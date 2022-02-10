npm Libphonenumber version v8.12.43

fullstack-phone provides formatting, validation, and parsing of phone numbers per-region. The system is optimized for use as two modules:

a metadata server providing dynamic regional metadata a lightweight, Closure-compiled phone client (27KB, 10KB gzipped)

This project was extended from Nathan Hammond's project, which itself is an adaptation of Google's libphonenumber library.

Installation

npm install fullstack-phone

Usage

Demo App: fullstack-phone-demo

The modules are optimized for use in two environments.

On the server (requires Node 4+):

var phoneServer = require ( 'fullstack-phone/server' ); var metadata = phoneServer.loadMeta([ 'US' , 'RU' ]);

On the client (assuming a client-side bundler that provides require , like webpack):

var phoneClient = require ( 'fullstack-phone/client' ); var phoneHandler = phoneClient.createPhoneHandler(metadata);

Once initialized, the phone handler can be used to process phone numbers:

phoneHandler.getSupportedRegions(); phoneHandler.formatPhoneNumber( { countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '5101234567' }, { style : 'national' } ); phoneHandler.parsePhoneNumber( '5101234567' , 'US' ); phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber( { countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '5101234567' }, 'US' );

It's also possible to use both within the same environment. Using the server module in the browser, however, nullifies the advantages of the per-region metadata slicing.

Why

Google’s libphonenumber library is the de-facto industry standard for processing international phone numbers, providing support for formatting, validating, and normalizing phone numbers in 250+ regions. However, the default phone metadata is quite heavy. Various custom JS packages have reduced the code & metadata footprint by:

Simplifying the API and pre-compiling with Closure (grantila/awesome-phonenumber)

Providing individually compiled code+metadata bundles for each region (leodido/i18n.phonenumbers.js, nathanhammond/libphonenumber)

Rewriting the entire library without Closure and providing the option to dynamically load metadata for groups of regions (catamphetamine/libphonenumber-js)

This package fills a different niche by providing:

The official libphonenumber code (not a pure JS re-write)

A small, static code base that doesn’t change for different regions

Pluggable metadata bundles for individual regions

Canonical Phone Object

When using Google libphonenumber directly, processing a phone number requires parsing a string or initializing a protocol buffer phone number object and calling setters for its various properties.

In contrast, fullstack-phone provides a more idiomatic JavaScript phone object, removing the need to call multiple setters. Most of the phone number functions here operate on a canonical phoneObj , as follows:

{ countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '5105551234' , extension : '999' }

countryCode Required . A number or string of digits representing a country phone code, e.g., '1' .



nationalNumber Required . A number or string of digits representing a phone number, as defined by E.164, e.g., '4085551212' . Note that this excludes the leading national prefix (or "trunk code"), which is 0 or 1 in most territories. Italian leading zeros should be included here.



extension Optional . A string representing the phone number extension, e.g., '123' .



Notes

For proper formatting and validation results, nationalNumber and countryCode must only contain digits. In addition, countryCode must be the calling code of a country for which the phone handler was initialized. (For example, if a phoneObj is passed with countryCode: 44 , the phone handler must have been loaded with GB metadata for proper results.)

The phoneObj object can be created by calling parsePhoneNumber on a phone number string.

APIs

Server

var phoneServer = require ( 'fullstack-phone/server' );

The phone server exposes only one function:

Given an array of two-letter region codes (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2), return a metadata bundle for those regions, to be passed to phoneClient.createPhoneHandler() .

If regionCodeArray is undefined, all regional metadata is returned.

is undefined, is returned. loadMeta adds support for the following regions to Google libphonenumber: PN: Pitcairn Islands (copied from New Zealand metadata) AN: Netherlands Antilles (copied from Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba)

adds support for the following regions to Google libphonenumber: Some regions depend on metadata of other regions. For example, the Bahamas (BS) shares a telephone country code (1) with the United States (US). Since the US is considered the main region for country code 1, the US metadata must be included to support processing of Bahamas phone numbers. loadMeta takes care of this automatically.

