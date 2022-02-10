|npm
|Libphonenumber version
|v8.12.43
fullstack-phone provides formatting, validation, and parsing of phone numbers per-region. The system is optimized for use as two modules:
This project was extended from Nathan Hammond's project, which itself is an adaptation of Google's libphonenumber library.
npm install fullstack-phone
Demo App: fullstack-phone-demo
The modules are optimized for use in two environments.
On the server (requires Node 4+):
// Node.js:
var phoneServer = require('fullstack-phone/server');
var metadata = phoneServer.loadMeta(['US', 'RU']); // load US and RU phone metadata
// now serve the metadata via some REST API or write it to a file for bundling with client code
On the client (assuming a client-side bundler that provides
require, like webpack):
// Browser:
var phoneClient = require('fullstack-phone/client');
// fetch the metadata somehow, then pass to createPhoneHandler to instantiate a handler:
var phoneHandler = phoneClient.createPhoneHandler(metadata);
Once initialized, the phone handler can be used to process phone numbers:
// phone handler functions:
phoneHandler.getSupportedRegions(); // > ['US', 'RU']
phoneHandler.formatPhoneNumber(
{ countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '5101234567'},
{ style: 'national'}
);
// > '(510) 123-4567'
phoneHandler.parsePhoneNumber('5101234567', 'US');
// > { countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '5101234567' }
phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber(
{ countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '5101234567'},
'US'
);
// > [Error: PHONE_INVALID_FOR_REGION]
It's also possible to use both within the same environment. Using the server module in the browser, however, nullifies the advantages of the per-region metadata slicing.
Google’s libphonenumber library is the de-facto industry standard for processing international phone numbers, providing support for formatting, validating, and normalizing phone numbers in 250+ regions. However, the default phone metadata is quite heavy. Various custom JS packages have reduced the code & metadata footprint by:
This package fills a different niche by providing:
When using Google libphonenumber directly, processing a phone number requires parsing a string or initializing a protocol buffer phone number object and calling setters for its various properties.
In contrast, fullstack-phone provides a more idiomatic JavaScript phone object, removing the need to call multiple setters. Most of the phone number functions here operate on a canonical
phoneObj, as follows:
{
countryCode : '1',
nationalNumber : '5105551234',
extension : '999'
}
countryCode
'1'.
nationalNumber
'4085551212'.
extension
'123'.
For proper formatting and validation results,
nationalNumber and
countryCode must only contain digits. In addition,
countryCode must be the calling code of a country for which the phone handler was initialized. (For example, if a
phoneObj is passed with
countryCode: 44, the phone handler must have been loaded with GB metadata for proper results.)
The
phoneObj object can be created by calling
parsePhoneNumber on a phone number string.
var phoneServer = require('fullstack-phone/server');
The phone server exposes only one function:
phoneServer.loadMeta(regionCodeArray)
Given an array of two-letter region codes (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2), return a metadata bundle for those regions, to be passed to
phoneClient.createPhoneHandler().
regionCodeArray is undefined, all regional metadata is returned.
loadMeta adds support for the following regions to Google libphonenumber:
loadMeta takes care of this automatically.
The full list of region codes supported is:
['001', 'AC', 'AD', 'AE', 'AF', 'AG', 'AI', 'AL', 'AM', 'AN', 'AO', 'AR', 'AS', 'AT', 'AU', 'AW', 'AX', 'AZ', 'BA', 'BB', 'BD', 'BE', 'BF', 'BG', 'BH', 'BI', 'BJ', 'BL', 'BM', 'BN', 'BO', 'BQ', 'BR', 'BS', 'BT', 'BW', 'BY', 'BZ', 'CA', 'CC', 'CD', 'CF', 'CG', 'CH', 'CI', 'CK', 'CL', 'CM', 'CN', 'CO', 'CR', 'CU', 'CV', 'CW', 'CX', 'CY', 'CZ', 'DE', 'DJ', 'DK', 'DM', 'DO', 'DZ', 'EC', 'EE', 'EG', 'EH', 'ER', 'ES', 'ET', 'FI', 'FJ', 'FK', 'FM', 'FO', 'FR', 'GA', 'GB', 'GD', 'GE', 'GF', 'GG', 'GH', 'GI', 'GL', 'GM', 'GN', 'GP', 'GQ', 'GR', 'GT', 'GU', 'GW', 'GY', 'HK', 'HN', 'HR', 'HT', 'HU', 'ID', 'IE', 'IL', 'IM', 'IN', 'IO', 'IQ', 'IR', 'IS', 'IT', 'JE', 'JM', 'JO', 