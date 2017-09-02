fullscreen

polyfill for requestFullscreen

var fullscreen = require ( 'fullscreen' ) , el = document .getElementById( 'element' ) , fs fs = fullscreen(el) el.addEventListener( 'click' , function ( ) { fs.request() }) document .body.onkeydown = function ( ) { fs.release() } fs.on( 'attain' , function ( ) { }) fs.on( 'release' , function ( ) { }) fs.on( 'error' , function ( ) { })

API

require('fullscreen').available() -> bool

return a boolean yes/no for whether fullscreen api is supported.

require('fullscreen').enabled() -> bool

return a boolean yes/no for whether fullscreen is enabled for the document.

fullscreen(element) -> fs event emitter

return a fullscreen event emitter object. if fullscreen is not available, on the next turn of the event loop it'll emit 'error' .

fs.request() -> undefined

issue a request for fullscreen. if it's accepted, it emits 'attain' , otherwise 'error' for denial.

fs.release() -> undefined

release the current fullscreen element. if the fullscreen is released, it emits 'release' .

fs.dispose() -> undefined

removes any event listeners created by the fs instance once you're done with it.

returns the current fullscreen target, if any.

License

MIT