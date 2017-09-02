polyfill for requestFullscreen
var fullscreen = require('fullscreen')
, el = document.getElementById('element')
, fs
fs = fullscreen(el)
el.addEventListener('click', function() {
fs.request()
})
document.body.onkeydown = function() {
fs.release()
}
fs.on('attain', function() {
// attained fullscreen
})
fs.on('release', function() {
// released fullscreen
})
fs.on('error', function() {
// fullscreen request failed, or
// fullscreen isn't supported
})
return a boolean yes/no for whether fullscreen api is supported.
return a boolean yes/no for whether fullscreen is enabled for the document.
return a fullscreen event emitter object. if fullscreen is not
available, on the next turn of the event loop it'll emit
'error'.
issue a request for fullscreen. if it's accepted, it emits
'attain', otherwise
'error' for denial.
release the current fullscreen element. if the fullscreen is released, it emits
'release'.
removes any event listeners created by the
fs instance once you're done with it.
returns the current fullscreen target, if any.
MIT