This little script ease the way to use the fullscreen API. As you know, vendors are currently implementing this API so every methods, properties and events are prefixed. This script will detect the API (maybe an already compliant browser? Webkit? Moz?) and if it's not the W3C one, it will wrap those methods, properties and events to match the W3C one.
Maybe an example will be clearer:
// (without this polyfill)
btn.addEventListener("click", function() {
if (element.requestFullscreen) { // W3C API
element.requestFullscreen();
} else if (element.mozRequestFullScreen) { // Mozilla current API
element.mozRequestFullScreen();
} else if (element.webkitRequestFullScreen) { // Webkit current API
element.webkitRequestFullScreen();
} // Maybe other prefixed APIs?
}, false);
// (with this polyfill)
btn.addEventListener("click", function() {
// Use the final API, the polyfill will call the mozRequestFullScreen or webKitRequestFullScreen for you
element.requestFullscreen();
}, false);
Remember this script is just a shorthand for the currently implemented API. This API may change and you'll have to update this script (if I don't ;-) ).
Note that this script does only wrap the existing methods, it will not simulate a fullscreen.
requestFullscreen and
exitFullscreen
fullscreenEnabled and
fullscreenElement
fullscreenchange and
fullscreenerror
undefined if unavailable)
requestFullscreen and
exitFullscreen will return a
Promise (if supported).
Calling
element.requestFullscreen will call the correct method (
requestFullscreen,
mozRequestFullScreen or
webkitRequestFullScreen).
Calling
document.exitFullscreen will call the correct method (
exitFullscreen,
mozCancelFullScreen or
webkitCancelFullScreen).
The
document.fullscreenEnabled property will be a reference of the vendor's property (
document.exitFullscreen,
document.mozFullScreenor
document.webkitIsFullScreen).
The
document.fullscreenElement property will be a reference of the vendor's property (
document.fullscreenElement,
document.mozFullScreenElement or
document.webkitCurrentFullScreenElement).
Since a lot of you asked,
document.fullscreenEnabled is a flag to check if the browser allows fullscreen,
document.fullscreenElement allows you to know which element is currently in fullscreen.
The
fullscreenchange event (dispatched on the
document) will be triggered directly by the browser or by an intermediate listener (on
mozfullscreenchange or
webkitfullscreenchange).
The
fullscreenerror event (dispatched on the
document) will be triggered directly by the browser or by an intermediate listener (on
mozfullscreenerror or
webkitfullscreenerror).