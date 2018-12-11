openbase logo
fts

full-text-search-light

by Frank Roth
0.0.18 (see all)

Simple and easy to use full text search engine.

Readme

Full Text Search Light is a pure JS full text search engine with an ultrafast search and the following commands:

  • Add
  • Search
  • Remove
  • Save to file
  • Load from file

You can add every kind of data, also complex objects.

Install

From NPM

npm install full-text-search-light

From GitHub

npm install git+https://github.com/frankred/node-full-text-search-light.git

Documentation

Init

var fulltextsearchlight = require('full-text-search-light');
var search = new fulltextsearchlight();

You can also change some configuration values according to the full text search.

var fulltextsearchlight = require('full-text-search-light');
var search = new fulltextsearchlight({
  ignore_case: false,   // default = true, Ignore case during all search queries
  index_amount: 8;   // default = 12, The more indexes you have, the faster can be your search but the slower the 'add' method  gets
});

Add

// Add values
search.add('Peter');
search.add('Paul');
search.add('Maria');

You can also add objects or arrays to the search. Every child value will be added to the search, no matter if it's an array or object.

// Add objects
var obj = {
    name: 'Alexandra',
    age: 27,
    student: true,
    hobbies: ['Tennis', 'Football', 'Party'];
    car: {
        make: 'Volvo',
        year: 2012,
        topspeed: 280
    }
};

search.add(obj);

Add with filter

If you want to ignore fields you can pass a filter function. If you want to ignore a field or value just return false. If you return true or everything else the field is added to the index.

// Add filter, this function will be called on every single field
// If you don't want to add a field to the search just return false
var filter = function (key, val) {
    // Return false if you want to ignore field
    if (key == 'student' || key == 'topspeed') {
        return false;   // Ignore field
    }

    return true;    // Accept field
};

search.add(obj, filter);

var results = search.search('p');
// results = ['Peter', 'Paul']

Remove

You can remove objects or values out of the search by saving the id which is returned from the add method.

// Add returns an id
var f = search.add("Frank");

// With that id you can remove the value from the search
search.remove(f);

// Returns an array with all result objects
var result = search.search('pau');
// result: ['Paul']

Save and Load

var fulltextsearchlight = require('full-text-search-light');
var search = new fulltextsearchlight();

// Add
search.add('Hello World');

// Save current db
search.save('search.json', function(error){

    // Load db
    fulltextsearchlight.load('search.json', function(error, search_loaded){
        var results = search_loaded.search('World');
    });
});

Save and Load (Sync)

var fulltextsearchlight = require('full-text-search-light');
var search = new fulltextsearchlight();

// Add
search.add('Hello World');

// Save current db
search.saveSync('search.json');

// Load db
var search_loaded = fulltextsearchlight.loadSync('search.json');
var results = search_loaded.search('World');

Functions

This are all functions that can be used.

add

  • search.add('Just a string value') - Add a string to the search, returns a unique id
  • search.add(obj) - Add a object to the search, returns a unique id

If you add numbers or booleans to the search they will be converted to strings.

  • search.add(false) - Add booelan to the search (ok this does not really make sense, but it works.), returns a unique id
  • search.add(42) - Add number to the search, returns a unique id

search

  • search.search('value') - Search for the string 'value'. Returns the results of the data as an array

remove

  • search.remove(1337) - Remove the data with the id 1337 from the search. This id was returned by adding a value or obj.

drop

  • search.drop() - Drops the search database and resets all data. The configuration is kept.

saveSync

  • search.saveSync('path/to/file.json') - Save current search db to a json file.

loadSync

  • fulltextsearchlight.loadSync('path/to/file.json') - Load a search from a file;

Run tests

You need mocha installed globally:

npm install -g mocha

Now you can run tests if you navigate to project root:

mocha test

##License MIT Free Software, Hell Yeah!