'JP', 'KE', 'KG', 'KH', 'KI', 'KM', 'KN', 'KP', 'KR', 'KW', 'KY', 'KZ', 'LA', 'LB', 'LC', 'LI', 'LK', 'LR', 'LS', 'LT', 'LU', 'LV', 'LY', 'MA', 'MC', 'MD', 'ME', 'MF', 'MG', 'MH', 'MK', 'ML', 'MM', 'MN', 'MO', 'MP', 'MQ', 'MR', 'MS', 'MT', 'MU', 'MV', 'MW', 'MX', 'MY', 'MZ', 'NA', 'NC', 'NE', 'NF', 'NG', 'NI', 'NL', 'NO', 'NP', 'NR', 'NU', 'NZ', 'OM', 'PA', 'PE', 'PF', 'PG', 'PH', 'PK', 'PL', 'PM', 'PN', 'PR', 'PS', 'PT', 'PW', 'PY', 'QA', 'RE', 'RO', 'RS', 'RU', 'RW', 'SA', 'SB', 'SC', 'SD', 'SE', 'SG', 'SH', 'SI', 'SJ', 'SK', 'SL', 'SM', 'SN', 'SO', 'SR', 'SS', 'ST', 'SV', 'SX', 'SY', 'SZ', 'TA', 'TC', 'TD', 'TG', 'TH', 'TJ', 'TK', 'TL', 'TM', 'TN', 'TO', 'TR', 'TT', 'TV', 'TW', 'TZ', 'UA', 'UG', 'US', 'UY', 'UZ', 'VA', 'VC', 'VE', 'VG', 'VI', 'VN', 'VU', 'WF', 'WS', 'XK', 'YE', 'YT', 'ZA', 'ZM', 'ZW']
Note that
'001' is used to load metadata for global numbers, such as 1-800 numbers.
var meta = phoneServer.loadMeta(['DE', 'AU']);
// > metadata object for DE and AU
var meta = phoneServer.loadMeta();
// > metadata object for all regions
var phoneClient = require('fullstack-phone/client');
The phone client exposes only one function:
phoneClient.createPhoneHandler(metadata)
Given a metadata bundle from
phoneServer.loadMeta(), return a phone handler instantiated for that metadata.
var phoneHandler = phoneClient.createPhoneHandler(metadata);
The phone handler returned by
createPhoneHandler provides the following methods:
Any method that takes a
phoneObj parameter can throw the following exception if called with an invalid canonical phone object:
phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberType(123);
// Uncaught Error: Phone object conversion failed
phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberType({ countryCode: 1, nationalNumber: false });
// Uncaught Error: Phone object conversion failed
Any method that takes a
regionCode string can throw the following exception if called with a region code for which the handler has not been initialized:
phoneHandler.getCountryCodeForRegion();
// Uncaught Error: Metadata not loaded for region: undefined
phoneHandler.getCountryCodeForRegion('XX');
// Uncaught Error: Metadata not loaded for region: XX
phoneHandler.getSupportedRegions()
Return array of supported region codes.
Note that if a dependent region was loaded (such as the Bahamas), the main region for the shared country code is also reported a supported region (e.g., US).
phoneHandler.getSupportedRegions();
// > ['US', 'RU']
phoneHandler.countryCodeToRegionCodeMap()
Return map from country calling codes to array of supported regions.
phoneHandler.countryCodeToRegionCodeMap();
// > { '1': [ 'US', 'BS' ], '7': [ 'RU' ] }
phoneHandler.getCountryCodeForRegion(regionCode)
Return a country calling code as a number, given a
regionCode string (assuming metadata has already been loaded for that region).
phoneHandler.getCountryCodeForRegion('RU');
// > 7
phoneHandler.formatPhoneNumber(phoneObj, options)
Return a formatted phone number as a string, given a
phoneObj object and
options object with a valid
style property (
'national',
'international',
'e164', or
'rfc3966').
The
options object has a single string property to indicate the formatting style desired:
{
style: 'national' // or 'international', 'e164', 'rfc3966'
}
var phone = { countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '5101234567' };
phoneHandler.formatPhoneNumber(phone, { style: 'international' });
// > '+1 510-123-4567'
phoneHandler.formatPhoneNumber(phone, { style: 'national' });
// > '(510) 123-4567'
phoneHandler.formatPhoneNumber(phone, { style: 'e164' });
// > '+15101234567'
phoneHandler.formatPhoneNumber(phone, { style: 'rfc3966' })
// > 'tel:+1-510-123-4567'
phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber(phoneObj, ?regionCode)
Perform full validation on a phone number: Given a
phoneObj object and optional
regionCode string, return an Error object indicating any problems with the phone object (or
true if it passed validation).
If
regionCode is provided, the phone number is validated for the given region. If it is omitted, the phone number is validated for the region inferred from the number itself. In both cases, the handler needs to have already been instantiated with metadata for the expected region(s).
The possible error messages are:
'PHONE_INVALID_FOR_REGION'
'PHONE_INVALID_COUNTRY_CODE'
phoneObj.countryCode is not recognized for one of these reasons:
phoneObj.countryCode, or
regionCode passed.
'PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_LONG'
'PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_SHORT'
'PHONE_NUMBER_INVALID_LENGTH'
// valid US phone number
phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '5105261234' }, 'US');
// > true
// regionCode is optional
phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '5105261234' });
// > true
phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '5' }, 'US');
// > [Error: PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_SHORT]
phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '51052612341' }, 'US');
// > [Error: PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_LONG]
// 10 digits (like a US phone number), but not an actual valid number
phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '1234567890' }, 'US');
// > [Error: PHONE_INVALID_FOR_REGION]
phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '1234567890' });
// > [Error: PHONE_INVALID_FOR_REGION]
// completely invalid countryCode
phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode: '999', nationalNumber: '5105261234' }, 'US');
// > [Error: PHONE_INVALID_COUNTRY_CODE]
// countryCode 44 is for GB, but US regionCode was passed
phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode: '44', nationalNumber: '1212345678' }, 'US');
// > [Error: PHONE_INVALID_COUNTRY_CODE]
// valid GB number
phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode: '44', nationalNumber: '1212345678' }, 'GB');
// > true
phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode: '44', nationalNumber: '1212345678' });
// > true
phoneHandler.validateLength(phoneObj, ?regionCode)
Perform minimal validation (length check only) on a phone number: Given a
phoneObj object and optional
regionCode string, return an Error object indicating any length problems with the phone object (or
true if it passed the length validation).
If
regionCode is provided, the phone number is validated for the given region. If it is omitted, the phone number is validated for the region inferred from the number itself. In both cases, the handler needs to have already been instantiated with metadata for the expected region(s).
The possible error messages are:
'PHONE_INVALID_COUNTRY_CODE'
phoneObj.countryCode is not recognized for one of these reasons:
phoneObj.countryCode, or
regionCode passed.
'PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_LONG'
'PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_SHORT'
'PHONE_NUMBER_INVALID_LENGTH'
'PHONE_NUMBER_POSSIBLE_LOCAL_ONLY'
'PHONE_INVALID_FOR_REGION'
// any 10-digit phone number in the US passes validateLength
phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '1234567890' }, 'US');
// > true
// regionCode is optional
phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '1234567890' });
// > true
// 7-digit numbers are only possible locally in the US
phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '1234567' }, 'US');
// > [Error: PHONE_NUMBER_POSSIBLE_LOCAL_ONLY]
// 6-digit numbers are too short in the US
phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '123456' }, 'US');
// > [Error: PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_SHORT]
// 11-digit numbers are too long in the US
phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '12345678901' }, 'US');
// > [Error: PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_LONG]
// wrong regionCode yields PHONE_INVALID_COUNTRY_CODE (regionCode AD does not match countryCode 1)
phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '1234567890' }, 'AD');
// > [Error: PHONE_INVALID_COUNTRY_CODE]
// a completely invalid countryCode (999) also yields PHONE_INVALID_COUNTRY_CODE
phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode: '999', nationalNumber: '1234567890' });
// > [Error: PHONE_INVALID_COUNTRY_CODE]
// 7-digit number in Andorra (regionCode AD, countryCode 376) is in between valid number lengths
phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode: '376', nationalNumber: '1234567' }, 'AD');
// > [Error: PHONE_NUMBER_INVALID_LENGTH]
phoneHandler.parsePhoneNumber(phoneNumberToParse, ?regionCode)
Parse a string and return a
phoneObj object (or an Error object if parsing failed), given the string parameters
phoneNumberToParse and optional
regionCode.
The optional
regionCode parameter provides a fallback if the country code cannot be extracted from the
phoneNumberToParse string. If the string contains
+ followed by the country code, then
regionCode can be safely omitted. In both cases, however, the handler needs to have already been instantiated with metadata for the expected region(s).
The possible error messages are:
'PHONE_INVALID_COUNTRY_CODE'
'PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_SHORT'
'PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_LONG'
'PHONE_NOT_A_NUMBER'
'PHONE_TOO_SHORT_AFTER_IDD'
phoneHandler.parsePhoneNumber('5101234567', 'US');
// > { countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '5101234567' }
phoneHandler.parsePhoneNumber('ABC', 'US');
// > [Error: PHONE_NOT_A_NUMBER]
// regionCode is optional if string has '+' followed by country code
phoneHandler.parsePhoneNumber('+1 510-123-4567'); // international format
phoneHandler.parsePhoneNumber('+15101234567'); // E.164 format
phoneHandler.parsePhoneNumber('tel:+1-510-123-4567'); // RFC 3966 format
// > { countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '5101234567' }
// Do not omit regionCode if phoneNumberString is missing '+'
phoneHandler.parsePhoneNumber('15101234567');
// > [Error: PHONE_INVALID_COUNTRY_CODE]
h.parsePhoneNumber("15101234567", "US");
// > { countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '5101234567' }
phoneHandler.getExampleNumberForType(type, regionCode)
Return an example
phoneObj object, given the string parameters
type and
regionCode.
