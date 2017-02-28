FTPimp

FTP client for Windows and OSX / Linux.

FTPimp is an (imp)roved implementation of the FTP service API for NodeJS. It has unique features that you'd otherwise expect an FTP client to have...

Supported Node Versions

4.x

5.x

6.x

7.x

8.x

Upgrading to 3.0 (Feb 28th, 2017)

Only one real breaking change for anyone using ftpimp < 3.0, data returned is now a Buffer. This may affect methods that try to perform special String methods on a Buffer object (ie String.prototype.split)

Features

FTPimp has several major benefits in comparison to other Node FTP clients:

Recursively put files, and create directories

Recursively delete directories

Optional, automated login

Overrideable methods

UNIX and Windows

Easily work with every step of the event based FTP process

Propietary queue and helper methods for controlling flow and easily extending FTPimp's functionality

API Documentation

Documentation for ftp-imp can be found at the website ¬https://sparkida.github.io/ftpimp

Tests provide an example for every (practical) endpoint in the library ¬see those here.

Process flow and Queueing procedures

By default, every call is sequential. To have more granular control, use the Queue.RunLevels

You'll likely only need to use "Queue.RunNext" to prioritize a command over any subsequent commands. In the example below (#1), the sequence is [mkdir, ls, put]

example #1:

ftp.mkdir( 'foo' , function ( err, dir ) { ftp.put([ 'bar.txt' , 'foo/bar.txt' ], function ( err, filename ) { }); }); ftp.ls( 'foo' , function ( err, filelist ) { ... });

While in the next example below(#2) we use Queue.RunNext to prioritize our "put", over that of the "ls", making our sequence [mkdir, put, ls]

example #2:

+ var Queue = FTP.Queue; ftp.mkdir( 'foo' , function ( err, dir ) { ftp.put([ 'bar.txt' , 'foo/bar.txt' ], function ( err, filename ) { - }); + }, Queue.RunNext); }); ftp.ls( 'foo' , function ( err, filelist ) { ... });

Examples

Default config

var config = { host : 'localhost' , port : 21 , user : 'root' , pass : '' , debug : false };

Automatically login to FTP and run callback when ready

var FTP = require ( 'ftpimp' ), ftp = FTP.create(config), connected = function ( ) { console .log( 'connected to remote FTP server' ); }; ftp.once( 'ready' , connected);

Setup FTPimp and login whenever

var FTP = require ( 'ftpimp' ), ftp = FTP.create(config, false ); ftp.connect( function ( ) { console .log( 'Ftp connected' ); });

Put file to remote server

ftp.put([ 'path/to/localfile' , 'remotepath' ], function ( err, filename ) { console .log(err, filename); });

Get file from remote server

ftp.save([ 'path/to/remotefile' , 'path/to/local/savefile' ], function ( err, filename ) { console .log(err, filename); });

Recursively create directories.

ftp.mkdir( 'foo/deep/directory' , function ( err, created ) { console .log(err, created); }, true );

Recursively delete directories and their contents

ftp.rmdir( 'foo' , function ( err, deleted ) { console .log(err, deleted); }, true );

List remote directory contents

ftp.ls( 'foo' , function ( err, filelist ) { console .log(err, filelist); });

FTP Connection Types

Passive vs Active

By default, FTPimp uses passive connections for security purposes, but you can override anything you want pretty quickly to build a very robust FTP application.

Find a Bug?

Please let me know so that I can fix it ASAP, cheers ¬Report a Bug