FuckAdBlock (v3.2.1)

You can detect nasty ad blockers. Online example: http://sitexw.fr/fuckadblock/

(There is also a project, BlockAdBlock, with a more convenient name)

Come and see the future of FuckAdBlock: V4 Beta

Valid on

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Internet Explorer (8+)

Safari

Opera

Install via

NPM:

npm install fuckadblock

Bower:

bower install fuckadblock

CDN :

https : https :

Integrity:

sha256- 4 / 8 cdZfUJoNm8DLRzuKwvhusQbdUqVov+ 6 bVj9ewL7U= (fuckadblock.js) sha256-xjwKUY/ NgkPjZZBOtOxRYtK20GaqTwUCf7WYCJ1z69w= (fuckadblock.min.js)

Code example

Ideally positioned at the end of <body> .

function adBlockNotDetected ( ) { alert( 'AdBlock is not enabled' ); } function adBlockDetected ( ) { alert( 'AdBlock is enabled' ); } if ( typeof fuckAdBlock !== 'undefined' || typeof FuckAdBlock !== 'undefined' ) { adBlockDetected(); } else { var importFAB = document .createElement( 'script' ); importFAB.onload = function ( ) { fuckAdBlock.onDetected(adBlockDetected) fuckAdBlock.onNotDetected(adBlockNotDetected); }; importFAB.onerror = function ( ) { adBlockDetected(); }; importFAB.integrity = 'sha256-xjwKUY/NgkPjZZBOtOxRYtK20GaqTwUCf7WYCJ1z69w=' ; importFAB.crossOrigin = 'anonymous' ; importFAB.src = 'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/fuckadblock/3.2.1/fuckadblock.min.js' ; document .head.appendChild(importFAB); }

Default options

checkOnLoad : true resetOnEnd : true loopCheckTime : 50 loopMaxNumber : 5 baitClass : 'pub_300x250 pub_300x250m pub_728x90 text-ad textAd text_ad text_ads text-ads text-ad-links' baitStyle : 'width: 1px !important; height: 1px !important; position: absolute !important; left: -10000px !important; top: -1000px !important;' debug : false

Method available

fuckAdBlock.setOption(options, value); fuckAdBlock.check(loop); fuckAdBlock.emitEvent(detected); fuckAdBlock.clearEvent(); fuckAdBlock.on(detected, fn); fuckAdBlock.onDetected(fn); fuckAdBlock.onNotDetected(fn);

Instance

(Available only from version 3.1 and more) By default, FuckAdBlock is instantiated automatically. To block this automatic instantiation, simply create a variable "fuckAdBlock" with a value (null, false, ...) before importing the script.

< script > var fuckAdBlock = false ; </ script > < script src = "./fuckadblock.js" > </ script >

After that, you are free to create your own instances: