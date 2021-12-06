Modern, extensible FTP Server

Overview

ftp-srv is a modern and extensible FTP server designed to be simple yet configurable.

Features

Extensible file systems per connection

Passive and active transfers

Explicit & Implicit TLS connections

Promise based API

Install

npm install ftp-srv --save

Usage

const FtpSrv = require ( 'ftp-srv' ); const port= 21 ; const ftpServer = new FtpSrv({ url : "ftp://0.0.0.0:" + port, anonymous : true }); ftpServer.on( 'login' , (data, resolve, reject) => { if (data.username === 'anonymous' && data.password === 'anonymous' ){ return resolve({ root : "/" }); } return reject( new errors.GeneralError( 'Invalid username or password' , 401 )); }); ftpServer.listen().then( () => { console .log( 'Ftp server is starting...' ) });

API

new FtpSrv({options})

url

URL string indicating the protocol, hostname, and port to listen on for connections. Supported protocols:

ftp Plain FTP

Plain FTP ftps Implicit FTP over TLS

Note: The hostname must be the external IP address to accept external connections. 0.0.0.0 will listen on any available hosts for server and passive connections.

Default: "ftp://127.0.0.1:21"

FTP-srv provides an IP address to the client when a PASV command is received in the handshake for a passive connection. Reference PASV verb. This can be one of two options:

A function which takes one parameter containing the remote IP address of the FTP client. This can be useful when the user wants to return a different IP address depending if the user is connecting from Internet or from an LAN address. Example: const { networkInterfaces } = require ( 'os' ); const { Netmask } = require ( 'netmask' );

const nets = networkInterfaces(); function getNetworks() { let networks = {}; for (const name of Object.keys(nets)) { for (const net of nets[name]) { if (net.family === 'IPv4' && !net.internal) { networks[net.address + "/24"] = net.address } } } return networks; }

const resolverFunction = (address) => { // const networks = { // '$GATEWAY_IP/32': ${public_ip} , // '10.0.0.0/8' : ${lan_ip} // } const networks = getNetworks(); for (const network in networks) { if (new Netmask(network).contains(ip)) { return networks[network]; } } return "127.0.0.1"; }

new FtpSrv({pasv_url: resolverFunction});

- A static IP address (ie. an external WAN **IP address** that the FTP server is bound to ). In this case , only connections from localhost are handled differently returning ` 127.0 .0 .1 ` to the client. If not provided, clients can only connect using an `Active` connection . #### `pasv_min` The starting port to accept passive connections. __Default:__ ` 1024 ` #### `pasv_max` The ending port to accept passive connections. The range is then queried for an available port to use when required. __Default:__ ` 65535 ` #### `greeting` A human readable array of lines or string to send when a client connects. __Default:__ ` null ` #### `tls` Node [TLS secure context object ](https://nodejs.org/api/tls.html#tls_tls_createsecurecontext_options) used for implicit (`ftps` protocol) or explicit (`AUTH TLS`) connections. __Default:__ ` false ` #### `anonymous` If true , will allow clients to authenticate using the username `anonymous`, not requiring a password from the user . Can also set as a string which allows users to authenticate using the username provided. The ` login ` event is then sent with the provided username and `@anonymous` as the password . __Default:__ ` false ` #### `blacklist` Array of commands that are not allowed. Response code ` 502 ` is sent to clients sending one of these commands. __Example:__ `[ 'RMD' , 'RNFR' , 'RNTO' ]` will not allow users to delete directories or rename any files. __Default:__ `[]` #### `whitelist` Array of commands that are only allowed. Response code ` 502 ` is sent to clients sending any other command. __Default:__ `[]` #### `file_format` Sets the format to use for file stat queries such as `LIST`. __Default:__ `"ls"` __Allowable values :__ - `ls` [bin/ls format ](https://cr.yp. to /ftp/list/binls.html) - `ep` [Easily Parsed LIST format ](https://cr.yp. to /ftp/list/eplf.html) - ` function () {}` A custom function returning a format or promise for one. - Only one argument is passed in : a node [file stat](https://nodejs.org/api/fs.html#fs_class_fs_stats) object with additional file ` name ` parameter #### ` log ` A [bunyan logger](https://github.com/trentm/node-bunyan) instance. Created by default . #### `timeout` Sets the timeout ( in ms) after that an idle connection is closed by the server __Default:__ ` 0 ` ## CLI `ftp-srv` also comes with a builtin CLI. ```bash $ ftp-srv [url] [ options ]

$ ftp-srv ftp://0.0.0.0:9876 --root ~/Documents

url

Set the listening URL.