The
type parameter is an enum based on libphonenumber i18n.phonenumbers.PhoneNumberType and can be any of the following strings:
'FIXED_LINE'
'MOBILE'
'FIXED_LINE_OR_MOBILE'
'TOLL_FREE'
'PREMIUM_RATE'
'SHARED_COST'
'VOIP'
'PERSONAL_NUMBER'
'PAGER'
'UAN'
'VOICEMAIL'
'UNKNOWN'
phoneHandler.getExampleNumberForType('MOBILE', 'US');
// > { countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '2015550123' }
phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberType(phoneObj)
Return a string indicating the phone number type (see
getExampleNumberForType), given a valid
phoneobj. Returns
'UNKNOWN' if metadata has not been loaded for the region of the phone number or the number type otherwise cannot be inferred.
phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberType({ countryCode: '1', nationalNumber: '5105261568' });
// > 'FIXED_LINE_OR_MOBILE'
// GB landline
phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberType({ countryCode: '44', nationalNumber: '1212345678' });
// > 'FIXED_LINE'
// GB mobile number
phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberType({ countryCode: '44', nationalNumber: '7400123456' })
// > 'MOBILE'
// invalid GB phone number
phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberType({ countryCode: '44', nationalNumber: '999999' });
// > 'UNKNOWN'
phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberRegion(phoneObj)
Return the two letter region code associated with a valid
phoneObj.
Returns
null if the region cannot be determined. (This can happen if metadata has not been loaded for the region associated with the
phoneObj.countryCode.
phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberRegion({ countryCode: '44', nationalNumber: '1212345678' });
// > 'GB'
phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberRegion({ countryCode: '99', nationalNumber: '1212345678' });
// > null
phoneHandler.getAsYouTypeFormatter(regionCode)
Return a new AsYouTypeFormatter object instantiated for the given
regionCode.
var formatter = phoneHandler.getAsYouTypeFormatter('GB');
// > AsYouTypeFormatter object initialized to Great Britain
The initialized AsYouTypeFormatter object itself exposes the following methods:
formatter.inputDigit(digit)
Given a digit (number or string), output the phone number formatted thus far (given the history of inputted digits).
Note that
digit can also be
'+' or
'*'
formatter.inputDigit('5'); // > '5'
formatter.inputDigit('1'); // > '51'
formatter.inputDigit('0'); // > '510'
formatter.inputDigit('1'); // > '510-1'
formatter.inputDigit('2'); // > '510-12'
formatter.inputDigit('3'); // > '510-123'
formatter.inputDigit('4'); // > '510-1234'
formatter.inputDigit('5'); // > '(510) 123-45'
formatter.inputDigit('6'); // > '(510) 123-456'
formatter.inputDigit('7'); // > '(510) 123-4567'
formatter.clear()
Clear the formatter state.
formatter.inputDigit('5'); // > '5'
formatter.inputDigit('1'); // > '51'
formatter.inputDigit('0'); // > '510'
formatter.inputDigit('1'); // > '510-1'
formatter.inputDigit('2'); // > '510-12'
formatter.clear();
formatter.inputDigit('9'); // > '9'
formatter.inputDigit('1'); // > '91'
formatter.inputDigit('9'); // > '919'
formatter.inputDigit('4'); // > '919-4'
formatter.inputDigit('8'); // > '919-48'
...
formatter.inputDigitAndRememberPosition(digit)
Same as inputDigit, but remembers the (1-indexed) position where the digit was entered, to be retrieved later by getRememberedPosition. This position can update as formatting characters are inserted by the AsYouTypeFormatter.
formatter.getRememberedPosition()
Returns the (1-indexed) position (as a number) of the digit previously passed to inputDigitAndRememberPosition.
// getRememberedPosition starts out as 0
formatter.getRememberedPosition(); // > 0
formatter.inputDigitAndRememberPosition(5); // > '5'
// the 5 was inputted at position 1
formatter.getRememberedPosition(); // > 1
// input additional digits until parens are inserted
formatter.inputDigit(1); // > '51'
formatter.inputDigit(0); // > '510'
formatter.inputDigit(1); // > '510-1'
formatter.inputDigit(2); // > '510-12'
formatter.inputDigit(3); // > '510-123'
formatter.inputDigit(4); // > '510-1234'
formatter.inputDigit(5); // > '(510) 123-45'
// now the original 5 is at position 2, since an open paren was inserted before it
formatter.getRememberedPosition(); // 2
see DEVELOPMENT.md