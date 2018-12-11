Full Text Search Light is a pure JS full text search engine with an ultrafast search and the following commands:
You can add every kind of data, also complex objects.
npm install full-text-search-light
npm install git+https://github.com/frankred/node-full-text-search-light.git
var fulltextsearchlight = require('full-text-search-light');
var search = new fulltextsearchlight();
You can also change some configuration values according to the full text search.
var fulltextsearchlight = require('full-text-search-light');
var search = new fulltextsearchlight({
ignore_case: false, // default = true, Ignore case during all search queries
index_amount: 8; // default = 12, The more indexes you have, the faster can be your search but the slower the 'add' method gets
});
// Add values
search.add('Peter');
search.add('Paul');
search.add('Maria');
You can also add objects or arrays to the search. Every child value will be added to the search, no matter if it's an array or object.
// Add objects
var obj = {
name: 'Alexandra',
age: 27,
student: true,
hobbies: ['Tennis', 'Football', 'Party'];
car: {
make: 'Volvo',
year: 2012,
topspeed: 280
}
};
search.add(obj);
If you want to ignore fields you can pass a filter function. If you want to ignore a field or value just return
false. If you return
true or everything else the field is added to the index.
// Add filter, this function will be called on every single field
// If you don't want to add a field to the search just return false
var filter = function (key, val) {
// Return false if you want to ignore field
if (key == 'student' || key == 'topspeed') {
return false; // Ignore field
}
return true; // Accept field
};
search.add(obj, filter);
var results = search.search('p');
// results = ['Peter', 'Paul']
You can remove objects or values out of the search by saving the
id which is returned from the
add method.
// Add returns an id
var f = search.add("Frank");
// With that id you can remove the value from the search
search.remove(f);
// Returns an array with all result objects
var result = search.search('pau');
// result: ['Paul']
var fulltextsearchlight = require('full-text-search-light');
var search = new fulltextsearchlight();
// Add
search.add('Hello World');
// Save current db
search.save('search.json', function(error){
// Load db
fulltextsearchlight.load('search.json', function(error, search_loaded){
var results = search_loaded.search('World');
});
});
var fulltextsearchlight = require('full-text-search-light');
var search = new fulltextsearchlight();
// Add
search.add('Hello World');
// Save current db
search.saveSync('search.json');
// Load db
var search_loaded = fulltextsearchlight.loadSync('search.json');
var results = search_loaded.search('World');
This are all functions that can be used.
search.add('Just a string value') - Add a string to the search, returns a unique id
search.add(obj) - Add a object to the search, returns a unique id
If you add numbers or booleans to the search they will be converted to strings.
search.add(false) - Add booelan to the search (ok this does not really make sense, but it works.), returns a unique id
search.add(42) - Add number to the search, returns a unique id
search.search('value') - Search for the string 'value'. Returns the results of the data as an array
search.remove(1337) - Remove the data with the id 1337 from the search. This id was returned by adding a value or obj.
search.drop() - Drops the search database and resets all data. The configuration is kept.
search.saveSync('path/to/file.json') - Save current search db to a json file.
fulltextsearchlight.loadSync('path/to/file.json') - Load a search from a file;
You need mocha installed globally:
npm install -g mocha
Now you can run tests if you navigate to project root:
mocha test
##License MIT Free Software, Hell Yeah!