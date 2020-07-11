HTTP Client for Functional TypeScript.

See the main docs for more info on FTS in general.

Note that this client is optional, as FTS HTTP endpoints may be called using any HTTP request library.

The advantage to using this client library is that it performs parameter and return value validation as well as handling JSON encoding / decoding. The custom encoding / decoding is really only used for non-JSON primitive types such as Date and Buffer .

Usage

Say we have the following FTS function:

export function example ( name: string , date: Date ): string { return ` ${name} : ${date} ` }

You can invoke this function remotely with the following client code:

import { createHttpClient } from 'fts-http-client' const definition = {} const url = 'https://example.com/foo' const client = createHttpClient(definition, url) const result0 = await client( 'Foo' , new Date ()) const result1 = await client({ name: 'Foo' , date: new Date () })

Alternatives

Node.js got - set json option to true request - set json option to true

Browser isomorphic-unfetch axios

CLI httpie curl



License

MIT © Saasify