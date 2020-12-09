FTP, FTPS and SFTP client for node.js, mainly a
lftp wrapper.
You need to have the executable
lftp installed on your computer.
Windows (Chocolatey)
C:\> choco install lftp
OSX (Homebrew)
sudo brew install lftp
Linux
sudo apt-get install lftp
# or
sudo yum install lftp
npm install ftps
var FTPS = require('ftps');
var ftps = new FTPS({
host: 'domain.com', // required
username: 'Test', // Optional. Use empty username for anonymous access.
password: 'Test', // Required if username is not empty, except when requiresPassword: false
protocol: 'sftp', // Optional, values : 'ftp', 'sftp', 'ftps', ... default: 'ftp'
// protocol is added on beginning of host, ex : sftp://domain.com in this case
port: 22, // Optional
// port is added to the end of the host, ex: sftp://domain.com:22 in this case
escape: true, // optional, used for escaping shell characters (space, $, etc.), default: true
retries: 2, // Optional, defaults to 1 (1 = no retries, 0 = unlimited retries)
timeout: 10, // Optional, Time before failing a connection attempt. Defaults to 10
retryInterval: 5, // Optional, Time in seconds between attempts. Defaults to 5
retryMultiplier: 1, // Optional, Multiplier by which retryInterval is multiplied each time new attempt fails. Defaults to 1
requiresPassword: true, // Optional, defaults to true
autoConfirm: true, // Optional, is used to auto confirm ssl questions on sftp or fish protocols, defaults to false
cwd: '', // Optional, defaults to the directory from where the script is executed
additionalLftpCommands: '', // Additional commands to pass to lftp, splitted by ';'
requireSSHKey: true, // Optional, defaults to false, This option for SFTP Protocol with ssh key authentication
sshKeyPath: '/home1/phrasee/id_dsa' // Required if requireSSHKey: true , defaults to empty string, This option for SFTP Protocol with ssh key authentication
});
// Do some amazing things
ftps.cd('some_directory').addFile(__dirname + '/test.txt').exec(console.log);
Here are some of the chainable functions :
ftps.ls()
ftps.pwd()
ftps.cd(directory)
ftps.cat(pathToRemoteFiles)
ftps.put(pathToLocalFile, [pathToRemoteFile]) // alias: addFile
ftps.get(pathToRemoteFile, [pathToLocalFile]) // download remote file and save to local path (if not given, use same name as remote file), alias: getFile
ftps.mv(from, to) // alias move
ftps.rm(file1, file2, ...) // alias remove
ftps.rmdir(directory1, directory2, ...)
ftps.mirror({
remoteDir: '.', // optional, default: .
localDir: '.', // optional: default: .
filter: /\.pdf$/, // optional, filter the files synchronized
parallel: true / Integer, // optional, default: false
upload: true, // optional, default: false, to upload the files from the locaDir to the remoteDir
})
If you want to escape some arguments because you used "escape: false" in the options:
ftps.escapeshell('My folder');
// Return 'My\\ \\$folder'
Execute a command on the remote server:
ftps.raw('ls -l')
To see all available commands: LFTP Commands
For information, ls, pwd, ... rm are just some alias of raw() method.
Run the commands
ftps.exec(function (err, res) {
// err will be null (to respect async convention)
// res is an hash with { error: stderr || null, data: stdout }
});
// exec() return the child process of the spawn() method
Also, take note that if a command fails it will not stop the next commands from executing, for example:
ftps.cd('non-existing-dir/').addFile('./test.txt').exec(console.log);
/*
Will add file on ~/ and give:
{
error: 'cd: non-existing-dir: No such file or directory\n',
data: ''
}
So...be cautious because ./test.txt has been added
*/
For using the stream, use the
execAsStream() command which returns a stream.
var ftps = new lftp(config)
var stream = ftps.raw('find').execAsStream()
stream.pipe(process.stdout)
Normally in the lftp cli you would make a file of
set commands and pass that file name into lftp with the
-c option. However, ftps will do that for you with the
additionalLftpCommands option.
For instance, to connect to a legacy sftp server you can do:
const ftps = new FTPS({
// ...
additionalLftpCommands: 'set sftp:connect-program "ssh -a -x -o KexAlgorithms=diffie-hellman-group1-sha1"',
// Additional commands to pass to lftp, splitted by ';'
requireSSHKey: false,
});
// this is helpful for people getting the DH GEX group out of range error
This is also instead of making a
~/.lftprc file. As you can see, you just put anything that would go into the command file into the option separated by a
;.
Additional command can be found here or by running
man lftp.
PS: Any pull requests are welcome :-)