The full list of region codes supported is:

[ '001' , 'AC' , 'AD' , 'AE' , 'AF' , 'AG' , 'AI' , 'AL' , 'AM' , 'AN' , 'AO' , 'AR' , 'AS' , 'AT' , 'AU' , 'AW' , 'AX' , 'AZ' , 'BA' , 'BB' , 'BD' , 'BE' , 'BF' , 'BG' , 'BH' , 'BI' , 'BJ' , 'BL' , 'BM' , 'BN' , 'BO' , 'BQ' , 'BR' , 'BS' , 'BT' , 'BW' , 'BY' , 'BZ' , 'CA' , 'CC' , 'CD' , 'CF' , 'CG' , 'CH' , 'CI' , 'CK' , 'CL' , 'CM' , 'CN' , 'CO' , 'CR' , 'CU' , 'CV' , 'CW' , 'CX' , 'CY' , 'CZ' , 'DE' , 'DJ' , 'DK' , 'DM' , 'DO' , 'DZ' , 'EC' , 'EE' , 'EG' , 'EH' , 'ER' , 'ES' , 'ET' , 'FI' , 'FJ' , 'FK' , 'FM' , 'FO' , 'FR' , 'GA' , 'GB' , 'GD' , 'GE' , 'GF' , 'GG' , 'GH' , 'GI' , 'GL' , 'GM' , 'GN' , 'GP' , 'GQ' , 'GR' , 'GT' , 'GU' , 'GW' , 'GY' , 'HK' , 'HN' , 'HR' , 'HT' , 'HU' , 'ID' , 'IE' , 'IL' , 'IM' , 'IN' , 'IO' , 'IQ' , 'IR' , 'IS' , 'IT' , 'JE' , 'JM' , 'JO' , 'JP' , 'KE' , 'KG' , 'KH' , 'KI' , 'KM' , 'KN' , 'KP' , 'KR' , 'KW' , 'KY' , 'KZ' , 'LA' , 'LB' , 'LC' , 'LI' , 'LK' , 'LR' , 'LS' , 'LT' , 'LU' , 'LV' , 'LY' , 'MA' , 'MC' , 'MD' , 'ME' , 'MF' , 'MG' , 'MH' , 'MK' , 'ML' , 'MM' , 'MN' , 'MO' , 'MP' , 'MQ' , 'MR' , 'MS' , 'MT' , 'MU' , 'MV' , 'MW' , 'MX' , 'MY' , 'MZ' , 'NA' , 'NC' , 'NE' , 'NF' , 'NG' , 'NI' , 'NL' , 'NO' , 'NP' , 'NR' , 'NU' , 'NZ' , 'OM' , 'PA' , 'PE' , 'PF' , 'PG' , 'PH' , 'PK' , 'PL' , 'PM' , 'PN' , 'PR' , 'PS' , 'PT' , 'PW' , 'PY' , 'QA' , 'RE' , 'RO' , 'RS' , 'RU' , 'RW' , 'SA' , 'SB' , 'SC' , 'SD' , 'SE' , 'SG' , 'SH' , 'SI' , 'SJ' , 'SK' , 'SL' , 'SM' , 'SN' , 'SO' , 'SR' , 'SS' , 'ST' , 'SV' , 'SX' , 'SY' , 'SZ' , 'TA' , 'TC' , 'TD' , 'TG' , 'TH' , 'TJ' , 'TK' , 'TL' , 'TM' , 'TN' , 'TO' , 'TR' , 'TT' , 'TV' , 'TW' , 'TZ' , 'UA' , 'UG' , 'US' , 'UY' , 'UZ' , 'VA' , 'VC' , 'VE' , 'VG' , 'VI' , 'VN' , 'VU' , 'WF' , 'WS' , 'XK' , 'YE' , 'YT' , 'ZA' , 'ZM' , 'ZW' ]

Note that '001' is used to load metadata for global numbers, such as 1-800 numbers.

Examples

var meta = phoneServer.loadMeta([ 'DE' , 'AU' ]); var meta = phoneServer.loadMeta();

Client

var phoneClient = require ( 'fullstack-phone/client' );

The phone client exposes only one function:

createPhoneHandler

Given a metadata bundle from phoneServer.loadMeta() , return a phone handler instantiated for that metadata.

Phone Handler

var phoneHandler = phoneClient.createPhoneHandler(metadata);

The phone handler returned by createPhoneHandler provides the following methods:

Exceptions

Any method that takes a phoneObj parameter can throw the following exception if called with an invalid canonical phone object:

phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberType( 123 ); phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberType({ countryCode : 1 , nationalNumber : false });

Any method that takes a regionCode string can throw the following exception if called with a region code for which the handler has not been initialized:

phoneHandler.getCountryCodeForRegion(); phoneHandler.getCountryCodeForRegion( 'XX' );

getSupportedRegions

Return array of supported region codes.

Note that if a dependent region was loaded (such as the Bahamas), the main region for the shared country code is also reported a supported region (e.g., US).

