fullpage-react

by Michael Walker
3.1.0 (see all)

Stateful fullpage.js inspired scrolling for React

Downloads/wk

121

GitHub Stars

193

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
This package is no longer maintained and has been moved under the official fullpage.js project => https://github.com/alvarotrigo/react-fullpage

Readme

Fullpage-React

Stateful fullpage.js inspired scrolling for React

This package is no longer maintained, and has been moved under the official fullpage.js project! Please use the official react-fullpage package!

Demo can be found here along with the source code

Starter Example

Basic Setup

// NPM
npm i fullpage-react --save

// Yarn
yarn add fullpage-react

Component Boilerplate

import { Fullpage, Slide, HorizontalSlider } from 'fullpage-react';

const fullPageOptions = {
  // for mouse/wheel events
  // represents the level of force required to generate a slide change on non-mobile, 10 is default
  scrollSensitivity: 7,

  // for touchStart/touchEnd/mobile scrolling
  // represents the level of force required to generate a slide change on mobile, 10 is default
  touchSensitivity: 7,
  scrollSpeed: 500,
  hideScrollBars: true,
  enableArrowKeys: true
};

const horizontalSliderProps = {
  name: 'horizontalSlider1', // name is required
  infinite: true, // enable infinite scrolling
};

const horizontalSlides = [
  <Slide> Slide 2.1 </Slide>,
  <Slide> Slide 2.2 </Slide>
];
horizontalSliderProps.slides = horizontalSlides;

const slides = [
  <Slide> Slide 1 </Slide>,
  <HorizontalSlider {...horizontalSliderProps}></HorizontalSlider>,
  <Slide> Slide 3 </Slide>
];
fullPageOptions.slides = slides;

<Fullpage {...fullPageOptions} />

Events API

There are two functions located on the Fullpage class. These are used for manually changing the vertical and horizontal slides via UI events.

There are also two optional props for <Fullpage/> that will send data onSlideChangeStart and onSlideChangeEnd

Sliding can be cancelled in the event that you want the user to stay fixed on a slide for some reason. If the function passed to onSlideChangeStart returns true, sliding can be cancellabe until it returns falsy.

An example can be found here here

