Fuel SOAP Client (for Node.js)

This repo used to be located at https://github.com/exacttarget/Fuel-Node-SOAP

This library allows users access to the Salesforce Marketing Cloud (formerly ExactTarget) SOAP API at a low level.

npm install fuel-soap --save

Docs & Examples

Our docs site is available here

Common examples:

More in-depth examples can be found here

Contributing

Please checkout our .jshintrc file and follow the linting rules when contributing. In addition, this project uses tabs not spaces.

ChangeLog