Full Text Search Light is a pure JS full text search engine with an ultrafast search and the following commands:

Add

Search

Remove

Save to file

Load from file

You can add every kind of data, also complex objects.

Install

From NPM

npm install full-text-search-light

From GitHub

npm install git+https://github.com/frankred/node-full-text-search-light.git

Documentation

Init

var fulltextsearchlight = require ( 'full-text-search-light' ); var search = new fulltextsearchlight();

You can also change some configuration values according to the full text search.

var fulltextsearchlight = require ( 'full-text-search-light' ); var search = new fulltextsearchlight({ ignore_case : false , index_amount : 8 ; });

Add

search.add( 'Peter' ); search.add( 'Paul' ); search.add( 'Maria' );

You can also add objects or arrays to the search. Every child value will be added to the search, no matter if it's an array or object.

var obj = { name : 'Alexandra' , age : 27 , student : true , hobbies : [ 'Tennis' , 'Football' , 'Party' ]; car: { make : 'Volvo' , year : 2012 , topspeed : 280 } }; search.add(obj);

Add with filter

If you want to ignore fields you can pass a filter function. If you want to ignore a field or value just return false . If you return true or everything else the field is added to the index.

var filter = function ( key, val ) { if (key == 'student' || key == 'topspeed' ) { return false ; } return true ; }; search.add(obj, filter);

Search

var results = search.search( 'p' );

Remove

You can remove objects or values out of the search by saving the id which is returned from the add method.

var f = search.add( "Frank" ); search.remove(f); var result = search.search( 'pau' );

Save and Load

var fulltextsearchlight = require ( 'full-text-search-light' ); var search = new fulltextsearchlight(); search.add( 'Hello World' ); search.save( 'search.json' , function ( error ) { fulltextsearchlight.load( 'search.json' , function ( error, search_loaded ) { var results = search_loaded.search( 'World' ); }); });

Save and Load (Sync)

var fulltextsearchlight = require ( 'full-text-search-light' ); var search = new fulltextsearchlight(); search.add( 'Hello World' ); search.saveSync( 'search.json' ); var search_loaded = fulltextsearchlight.loadSync( 'search.json' ); var results = search_loaded.search( 'World' );

Functions

This are all functions that can be used.

add

search.add('Just a string value') - Add a string to the search, returns a unique id

- Add a string to the search, returns a unique id search.add(obj) - Add a object to the search, returns a unique id

If you add numbers or booleans to the search they will be converted to strings.

search.add(false) - Add booelan to the search (ok this does not really make sense, but it works.), returns a unique id

- Add booelan to the search (ok this does not really make sense, but it works.), returns a unique id search.add(42) - Add number to the search, returns a unique id

search

search.search('value') - Search for the string 'value'. Returns the results of the data as an array

remove

search.remove(1337) - Remove the data with the id 1337 from the search. This id was returned by adding a value or obj.

drop

search.drop() - Drops the search database and resets all data. The configuration is kept.

saveSync

search.saveSync('path/to/file.json') - Save current search db to a json file.

loadSync

fulltextsearchlight.loadSync('path/to/file.json') - Load a search from a file;

Run tests

You need mocha installed globally:

npm install -g mocha

Now you can run tests if you navigate to project root:

mocha test

##License MIT Free Software, Hell Yeah!