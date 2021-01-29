A serverless plugin that automatically creates an AWS CloudFront distribution that serves static web content from S3 and optionally routes API traffic to API Gateway.

Home page - https://www.madskills.io/fullstack-serverless/

⚡ Pros

Allows you to set-up custom domain for a S3 hosted site and API Gateway

Free SSL using AWS CertificateManager

No CORS needed

Enables CDN caching of resources - so you don't waste Lambda invocations or API Gateway traffic for serving static files (just set Cache-Control headers in API responses)

More CloudWatch statistics of API usage (like bandwidth metrics)

Real world access log - out of the box, API Gateway currently does not provide any kind of real "apache-like" access logs for your invocations

Web Application Firewall support - enable AWS WAF to protect your API from security threats

Can be used to manage S3 content and CloudFront without API Gateway by simply not defining any functions

Before you begin

Install the serverless framework

npm install -g serverless

Getting started

First, Install and configure

Installation

npm install --save-dev fullstack-serverless

Configuration

All fullstack-serverless configuration parameters are optional - e.g. don't provide ACM Certificate ARN to use default CloudFront certificate (which works only for default cloudfront.net domain).

This plugin does not set-up automatically Route53 for newly created CloudFront distribution. After creating CloudFront distribution, manually add Route53 ALIAS record pointing to your CloudFront domain name.

set-up automatically Route53 for newly created CloudFront distribution. After creating CloudFront distribution, manually add Route53 ALIAS record pointing to your CloudFront domain name. First deployment may be quite long (e.g. 10 min) as Serverless is waiting for CloudFormation to deploy CloudFront distribution.

plugins: - fullstack-serverless custom: fullstack: domain: my-custom-domain.com certificate: arn:aws:acm:us-east-1:... bucketName: webapp-deploy distributionFolder: client/dist indexDocument: index.html errorDocument: error.html singlePageApp: false invalidationPaths: - /index.html - /error.html compressWebContent: true apiPath: api apiGatewayRestApiId: a12bc34df5 clientCommand: gulp dist clientSrcPath: client waf: 00000000 -0000 -0000 -0000 -000000000000 logging: bucket: my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com prefix: my-prefix minimumProtocolVersion: TLSv1.2_2018 priceClass: PriceClass_100 noConfirm: false

Second, Create a website folder in the root directory of your Serverless project. This is where your distribution-ready website should live. By default the plugin expects the files to live in a folder called client/dist . But this is configurable with the distributionFolder option (see the Configuration Parameters below).

The plugin uploads the entire distributionFolder to S3 and configures the bucket to host the website and make it publicly available, also setting other options based the Configuration Parameters specified in serverless.yml .

To test the plugin initially you can copy/run the following commands in the root directory of your Serverless project to get a quick sample website for deployment:

mkdir -p client/dist touch client/dist/index.html touch client/dist/error.html echo "Go Serverless" >> client/dist/index.html echo "error page" >> client/dist/error.html

Third, run the plugin (this can take several minutes the first time), and visit your new website!

serverless deploy [--no-delete-contents] [--no-generate-client]

The plugin should output the location of your newly deployed static site to the console.

Note: See Command-line Parameters for details on command above

WARNING: The plugin will overwrite any data you have in the bucket name you set above if it already exists.

To just generate and deploy your client code:

serverless client deploy [--no-delete-contents] [--no-generate-client]

If later on you want to take down the website you can use:

serverless client remove

Configuration Parameters

bucketName

required

custom: fullstack: ... bucketName: [unique-s3-bucketname] ...

Use this parameter to specify a unique name for the S3 bucket that your files will be uploaded to.

distributionFolder

optional, default: client/dist

custom: fullstack: ... distributionFolder: [path/to/files] ...

Use this parameter to specify the path that contains your website files to be uploaded. This path is relative to the path that your serverless.yaml configuration files resides in.

apiPath

optional, default: api

custom: fullstack: ... apiPath: api ...

Use this parameter to specify the path prefix your API Gateway methods will be available through on your CloudFront distribution (custom domain)

If http events are defined, apiPath must be included in the path for the lambdas you want exposed through CloudFront (your custom domain). Not all your methods need to be exposed through CloudFront. For some things, esp. those that are not public facing (eg. third party web hooks) you may want to use the ApiGateway URL and not expose them through CloudFront to control access and cost.

functions: message: handler: message.handler timeout: 30 events: - http: path: ${self:custom.fullstack.apiPath}/message method: post integration: lambda

apiGatewayRestApiId

optional, default: not set

custom: fullstack: ... apiGatewayRestApiId: a12bc34df5 ...

This is only needed if "Api Gateway Rest Api" is not part of the same serverless template and the API id is not defined in provider -> apiGateway section. The id can be found in API Gateway url. For example, if your Rest API url is https://a12bc34df5.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com , API id will be a12bc34df5 .

certificate

optional, default: not set

custom: fullstack: ... certificate: arn:aws:acm:us-east-1:... ...

Use this parameter to specify ARN for the SSL cert to use form AWS CertificateManager

indexDocument

optional, default: index.html

custom: fullstack: ... indexDocument: [file-name.ext] ...

The name of your index document inside your distributionFolder . This is the file that will be served to a client visiting the base URL for your website.

domain

optional, default: not set

custom: fullstack: ... domain: my-custom-domain.com ...

domain can be a list, if you want to add more domains:

custom: fullstack: ... domain: - my-custom-domain.com - secondary-custom-domain.com ...

The custom domain for your fullstack serverless app.

errorDocument

optional, default: error.html

custom: fullstack: ... errorDocument: [file-name.ext] ...

