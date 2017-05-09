A react wrapper component for the the FullCalendar (a javascript event calendar).
npm install fullcalendar-reactwrapper --save
Include
fullcalendar-reactwrapper/dist/css/fullcalendar.min.css for styles.
fullcalendar-reactwrapper creates a
<FullCalendar/> component. You can use it just like any other React component. For example:
// import React...
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
// ... and fullcalendar-reactwrapper.
import FullCalendar from 'fullcalendar-reactwrapper';
class ExampleComponent extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
events:[
{
title: 'All Day Event',
start: '2017-05-01'
},
{
title: 'Long Event',
start: '2017-05-07',
end: '2017-05-10'
},
{
id: 999,
title: 'Repeating Event',
start: '2017-05-09T16:00:00'
},
{
id: 999,
title: 'Repeating Event',
start: '2017-05-16T16:00:00'
},
{
title: 'Conference',
start: '2017-05-11',
end: '2017-05-13'
},
{
title: 'Meeting',
start: '2017-05-12T10:30:00',
end: '2017-05-12T12:30:00'
},
{
title: 'Birthday Party',
start: '2017-05-13T07:00:00'
},
{
title: 'Click for Google',
url: 'http://google.com/',
start: '2017-05-28'
}
],
}
}
render() {
return (
<div id="example-component">
<FullCalendar
id = "your-custom-ID"
header = {{
left: 'prev,next today myCustomButton',
center: 'title',
right: 'month,basicWeek,basicDay'
}}
defaultDate={'2017-09-12'}
navLinks= {true} // can click day/week names to navigate views
editable= {true}
eventLimit= {true} // allow "more" link when too many events
events = {this.state.events}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
The
id property declares the
id of the root element for the FullCalendar component. It is optional - if it isn't provided, the FullCalendar component will get a random generated
id.
MIT