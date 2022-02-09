openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

fullcalendar

by fullcalendar
5.10.1 (see all)

Full-sized drag & drop event calendar

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

142K

GitHub Stars

14.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

150

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Calendar

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/513
Read All Reviews
chase2981
ElfLoftPigeons
parimalyeole1
JinSSJ3
KaraktheMad
yogeshkumar291
spawoz-work

Top Feedback

7Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Bleeding Edge
2Easy to Use
2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use

Readme

FullCalendar

A full-sized drag & drop JavaScript event calendar

Rate & Review

Great Documentation5
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable7
Bleeding Edge4
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation2
Hard to Use2
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Chase GibbonsLogan, Ut61 Ratings26 Reviews
5 months ago

We use this lib for all of our production env calendar requirements pretty much. It really is probably one of the nicest most full featured calendar packages out there from what I have found. It might be getting a little dated at this point, idk, I do know their original implementation was likely based on jquery though. But even still, they are able to port it over to angular and react and I see it everywhere these days in different themes that are for sell, etc, so they must be doing something right! 🌟

1
Zac10ck
ElfLoftPigeons2 Ratings1 Review
9 months ago
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use

Wish this builder was friendlier to beginners - I have tried 4 different times to get it set up and running, and have given up 4 times due to being unable to figure out how I'm supposed to do something or where something is located. I beg documentation writers to consider the people who don't necessarily have the same knowledge you do - people who know a lot can skim to the relevant sections - but people like me who don't know what they're doing will spend DAYS trying to solve a problem as simple as not knowing what file I'm supposed to be putting a piece of code in or what command to run to build the application. Please don't assume that everybody just knows what you are talking about - I'd love to use this software but I just CAN'T make it work.

0
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

I used this library for adding a calendar in react-app, a very useful library for me and helps me a lot and saves my development time and also helps me to build my app in less time . easy to use library with amazing functions, very lightweight library and well optimized for react js. with no bugs, performance is good enough better than other calendar libraries. best understandable documentation.

0
Jin Jose ManuelPerú45 Ratings26 Reviews
Informatic Engineering student at Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. Full Stack developer. Also intermediate level Aws architect. Fav. technologies: re
5 months ago
Hard to Use
Poor Documentation
Bleeding Edge

I have a personal opinion about this package and is that I think this is very well devloped and it is also nice by default, but I wish it would be more flexible and more customizable. Another bad point, is that it has too few examples to take as reference.

0
KaraktheMad1 Rating1 Review
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

We're in the process of using Fullcalendar for our new SaaS. The support is exceptional and documentation is very easy to use. I'm very pleased with it and highly recommend it to others who are looking for a calendar and or resource scheduler.

0

Alternatives

tui-calendar🍞📅A JavaScript calendar that has everything you need.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
@fullcalendar/interactionFull-sized drag & drop event calendar
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
225K
@fullcalendar/listFull-sized drag & drop event calendar
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
105K
@syncfusion/ej2-calendarsSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
55K
gst
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendarGantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

Tutorial
fullcalendar.ioIntroduction - Docs | FullCalendarHow to get FullCalendar’s code, initialize a calendar, and other basic principles.
Craft - Bootstrap 5 HTML Admin Dashboard Theme
themes.getbootstrap.comCraft - Bootstrap 5 HTML Admin Dashboard ThemeCraft admin dashboard live demo. Check out all the features of the admin panel. A large number of settings, additional services and widgets.
fullcalendar examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iofullcalendar examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use fullcalendar by viewing and forking fullcalendar example apps on CodeSandbox
FullCalendar Tutorial => Getting started with FullCalendar
riptutorial.comFullCalendar Tutorial => Getting started with FullCalendarGetting started with FullCalendar
Using FullCalendar.io to Create Custom Calendars in SharePoint
www.youtube.com5 years agoUsing FullCalendar.io to Create Custom Calendars in SharePointVideo walking you through the script found at my blog (http://www.markrackley.net/2017/06/07/using-fullcalendar-io-to-create-custom-calendars-in-sharepoint/)...