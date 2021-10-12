openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

fuel-soap

by salesforce-marketingcloud
2.2.4 (see all)

Node SOAP client w/ auth to access the Salesforce Marketing Cloud (formerly ExactTarget) API

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

7

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Fuel SOAP Client (for Node.js) Build Status

This repo used to be located at https://github.com/exacttarget/Fuel-Node-SOAP

This library allows users access to the Salesforce Marketing Cloud (formerly ExactTarget) SOAP API at a low level.

npm install fuel-soap --save

Docs & Examples

Our docs site is available here

Common examples:

  1. Setting up the client
  2. Simple Retrieve
  3. Business Unit Retrieve
  4. Custom Headers
  5. Upsert row to a Data Extension
  6. Upsert Subscriber Record
  7. Retrieve Subscriber Attributes
  8. Retrieve Folder with Given Parent
  9. Complex filter retrieving a folder with a given parent and name
  10. Create Folder
  11. Create Email
  12. Retrieve Data Extension Object ID given a Customer Key
  13. Create Email Send Definition
  14. Perform/Send an Email Send Definition

More in-depth examples can be found here

Contributing

Please checkout our .jshintrc file and follow the linting rules when contributing. In addition, this project uses tabs not spaces.

ChangeLog

  • releases after v1 will have their notes in the 'releases' section
  • 1.0.0 - 2014-11-13
    • add original response to the callback - breaking
    • initial unit tests
  • 0.1.0 - 2014-09-22 - 1st npm release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial