fuel-auth

by salesforce-marketingcloud
3.3.0 (see all)

Node authentication library for accessing the Salesforce Marketing Cloud APIs. Used in REST and SOAP client

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

9.8K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Fuel Auth (for Node.js) Build Status

This repo used to be located at https://github.com/exacttarget/Fuel-Node-Auth

NPM Greenkeeper badge

This library allows users to create authentication clients for Salesforce Marketing Cloud (formerly ExactTarget) APIs.

Use our REST and SOAP clients to interact with these APIs at a low-level.

Check our Travis build for more details about the versions of Node.js we support.

Docs

The docs are located on our wiki. Please take a look, and let us know if anything is missing.

Contributing

We welcome all contributions and issues! There's only one way to make this better, and that's by using it. If you would like to contribute, please checkout our guidelines!

