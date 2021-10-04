Install full ICU data from GitHub or npm for Node.js.
npm install full-icu
Note: Set env var
FULL_ICU_PREFER_NPM=true to prefer using the
icu4c-data npm module,
otherwise the default is now to load from ICU4C’s GitHub release.
npm install -g full-icu
Instructions will be printed out on how to activate this data for your version of node.
This work gets done in a
postinstall script which copies the
icudt*.dat file up to this module's level.
require('full-icu') returns a few properties:
nodever - the full Node version (ex:
14.2.0)
node_maj - the major part of the node version (ex:
14)
node_min - the minor part of the node version (ex
2)
icu_small - if truthy, means that node was built with
small-icu (English only). If falsy, means that the
full-icu
package is not relevant.
icuver - the full ICU version, if available, such as 55.1. Sometimes only the major version is available.
icumaj - ICU major ver, such as
55. May be ===
icuver.
icumin - ICU minor version, such as
1 if available.
icuend - ICU endianness - little, big or ebcdic.
icupkg - the
npm package needed to get full ICU data, if any.
icudat - the raw data file ICU expects to find for full data, if any.
noi18n - if truthy, no ICU / Intl build was enabled for your node version. Sorry.
oldNode - The node version is older than this package can really think about.
node-full-icu-path will print the full
icudt*.dat path, if available.
Please see our
CONTRIBUTING guide if you'd like to help with this initiative!
This repository is subject to the terms under the Node.js license. Some usage of this data is governed by the Unicode Terms of Use, which is included in the unicode-license.txt
Copyright © 1991-2021 Unicode, Inc. and Node.js contributors. All rights reserved.