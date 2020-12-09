FTP, FTPS and SFTP client for node.js, mainly a lftp wrapper.

Requirements

You need to have the executable lftp installed on your computer.

LFTP Homepage

Windows (Chocolatey)

C:\> choco install lftp

OSX (Homebrew)

sudo brew install lftp

Linux

sudo apt-get install lftp sudo yum install lftp

Installation

npm install ftps

Usage

var FTPS = require ( 'ftps' ); var ftps = new FTPS({ host : 'domain.com' , username : 'Test' , password : 'Test' , protocol : 'sftp' , port : 22 , escape : true , retries : 2 , timeout : 10 , retryInterval : 5 , retryMultiplier : 1 , requiresPassword : true , autoConfirm : true , cwd : '' , additionalLftpCommands : '' , requireSSHKey : true , sshKeyPath : '/home1/phrasee/id_dsa' }); ftps.cd( 'some_directory' ).addFile(__dirname + '/test.txt' ).exec( console .log);

Documentation

Here are some of the chainable functions :

ftps.ls() ftps.pwd() ftps.cd(directory) ftps.cat(pathToRemoteFiles) ftps.put(pathToLocalFile, [pathToRemoteFile]) ftps.get(pathToRemoteFile, [pathToLocalFile]) ftps.mv( from , to) ftps.rm(file1, file2, ...) ftps.rmdir(directory1, directory2, ...) ftps.mirror({ remoteDir : '.' , localDir : '.' , filter : /\.pdf$/ , parallel : true / Integer, upload : true , })

If you want to escape some arguments because you used "escape: false" in the options:

ftps.escapeshell( 'My folder' );

Execute a command on the remote server:

ftps.raw( 'ls -l' )

To see all available commands: LFTP Commands

For information, ls, pwd, ... rm are just some alias of raw() method.

Run the commands

ftps.exec( function ( err, res ) { });

Also, take note that if a command fails it will not stop the next commands from executing, for example:

ftps.cd( 'non-existing-dir/' ).addFile( './test.txt' ).exec( console .log);

For using the stream, use the execAsStream() command which returns a stream.

var ftps = new lftp(config) var stream = ftps.raw( 'find' ).execAsStream() stream.pipe(process.stdout)

Note on Using LFTP Commands

Normally in the lftp cli you would make a file of set commands and pass that file name into lftp with the -c option. However, ftps will do that for you with the additionalLftpCommands option.

For instance, to connect to a legacy sftp server you can do:

const ftps = new FTPS({ additionalLftpCommands : 'set sftp:connect-program "ssh -a -x -o KexAlgorithms=diffie-hellman-group1-sha1"' , requireSSHKey : false , });

This is also instead of making a ~/.lftprc file. As you can see, you just put anything that would go into the command file into the option separated by a ; .

Additional command can be found here or by running man lftp .

PS: Any pull requests are welcome :-)