The name of your error document inside your distributionFolder . This is the file that will be served to a client if their initial request returns an error (e.g. 404). For an SPA, you may want to set this to the same document specified in indexDocument so that all requests are redirected to your index document and routing can be handled on the client side by your SPA.

objectHeaders

optional, no default

custom: fullstack: ... objectHeaders: ALL_OBJECTS: - name: header-name value: header-value ... specific-directory/: - name: header-name value: header-value ... specific-file.ext: - name: header-name value: header-value ... ... ...

Use the objectHeaders option to set HTTP response headers be sent to clients requesting uploaded files from your website.

Headers may be specified globally for all files in the bucket by adding a name , value pair to the ALL_OBJECTS property of the objectHeaders option. They may also be specified for specific folders or files within your site by specifying properties with names like specific-directory/ (trailing slash required to indicate folder) or specific-file.ext , where the folder and/or file paths are relative to distributionFolder .

Headers with more specificity will take precedence over more general ones. For instance, if 'Cache-Control' was set to 'max-age=100' in ALL_OBJECTS and to 'max-age=500' in my/folder/ , the files in my/folder/ would get a header of 'Cache-Control: max-age=500'.

singlePageApp

optional, default: false

custom: fullstack: ... singlePageApp: true ...

If true 403 errors will be rerouted (missing assets) to your root index document to support single page apps like React and Angular where the js framework handles routing

invalidationPaths

optional, default: ['/*']

custom: fullstack: ... invalidationPaths: - /index.html - /error.html ...

Custom invalidationPaths for cloudfront in case your frontend framework uses filename hashing

compressWebContent

optional, default: true

custom: fullstack: ... compressWebContent: true ...

Instruct CloudFront to use compression when serving web content, see Serving Compressed Files in the Amazon CloudFront Developer Guide.

clientCommand

optional, default: not set

custom: fullstack: ... clientCommand: [command to generate your client (e.g. gulp dist)] ...

Command to generate the client assets. Defaults to doing nothing

clientSrcPath

optional, default: not set

custom: fullstack: ... clientSrcPath: [path/to/your/client] ...

The path to where you want to run the clientCommand

waf

optional, default: not set

custom: fullstack: ... waf: [web application firewall ARN] ...

Web Application Firewall support - enable AWS WAF to protect your API from security threats

logging

optional, default: not set

custom: fullstack: ... logging: bucket: my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com prefix: my-prefix ...

Real world access log - out of the box, API Gateway currently does not provide any kind of real "apache-like" access logs for your invocations

priceClass

optional, default: PriceClass_All

custom: fullstack: ... priceClass: PriceClass_100 ...

CloudFront PriceClass - can be PriceClass_All (default), PriceClass_100 or PriceClass_200

minimumProtocolVersion

optional, default: TLSv1

custom: fullstack: ... minimumProtocolVersion: TLSv1.2_2018 ...

Set minimum SSL/TLS protocol version - TLSv1_2016 , TLSv1.1_2016 , TLSv1.2_2018 or SSLv3

The minimum SSL/TLS protocol that CloudFront uses to communicate with viewers

The cipher that CloudFront uses to encrypt the content that it returns to viewers

noConfirm

optional, default: false

custom: fullstack: ... noConfirm: true ...

Use this parameter if you do not want a confirmation prompt to interrupt automated builds. If either this or --no-confirm CLI parameter is true the confirmation prompt will be disabled.

origins

optional, default: not set

custom: fullstack: ... origins: - Id: Media DomainName: Fn::GetAtt: - MediaBucket - DomainName S3OriginConfig: OriginAccessIdentity: Fn::Join: - '' - - origin-access-identity/cloudfront/ - { Ref: S3OriginAccessIdentity } ...

Use this parameter if you want to add additional origins to the CloudFormation resources.

defaultCacheBehavior

optional, default: not set

custom: fullstack: ... defaultCacheBehavior: MinTTL: 3600 ...

cacheBehaviors

optional, default: not set

custom: fullstack: ... cacheBehaviors: - TargetOriginId: Media PathPattern: media/* AllowedMethods: - GET - HEAD - OPTIONS CachedMethods: - HEAD - GET ForwardedValues: QueryString: true Headers: - Accept - Referer - Authorization - Content-Type ViewerProtocolPolicy: redirect-to-https ... ...

Use this parameter if you want to add additional cache behaviors to the CloudFormation resources.

Command-line Parameters

--no-delete-contents

optional, default false (deletes contents by default)

serverless client deploy --no-delete-contents

Use this parameter if you do not want to delete the contents of your bucket before deployment. Files uploaded during deployment will still replace any corresponding files already in your bucket.

--no-generate-client

optional, default false (generates client code by default if clientCommand and clientSrcPath are configured)

serverless client deploy --no-generate-client

Use this parameter if you do not want to generate the client code before deploying. Files uploaded during deployment will still replace any corresponding files already in your bucket.

--no-client-deploy

optional, default false (deploys the generated client code by default)

serverless deploy --no-client-deploy

Use this parameter if you do not want to deploy the client along with the rest of the serverless stack. Almost certainly in this case you don't want to generate the client code either and will want to use

serverless deploy --no-generate-client --no-client-deploy

--no-confirm

optional, default false (disables confirmation prompt)

serverless client deploy --no-confirm

Use this parameter if you do not want a confirmation prompt to interrupt automated builds.

--no-invalidate-distribution

optional, default false (disables creating an invalidation for the CloudFront distribution)

serverless client deploy --no-invalidate-distribution

Use this parameter if you do not want to invalidate the CloudFront distribution. Invalidations are for the path /* .

Maintainers

Andy Hahn - andrewphahn from MadSkills.io

Contributors

Credits

Forked from the serverless-api-cloudfront

Borrowed heavily from the serverless-finch

Initial CloudFormation template from Full Stack Serverless Web Apps with AWS

Inspiration from serverless-stack.com