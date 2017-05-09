openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fr

fullcalendar-reactwrapper

by Sanjeev Pradhan
1.0.7 (see all)

A React Calendar with events

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

699

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Calendar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

fullcalendar-reactwrapper

A react wrapper component for the the FullCalendar (a javascript event calendar).

Table of contents

  1. Installation
  2. Building
  3. Basic usage
  4. Examples
  5. License

Installation

npm install fullcalendar-reactwrapper --save

Include fullcalendar-reactwrapper/dist/css/fullcalendar.min.css for styles.

Building

Basic usage

fullcalendar-reactwrapper creates a <FullCalendar/> component. You can use it just like any other React component. For example:

// import React...
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';

// ... and fullcalendar-reactwrapper.
import FullCalendar from 'fullcalendar-reactwrapper';

class ExampleComponent extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
    events:[
                {
                    title: 'All Day Event',
                    start: '2017-05-01'
                },
                {
                    title: 'Long Event',
                    start: '2017-05-07',
                    end: '2017-05-10'
                },
                {
                    id: 999,
                    title: 'Repeating Event',
                    start: '2017-05-09T16:00:00'
                },
                {
                    id: 999,
                    title: 'Repeating Event',
                    start: '2017-05-16T16:00:00'
                },
                {
                    title: 'Conference',
                    start: '2017-05-11',
                    end: '2017-05-13'
                },
                {
                    title: 'Meeting',
                    start: '2017-05-12T10:30:00',
                    end: '2017-05-12T12:30:00'
                },
                {
                    title: 'Birthday Party',
                    start: '2017-05-13T07:00:00'
                },
                {
                    title: 'Click for Google',
                    url: 'http://google.com/',
                    start: '2017-05-28'
                }
            ],      
    }
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div id="example-component">
        <FullCalendar
             id = "your-custom-ID"
         header = {{
            left: 'prev,next today myCustomButton',
            center: 'title',
            right: 'month,basicWeek,basicDay'
        }}
         defaultDate={'2017-09-12'}
        navLinks= {true} // can click day/week names to navigate views
        editable= {true}
        eventLimit= {true} // allow "more" link when too many events
        events = {this.state.events}    
    />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

The id property declares the id of the root element for the FullCalendar component. It is optional - if it isn't provided, the FullCalendar component will get a random generated id.

Examples

License

MIT

Dependencies

  • fullcalendar
  • moment
  • jquery

Peer dependencies

  • react
  • react-dom

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Elliott Arnold 7 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm not a Dr. but you can catch me frequently writing scripts. At my core, I'm a technologist who loves to code and enjoys learning all things related to Cloud
October 21, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

rc
react-calendarUltimate calendar for your React app.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
280K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
rbc
react-big-calendargcal/outlook like calendar component
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
166K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
10
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
reaviz📊 Data visualization library for React
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
@fullcalendar/reactAn official React component for FullCalendar
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
110K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
react-calendar-timelineA modern and responsive react timeline component.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
3.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Abandoned
2Poor Documentation
cal
@nivo/calendarnivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
8K
See 39 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial