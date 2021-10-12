Fuel SOAP Client (for Node.js)
This repo used to be located at https://github.com/exacttarget/Fuel-Node-SOAP
This library allows users access to the Salesforce Marketing Cloud (formerly ExactTarget) SOAP API at a low level.
npm install fuel-soap --save
Docs & Examples
Our docs site is available here
Common examples:
- Setting up the client
- Simple Retrieve
- Business Unit Retrieve
- Custom Headers
- Upsert row to a Data Extension
- Upsert Subscriber Record
- Retrieve Subscriber Attributes
- Retrieve Folder with Given Parent
- Complex filter retrieving a folder with a given parent and name
- Create Folder
- Create Email
- Retrieve Data Extension Object ID given a Customer Key
- Create Email Send Definition
- Perform/Send an Email Send Definition
More in-depth examples can be found here
Contributing
Please checkout our
.jshintrc file and follow the linting rules when contributing. In addition, this project uses tabs not spaces.
ChangeLog
- releases after v1 will have their notes in the 'releases' section
- 1.0.0 - 2014-11-13
- add original response to the callback - breaking
- initial unit tests
- 0.1.0 - 2014-09-22 - 1st npm release