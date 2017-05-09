A react wrapper component for the the FullCalendar (a javascript event calendar).

Table of contents

Installation

npm install fullcalendar-reactwrapper --save

Include fullcalendar-reactwrapper/dist/css/fullcalendar.min.css for styles.

Building

Basic usage

fullcalendar-reactwrapper creates a <FullCalendar/> component. You can use it just like any other React component. For example:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import FullCalendar from 'fullcalendar-reactwrapper' ; class ExampleComponent extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { events :[ { title : 'All Day Event' , start : '2017-05-01' }, { title : 'Long Event' , start : '2017-05-07' , end : '2017-05-10' }, { id : 999 , title : 'Repeating Event' , start : '2017-05-09T16:00:00' }, { id : 999 , title : 'Repeating Event' , start : '2017-05-16T16:00:00' }, { title : 'Conference' , start : '2017-05-11' , end : '2017-05-13' }, { title : 'Meeting' , start : '2017-05-12T10:30:00' , end : '2017-05-12T12:30:00' }, { title : 'Birthday Party' , start : '2017-05-13T07:00:00' }, { title : 'Click for Google' , url : 'http://google.com/' , start : '2017-05-28' } ], } } render() { return ( < div id = "example-component" > < FullCalendar id = "your-custom-ID" header = {{ left: ' prev , next today myCustomButton ', center: ' title ', right: ' month , basicWeek , basicDay ' }} defaultDate = { ' 2017-09-12 '} navLinks = {true} // can click day / week names to navigate views editable = {true} eventLimit = {true} // allow " more " link when too many events events = {this.state.events} /> </ div > ); } }

The id property declares the id of the root element for the FullCalendar component. It is optional - if it isn't provided, the FullCalendar component will get a random generated id .

Examples

License

MIT

Dependencies

fullcalendar

moment

jquery

Peer dependencies