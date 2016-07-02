Yours Bitcoin

Yours Bitcoin is a javascript implementation of bitcoin intended to satisfy certain goals:

Bring the blockchain to web browsers and node.js in a decentralized, trust-minimized manner, without the required use of a third-party API. Support ease-of-use by being internally consistent. It should not be necessary to read the source code of a class or function to know how to use it. Once you know how to use part of the library, the other parts should feel natural. Have 100% test coverage, or nearly so, so that the library is known to be reliable. This should include running standard test vectors from the reference implementation. Library objects have an interface suitable for use with a command-line interface or other libraries and tools, in particular having toString, fromString, toJSON, fromJSON, toBuffer, fromBuffer, toHex, fromHex methods. All standard features of the blockchain are implemented (or will be) and saved in lib/. All BIPs are correctly implemented and, where appropriate, saved as bip-xx.js in lib/ (since that is their standard name). In order to allow rapid development, Yours Bitcoin includes non-standard and experimental features. Any non-standard features (such as colored coins or stealth addresses) are labeled as such in index.js as well as in comments. Expose everything, including dependencies. This makes it possible to develop apps that require fine-grained control over the basics, such as big numbers and points. However, it also means that you can hurt yourself if you misuse these primitives. Use standard javascript conventions wherever possible so that other developers find the code easy to understand. Minimize the use of dependencies so that all code can be easily audited. All instance methods modify the state of the object and return the object, unless there is a good reason to do something different. To access the result of an instance method, you must access the object property(s) that it modifies.

Yours Bitcoin is still being developed and does not yet support downloading the blockchain.

Environment Variables

YOURS_BITCOIN_JS_BASE_URL - Default "/".

- Default "/". YOURS_BITCOIN_JS_BUNDLE_FILE - Default "yours-bitcoin.js"

- Default "yours-bitcoin.js" YOURS_BITCOIN_JS_WORKER_FILE - Default "yours-bitcoin-worker.js"

- Default "yours-bitcoin-worker.js" YOURS_BITCOIN_JS_BUNDLE_MIN_FILE - Default "yours-bitcoin-min.js"

- Default "yours-bitcoin-min.js" YOURS_BITCOIN_JS_WORKER_MIN_FILE - Default "yours-bitcoin-worker-min.js"

- Default "yours-bitcoin-worker-min.js" YOURS_BITCOIN_NETWORK - Default "mainnet"

You can change the network to run the CLI in testnet mode:

YOURS_BITCOIN_NETWORK =testnet ./bin/yours-bitcoin.js

Documentation

While Yours Bitcoin is under heavy development, the API changes frequently, and the documentation is not kept up-to-date. However there is some documentation, and it can be built with groc:

npm install -g groc groc

Database Proposal