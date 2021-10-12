Fuel Auth (for Node.js)

This repo used to be located at https://github.com/exacttarget/Fuel-Node-Auth

This library allows users to create authentication clients for Salesforce Marketing Cloud (formerly ExactTarget) APIs.

Use our REST and SOAP clients to interact with these APIs at a low-level.

Check our Travis build for more details about the versions of Node.js we support.

Docs

The docs are located on our wiki. Please take a look, and let us know if anything is missing.

Contributing

We welcome all contributions and issues! There's only one way to make this better, and that's by using it. If you would like to contribute, please checkout our guidelines!