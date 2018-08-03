Stateful fullpage.js inspired scrolling for React

This package is no longer maintained, and has been moved under the official fullpage.js project! Please use the official react-fullpage package!

Demo can be found here along with the source code

Basic Setup

// NPM npm i fullpage-react --save // Yarn yarn add fullpage-react

Component Boilerplate

import { Fullpage, Slide, HorizontalSlider } from 'fullpage-react' ; const fullPageOptions = { scrollSensitivity : 7 , touchSensitivity : 7 , scrollSpeed : 500 , hideScrollBars : true , enableArrowKeys : true }; const horizontalSliderProps = { name : 'horizontalSlider1' , infinite : true , }; const horizontalSlides = [ < Slide > Slide 2.1 </ Slide > , <Slide> Slide 2.2 < /Slide> ]; horizontalSliderProps.slides = horizontalSlides; const slides = [ <Slide> Slide 1 </Slide>, <HorizontalSlider {...horizontalSliderProps}></HorizontalSlider>, <Slide> Slide 3 </Slide> ]; fullPageOptions.slides = slides; <Fullpage {...fullPageOptions} / >

Events API

There are two functions located on the Fullpage class. These are used for manually changing the vertical and horizontal slides via UI events.

There are also two optional props for <Fullpage/> that will send data onSlideChangeStart and onSlideChangeEnd

Sliding can be cancelled in the event that you want the user to stay fixed on a slide for some reason. If the function passed to onSlideChangeStart returns true , sliding can be cancellabe until it returns falsy.

An example can be found here here