Fuck You

A rage-y way of killing yo processes.

Installation

npm install -g fuck-you

Requires node to be available in your PATH. If you're using a system where the node binary is named nodejs instead, you'll need to symlink it or something.

Usage

fuck [you...] process_name

Kills process_name . The you is optional. You can get creative too, fuck your bloody memory hogging, firefox works.

Acknowledgements

The tweet that started it all: https://twitter.com/louroboros/status/412913768998268928

Contributors

MIT licensed.