Example

phoneHandler.getSupportedRegions();

countryCodeToRegionCodeMap

Return map from country calling codes to array of supported regions.

Example

phoneHandler.countryCodeToRegionCodeMap();

getCountryCodeForRegion

Return a country calling code as a number, given a regionCode string (assuming metadata has already been loaded for that region).

Example

phoneHandler.getCountryCodeForRegion( 'RU' );

formatPhoneNumber

Return a formatted phone number as a string, given a phoneObj object and options object with a valid style property ( 'national' , 'international' , 'e164' , or 'rfc3966' ).

The options object has a single string property to indicate the formatting style desired:

{ style : 'national' }

Examples

var phone = { countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '5101234567' }; phoneHandler.formatPhoneNumber(phone, { style : 'international' }); phoneHandler.formatPhoneNumber(phone, { style : 'national' }); phoneHandler.formatPhoneNumber(phone, { style : 'e164' }); phoneHandler.formatPhoneNumber(phone, { style : 'rfc3966' })

Perform full validation on a phone number: Given a phoneObj object and optional regionCode string, return an Error object indicating any problems with the phone object (or true if it passed validation).

If regionCode is provided, the phone number is validated for the given region. If it is omitted, the phone number is validated for the region inferred from the number itself. In both cases, the handler needs to have already been instantiated with metadata for the expected region(s).

The possible error messages are:

'PHONE_INVALID_FOR_REGION' Phone number is not valid for some reason. (See the examples below.)

'PHONE_INVALID_COUNTRY_CODE' The phoneObj.countryCode is not recognized for one of these reasons: It's completely invalid (like '9999'), Metadata has not been loaded for the region corresponding to phoneObj.countryCode , or It does not correspond to to the regionCode passed.

'PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_LONG'

'PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_SHORT'

'PHONE_NUMBER_INVALID_LENGTH' Phone number is not too long, not too short, but not just right, either. For example, Andorra (AD) numbers are 6, 8, or 9 digits, so a 7-digit number yields this error.



Examples

phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '5105261234' }, 'US' ); phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '5105261234' }); phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '5' }, 'US' ); phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '51052612341' }, 'US' ); phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '1234567890' }, 'US' ); phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '1234567890' }); phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode : '999' , nationalNumber : '5105261234' }, 'US' ); phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode : '44' , nationalNumber : '1212345678' }, 'US' ); phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode : '44' , nationalNumber : '1212345678' }, 'GB' ); phoneHandler.validatePhoneNumber({ countryCode : '44' , nationalNumber : '1212345678' });

Perform minimal validation (length check only) on a phone number: Given a phoneObj object and optional regionCode string, return an Error object indicating any length problems with the phone object (or true if it passed the length validation).

If regionCode is provided, the phone number is validated for the given region. If it is omitted, the phone number is validated for the region inferred from the number itself. In both cases, the handler needs to have already been instantiated with metadata for the expected region(s).

The possible error messages are:

'PHONE_INVALID_COUNTRY_CODE' The phoneObj.countryCode is not recognized for one of these reasons: It's completely invalid (like '9999'), Metadata has not been loaded for the region corresponding to phoneObj.countryCode , or It does not correspond to to the regionCode passed.

'PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_LONG'

'PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_SHORT'

'PHONE_NUMBER_INVALID_LENGTH' The phone number is not too long, not too short, but not just right, either. For example, Andorra (AD) numbers are 6, 8, or 9 digits, so a 7-digit number yields this error.

'PHONE_NUMBER_POSSIBLE_LOCAL_ONLY' The phone number could be dialed within a local area (e.g., US numbers without the area code) but is not long enough to be a full phone number dialable from anywhere.

'PHONE_INVALID_FOR_REGION ' Fallback error: This error would only be returned if libphonenumber adds a new enum member to ValidationResult.

'

Examples

phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '1234567890' }, 'US' ); phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '1234567890' }); phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '1234567' }, 'US' ); phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '123456' }, 'US' ); phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '12345678901' }, 'US' ); phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '1234567890' }, 'AD' ); phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode : '999' , nationalNumber : '1234567890' }); phoneHandler.validateLength({ countryCode : '376' , nationalNumber : '1234567' }, 'AD' );

parsePhoneNumber

Parse a string and return a phoneObj object (or an Error object if parsing failed), given the string parameters phoneNumberToParse and optional regionCode .

The optional regionCode parameter provides a fallback if the country code cannot be extracted from the phoneNumberToParse string. If the string contains + followed by the country code, then regionCode can be safely omitted. In both cases, however, the handler needs to have already been instantiated with metadata for the expected region(s).

