Chase Gibbons ● Logan, Ut ● 61 Rating s ● 26 Review s ● 5 months ago We use this lib for all of our production env calendar requirements pretty much. It really is probably one of the nicest most full featured calendar packages out there from what I have found. It might be getting a little dated at this point, idk, I do know their original implementation was likely based on jquery though. But even still, they are able to port it over to angular and react and I see it everywhere these days in different themes that are for sell, etc, so they must be doing something right! 🌟 1

ElfLoftPigeons ● 2 Rating s ● 1 Review ● 9 months ago Poor Documentation Hard to Use Wish this builder was friendlier to beginners - I have tried 4 different times to get it set up and running, and have given up 4 times due to being unable to figure out how I'm supposed to do something or where something is located. I beg documentation writers to consider the people who don't necessarily have the same knowledge you do - people who know a lot can skim to the relevant sections - but people like me who don't know what they're doing will spend DAYS trying to solve a problem as simple as not knowing what file I'm supposed to be putting a piece of code in or what command to run to build the application. Please don't assume that everybody just knows what you are talking about - I'd love to use this software but I just CAN'T make it work. 0

Parimal Yeole ● Pune ● 73 Rating s ● 81 Review s ● Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified 1 year ago Great Documentation Performant Easy to Use Highly Customizable I used this library for adding a calendar in react-app, a very useful library for me and helps me a lot and saves my development time and also helps me to build my app in less time . easy to use library with amazing functions, very lightweight library and well optimized for react js. with no bugs, performance is good enough better than other calendar libraries. best understandable documentation. 0

Jin Jose Manuel ● Perú ● 45 Rating s ● 26 Review s ● Informatic Engineering student at Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. Full Stack developer. Also intermediate level Aws architect. Fav. technologies: re 5 months ago Hard to Use Poor Documentation Bleeding Edge I have a personal opinion about this package and is that I think this is very well devloped and it is also nice by default, but I wish it would be more flexible and more customizable. Another bad point, is that it has too few examples to take as reference. 0