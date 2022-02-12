Archive Statement:

As of March 2019, this repository is read-only as Salesforce has archived the FuelUX open-source UI framework and will no longer be supported.

Salesforce has introduced a new programming model for the Lightning Component Framework called Lightning Web Components which you are encouraged to check out instead. This programming model is designed for building fast components using modern JavaScript and Web Standards.

Fuel UX extends Bootstrap 3 with additional lightweight JavaScript controls. It has been sunsetted and is no longer maintained.

Documentation

Fuel UX documentation has been archived. You can find it in the gh-pages-archive branch. If you need it you are welcome to check out that branch and build it with Jekyll. More details on setting up Jekyll and running docs locally can be found in our CONTRIBUTING.md documentation. No one who originally worked on this has any lasting memory or expertise about how to do anything with this and any requests for help will be ignored.

Contributing

Contributions are no longer accepted.

Obtaining Fuel UX

It is recommended that you do not use Fuel UX. However, if you are determined to do so, NPM is a method for obtaining Fuel UX.

npm install fuelux

You can also use on of the following methods:

Bower bower install fuelux (update with bower update fuelux ).

(update with ). Volo volo add fuelux (update with volo add -f fuelux ).

(update with ). Clone via git git clone https://github.com/ExactTarget/fuelux/ Cloning the repository ensures you can apply future updates to Fuel UX easily, but requires to you manage its dependencies on your own.

Download a .zip archive.

Using Fuel UX

Fuel UX can be used with an existing page via CDN or installed in a project.

Required fuelux class

Add fuelux class to the portion of the page using Fuel UX, usually the body.

<body class = "fuelux" >

Required Dependencies

Fuel UX is dependent upon Bootstrap 3 and jQuery. If you installed by cloning the repo or by downloading a .zip archive, you'll also want to grab these dependencies, as it won't work without them.

For other methods of managing dependencies consider AMD support via require.

Ensure all the dependencies are included on the page (eg, such as using the CDN as shown below).

< link href = "//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.2.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "//www.fuelcdn.com/fuelux/3.17.1/css/fuelux.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.0/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.2.1/js/bootstrap.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//www.fuelcdn.com/fuelux/3.17.1/js/fuelux.min.js" > </ script >

What's included

The code you want is in dist/ . We provide compiled CSS and JS (like fuelux.* ), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS (like fuelux.min.* ) in the dist folder. Icons are provided as fonts.

fuelux/ ├── css/ │ ├── fuelux .css │ ├── fuelux .min .css ├── js/ │ ├── fuelux .js │ └── fuelux .min .js └── fonts/ ├── fuelux .eot ├── fuelux .svg ├── fuelux .ttf └── fuelux .woff

AMD support

We recommend only loading the controls you need (eg fuelux/checkbox ).

If using AMD (such as RequireJS), reference the FuelUX directory in your paths configuration, wherever it is located:

require .config({ paths : { 'fuelux' : 'http://www.fuelcdn.com/fuelux/3.17.1/' } });

Then list any individual fuel ux controls needed as dependencies within your application modules:

define( function ( require ) { var spinbox = require ( 'fuelux/spinbox' ); });

In instances where you require every module from Fuel UX, you can use fuelux/all instead of listing each module individually.

Fuel UX also supports placing components in their own <script> tags. Errors will appear in the console if you have not loaded dependencies correctly.

Bugs and Feature Requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Feel free to write the code and use the code you write. Pull and feature requests will be ignored.

Previous releases

You can download 2.6 updates (bug fixes only) from the fuelux2 branch.

Community

Implementation help might be found at Stack Overflow (tagged fuelux ).

Thank you to all those that worked on, submitted issues, and contributed to this library.

Copyright and License

Copyright © 2012-2014 Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Inc.

View BSD-3 license.