug info set to
error.debug property.
fumble.http.tooManyRequests('slow down');
// essentially generates
{
statusCode: 429,
message: 'slow down'
}
fumble.http.internalServerError ([message='Internal Server Error'], [options])
returns an HTTP status code of 500
message - optional message string.
options - extra options
options.debug - additional error debug info set to
error.debug property.
fumble.http.internalServerError('unkown error');
// essentially generates
{
statusCode: 500,
message: 'unknown error'
}
===
fumble.http.notImplemented ([message='Not Implemented'], [options])
returns an HTTP status code of 501
message - optional message string.
options - extra options
options.debug - additional error debug info set to
error.debug property.
fumble.http.notImplemented('missing enhancement');
// essentially generates
{
statusCode: 501,
message: 'missing enhancement'
}
fumble.http.badGateway ([message='Bad Gateway'], [options])
returns an HTTP status code of 502
message - optional message string.
options - extra options
options.debug - additional error debug info set to
error.debug property.
fumble.http.badGateway('mongo error');
// essentially generates
{
statusCode: 502,
message: 'mongo error'
}
returns an HTTP status code of 503
message - optional message string.
options - extra options
options.debug - additional error debug info set to
error.debug property.
fumble.http.serviceUnavailable('feeds are down');
// essentially generates
{
statusCode: 503,
message: 'feeds are down'
}
This software is free to use under the Yahoo Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.