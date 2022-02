fullname

Get the full name of the current user

Install

npm install fullname

Tested on macOS, Linux, and Windows.

Usage

const fullName = require ( 'fullname' ); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await fullName()); })();

In the rare case a name can't be found, you could fall back to username .