Defaults to ftp://127.0.0.1:21

The hostname to provide a client when attempting a passive connection ( PASV ).

If not provided, clients can only connect using an Active connection.

The starting port to accept passive connections.

Default: 1024

The ending port to accept passive connections.

The range is then queried for an available port to use when required.

Default: 65535

Set the default root directory for users.

Defaults to the current directory.

Set the path to a json credentials file.

Format:

[ { "username" : "..." , "password" : "..." , "root" : "..." }, ... ]

Set the username for the only user. Do not provide an argument to allow anonymous login.

Set the password for the given username .

Disable write actions such as upload, delete, etc.

Events

The FtpSrv class extends the node net.Server. Some custom events can be resolved or rejected, such as login .

login

ftpServer.on( 'login' , ({connection, username, password}, resolve, reject) => { ... });

Occurs when a client is attempting to login. Here you can resolve the login request by username and password.

connection client class object

username string of username from USER command

password string of password from PASS command

resolve takes an object of arguments:

fs Set a custom file system class for this connection to use. See File System for implementation details.

root If fs is not provided, this will set the root directory for the connection. The user cannot traverse lower than this directory.

cwd If fs is not provided, will set the starting directory for the connection This is relative to the root directory.

blacklist Commands that are forbidden for only this connection

whitelist If set, this connection will only be able to use the provided commands



reject takes an error object

ftpServer.on( 'client-error' , ({connection, context, error}) => { ... });

Occurs when an error arises in the client connection.

connection client class object

context string of where the error occurred

error error object

RETR

connection.on( 'RETR' , (error, filePath) => { ... });

Occurs when a file is downloaded.

error if successful, will be null

filePath location to which file was downloaded

STOR

connection.on( 'STOR' , (error, fileName) => { ... });

Occurs when a file is uploaded.

error if successful, will be null

fileName name of the file that was uploaded

RNTO

connection.on( 'RNTO' , (error, fileName) => { ... });

Occurs when a file is renamed.

error if successful, will be null

fileName name of the file that was renamed

Supported Commands

See the command registry for a list of all implemented FTP commands.

File System

The default file system can be overwritten to use your own implementation.

This can allow for virtual file systems, and more.

Each connection can set it's own file system based on the user.

The default file system is exported and can be extended as needed:

const {FtpSrv, FileSystem} = require ( 'ftp-srv' ); class MyFileSystem extends FileSystem { constructor () { super (...arguments); } get (fileName) { ... } }

Custom file systems can implement the following variables depending on the developers needs:

Methods

Returns a string of the current working directory

Used in: PWD

Returns a file stat object of file or directory

Used in: LIST , NLST , STAT , SIZE , RNFR , MDTM

Returns array of file and directory stat objects

Used in: LIST , NLST , STAT

Returns new directory relative to current directory

Used in: CWD , CDUP

Returns a path to a newly created directory

Used in: MKD

Returns a writable stream

Options:

append if true, append to existing file

start if set, specifies the byte offset to write to

Used in: STOR , APPE

Returns a readable stream

Options:

start if set, specifies the byte offset to read from

Used in: RETR

Delete a file or directory

Used in: DELE

Renames a file or directory

Used in: RNFR , RNTO

Modifies a file or directory's permissions

Used in: SITE CHMOD

Returns a unique file name to write to. Client requested filename available if you want to base your function on it. Used in: STOU

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

This software is licensed under the MIT Licence. See LICENSE.

