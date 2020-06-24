This is a simple but very configurable FTP server. Notable features include:
fs module, so you can use any implementation,
even on a per-user basis. This makes it possible for each user to have
his/her own virtual file system, isolated from that of the system or other
users.
npm install ftpd
See example code in
test.js
host is a string representation of the IP address clients use to connect to the FTP server. It's imperative that this actually reflects the remote IP the clients use to access the server, as this IP will be used in the establishment of PASV data connections. If this IP is not the one clients use to connect, you will see some strange behavior from the client side (hangs).
See
test.js for a simple example.
FtpServer accepts the following options:
Both these need to be set - there are no defaults.
getInitialCwd: Gets the initial working directory for the user. Called after user is authenticated.
This path is relative to the root directory. The user may escape their initial cwd.
- **Pattern**: `function(username, [callback(err, path)])`
- **Arguments**:
- username (string): the username to get CWD for
- callback (function, optional):
- **Examples**:
- Simplest usage, no callback, just return:
```js
getInitialCwd: function(connection) {
return "/" + connection.username;
}
```
- Usage with callback:
```js
getInitialCwd: function(connection, callback) {
var userDir = '/' + connection.username;
fs.exists(userDir, function(exists) {
if (exists) {
callback(null, userDir);
} else {
fs.mkDir(userDir, function(err) {
callback(err, userDir);
});
}
});
}
// If the directory exists, callback immediately with that directory
// If not, create the directory and callback possible error + directory
```
- Typical cases where you would want/need the callback involve retrieving configurations from external datasources and suchlike.
getRoot: Gets the root directory for the user. This directory has the path '/' from the point of view of the user.
The user is not able to escape this directory.
- **Pattern**: `function(connection, [callback(err, rootPath)])`
- **Arguments**:
- connection (object): the connection for which to get root
- callback (function, optional):
- **Examples**:
```js
getRoot: function() {
return process.cwd();
}
// The users will now enter at the '/' level, which is the directory passed to getInitialCwd.
```
- Usage with callback:
```js
getRoot: function(connection, callback) {
var rootPath = process.cwd() + '/' + connection.username;
fs.exists(rootPath, function(exists) {
if (exists) {
callback(null, rootPath);
} else {
fs.mkDir(userDir, function(err) {
if (err) {
callback(null, '/'); // default to root
} else {
callback(err, rootPath);
}
});
}
});
}
// If the subdir exists, callback immediately with relative path to that directory
// If not, create the directory, and callback relative path to the directory
// Stupidly, instead of failing, we apparently want 'worst case' scenario to allow relative root.
```
- Typical cases where you would want/need the callback involve retrieving configurations from external datasources and suchlike.
- Additionally, you may want to provide emulation of a path, for instance /users/(username)/ftproot.
useWriteFile: (default: false)
true, then files which the client uploads are buffered in memory and then written to disk using
writeFile.
false, files are written using writeStream.
useReadFile: (default: false)
true, then files which the client downloads are slurped using 'readFile'.
false, files are read using readStream.
uploadMaxSlurpSize: (default: unlimited)
useWriteFile is set to
true.
uploadMaxSlurpSize is not set, then there is no limit on buffer size.
hideDotFiles: (default: false)
LIST commands.
maxStatsAtOnce: (default: 5)
fs.stat which will be
made when processing a
LIST request.
filenameSortFunc: (default:
localeCompare)
sort method. Used to sort filenames for directory listings.
filenameSortMap: (default:
function (x) { return x.toUpperCase() })
false, filenames are unaltered.
dontSortFilenames: (default: false)
LIST and
NLST commands.
noWildcards: (default: false)
true, then
LIST and
NLST treat the characters
? and
* as literals instead of as wildcards.
allowedCommands: (default: undefined)
tlsOptions: (default: undefined)
options argument of
tls.createServer.
tlsOnly: (default: false)
true, and
tlsOptions is also set, then the server will not allow logins over non-secure connections.
allowUnauthorizedTls: ?? I obviously set this to true when tlsOnly is on -someone needs to update this.
pasvPortRangeStart: (default: random?)
pasvPortRangeEnd: (default: random?)
Filesystem abstraction makes it possible to create an FTP server which interacts directly with a database rather than the actual filesystem.
The server raises a
command:pass event which is given
pass,
success and
failure arguments. On successful login,
success should be called with a
username argument. It may also optionally be given a second argument, which
should be an object providing an implementation of the API for Node's
fs
module.
The following must be implemented:
unlink
readdir
mkdir
open
close
rmdir
rename
stat →
{ mode, isDirectory(), size, mtime }
useWriteFile option is not set or is false
createWriteStream: Returns a writable stream, requiring:
useWriteFile option is set to 'true'
writeFile
useReadFile option is not set or is false
createReadStream: Returns a readable stream, requiring:
useReadFile option is set to 'true'
readFile
FtpServer has
listen and
close methods which behave as expected. It
emits
close and
error events.