The possible error messages are:

'PHONE_INVALID_COUNTRY_CODE'

'PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_SHORT'

'PHONE_NUMBER_TOO_LONG'

'PHONE_NOT_A_NUMBER'

'PHONE_TOO_SHORT_AFTER_IDD'

Examples

phoneHandler.parsePhoneNumber( '5101234567' , 'US' ); phoneHandler.parsePhoneNumber( 'ABC' , 'US' ); phoneHandler.parsePhoneNumber( '+1 510-123-4567' ); phoneHandler.parsePhoneNumber( '+15101234567' ); phoneHandler.parsePhoneNumber( 'tel:+1-510-123-4567' ); phoneHandler.parsePhoneNumber( '15101234567' ); h.parsePhoneNumber( "15101234567" , "US" );

getExampleNumberForType

Return an example phoneObj object, given the string parameters type and regionCode .

The type parameter is an enum based on libphonenumber i18n.phonenumbers.PhoneNumberType and can be any of the following strings:

'FIXED_LINE'

'MOBILE'

'FIXED_LINE_OR_MOBILE'

'TOLL_FREE'

'PREMIUM_RATE'

'SHARED_COST'

'VOIP'

'PERSONAL_NUMBER'

'PAGER'

'UAN'

'VOICEMAIL'

'UNKNOWN'

Example

phoneHandler.getExampleNumberForType( 'MOBILE' , 'US' );

inferPhoneNumberType

Return a string indicating the phone number type (see getExampleNumberForType ), given a valid phoneobj . Returns 'UNKNOWN' if metadata has not been loaded for the region of the phone number or the number type otherwise cannot be inferred.

Examples

phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberType({ countryCode : '1' , nationalNumber : '5105261568' }); phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberType({ countryCode : '44' , nationalNumber : '1212345678' }); phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberType({ countryCode : '44' , nationalNumber : '7400123456' }) phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberType({ countryCode : '44' , nationalNumber : '999999' });

inferPhoneNumberRegion

Return the two letter region code associated with a valid phoneObj .

Returns null if the region cannot be determined. (This can happen if metadata has not been loaded for the region associated with the phoneObj.countryCode .

phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberRegion({ countryCode : '44' , nationalNumber : '1212345678' }); phoneHandler.inferPhoneNumberRegion({ countryCode : '99' , nationalNumber : '1212345678' });

getAsYouTypeFormatter

Return a new AsYouTypeFormatter object instantiated for the given regionCode .

Example

var formatter = phoneHandler.getAsYouTypeFormatter( 'GB' );

AsYouTypeFormatter methods

The initialized AsYouTypeFormatter object itself exposes the following methods:

inputDigit

Given a digit (number or string), output the phone number formatted thus far (given the history of inputted digits).

Note that digit can also be '+' or '*'

Example

formatter.inputDigit( '5' ); formatter.inputDigit( '1' ); formatter.inputDigit( '0' ); formatter.inputDigit( '1' ); formatter.inputDigit( '2' ); formatter.inputDigit( '3' ); formatter.inputDigit( '4' ); formatter.inputDigit( '5' ); formatter.inputDigit( '6' ); formatter.inputDigit( '7' );

clear

Clear the formatter state.

Example

formatter.inputDigit( '5' ); formatter.inputDigit( '1' ); formatter.inputDigit( '0' ); formatter.inputDigit( '1' ); formatter.inputDigit( '2' ); formatter.clear(); formatter.inputDigit( '9' ); formatter.inputDigit( '1' ); formatter.inputDigit( '9' ); formatter.inputDigit( '4' ); formatter.inputDigit( '8' ); ...

inputDigitAndRememberPosition

Same as inputDigit, but remembers the (1-indexed) position where the digit was entered, to be retrieved later by getRememberedPosition. This position can update as formatting characters are inserted by the AsYouTypeFormatter.

getRememberedPosition

Returns the (1-indexed) position (as a number) of the digit previously passed to inputDigitAndRememberPosition.

Example

formatter.getRememberedPosition(); formatter.inputDigitAndRememberPosition( 5 ); formatter.getRememberedPosition(); formatter.inputDigit( 1 ); formatter.inputDigit( 0 ); formatter.inputDigit( 1 ); formatter.inputDigit( 2 ); formatter.inputDigit( 3 ); formatter.inputDigit( 4 ); formatter.inputDigit( 5 ); formatter.getRememberedPosition();

