/**
* 感谢各位对本仓库的star和关注，以及提出的宝贵意见，万分抱歉没有及时跟进issue list，
* 本仓库最近着手使用ts进行重写，但会保持向下兼容，修复之前出现的问题，增加移动端适配等特性
*/
An open source react rich-text editor ( mordern react editor includes media support such as texts, images, videos, audios, links etc. ), development based on Draft-Js and Ant-design, good support html, markdown, draft-raw mode. It's supports multiple languages well and welcome you add your language supports.
|Li Zhen
|Li Zhen
|Boris Chernysh
|SibaService.inc
|Quốc Khánh
|This JJ
|English
|Chinese (S. & T.)
|Russian
|Japanese
|Vietnamese
|Thai
react-lz-editor: https://leejaen.github.io/react-lz-editor/index.html
Disabled media insert feature on demo page, because of there was no online API support for the time being, here is The server side API demo in java you may want.
npm install react-lz-editor --save
OR
yarn add react-lz-editor
Version note: React 15.4.2+ and react-dom 15.4.2+ is required. Antd version at least from 2.8.3 in your project is recommended.
git+ssh://git@github.com/leejaen/react-lz-editor.git
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import LzEditor from './editor/index.jsx'
class Test extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
htmlContent: `<h1>Yankees, Peeking at the Red Sox, Will Soon Get an Eyeful</h1>
<p>Whenever Girardi stole a glance, there was rarely any good news for the Yankees. While Girardi’s charges were clawing their way to a split of their four-game series against the formidable Indians, the Boston Red Sox were plowing past the rebuilding Chicago White Sox, sweeping four games at Fenway Park.</p>`,
markdownContent: "## HEAD 2 \n markdown examples \n ``` welcome ```",
responseList: []
}
this.receiveHtml=this.receiveHtml.bind(this);
}
receiveHtml(content) {
console.log("recieved HTML content", content);
this.setState({responseList:[]});
}
render() {
let policy = "";
const uploadProps = {
action: "http://v0.api.upyun.com/devopee",
onChange: this.onChange,
listType: 'picture',
fileList: this.state.responseList,
data: (file) => {
},
multiple: true,
beforeUpload: this.beforeUpload,
showUploadList: true
}
return (
<div>
<div>Editor demo 1 (use default html format ):
</div>
<LzEditor active={true} importContent={this.state.htmlContent} cbReceiver={this.receiveHtml} uploadProps={uploadProps}
lang="en"/>
<br/>
<div>Editor demo 2 (use markdown format ):
</div>
<LzEditor
active={true}
importContent={this.state.markdownContent}
cbReceiver={this.receiveMarkdown}
image={false}
video={false}
audio={false}
convertFormat="markdown"/>
</div>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(
<Test/>, document.getElementById('test'));
|props
|type
|default
|description
|active
|bool
|false
|Is reloading content after changing
|importContent
|string
|""
|Editor content value, default to ""
|lang
|string
|""
|Editor using language, default to your browser language settings
|cbReceiver
|function
|null
Callback function, the changed value will be sent to its parameter.
|undoRedo
|bool
|true
|Enabled
undo and redo feature, default to true
|removeStyle
|bool
|true
|Enabled
remove style feature, default to true
|pasteNoStyle
|bool
|true
|Enabled
paste plan text feature, default to true
|blockStyle
|bool
|true
|Enabled
block style (H1,ol,pre etc.) feature, default to true
|alignment
|bool
|true
|Enabled
text alignment feature, default to true
|inlineStyle
|bool
|true
|Enabled
inline style (bold, italic, underline etc.) feature, default to true
|color
|bool
|true
|Enabled
color text feature, default to true
|image
|bool
|true
|Enabled
insert image feature, default to true
|video
|bool
|true
|Enabled
insert video feature, default to true
|audio
|bool
|true
|Enabled
insert audio feature, default to true
|urls
|bool
|true
|Enabled
add hyper link feature, default to true
|autoSave
|bool
|true
|Enabled
auto save to draft-box feature, default to true
|fullScreen
|bool
|true
|Enabled
full screen feature, default to true
|convertFormat
|string
|"html"
|Set support format
(html, markdown, raw), default to "html"
|disabled
|bool
|false
|Disabled editor or not
|uploadProps
|object
|null
|Customize uploading settings. API: Antd.Upload