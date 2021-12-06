Modern, extensible FTP Server
ftp-srv is a modern and extensible FTP server designed to be simple yet configurable.
npm install ftp-srv --save
// Quick start, create an active ftp server.
const FtpSrv = require('ftp-srv');
const port=21;
const ftpServer = new FtpSrv({
url: "ftp://0.0.0.0:" + port,
anonymous: true
});
ftpServer.on('login', (data, resolve, reject) => {
if(data.username === 'anonymous' && data.password === 'anonymous'){
return resolve({ root:"/" });
}
return reject(new errors.GeneralError('Invalid username or password', 401));
});
ftpServer.listen().then(() => {
console.log('Ftp server is starting...')
});
new FtpSrv({options})
URL string indicating the protocol, hostname, and port to listen on for connections. Supported protocols:
ftp Plain FTP
ftps Implicit FTP over TLS
Note: The hostname must be the external IP address to accept external connections.
0.0.0.0 will listen on any available hosts for server and passive connections.
Default:
"ftp://127.0.0.1:21"
pasv_url
FTP-srv provides an IP address to the client when a
PASV command is received in the handshake for a passive connection. Reference PASV verb. This can be one of two options:
const { networkInterfaces } = require('os');
const { Netmask } = require('netmask');
const nets = networkInterfaces(); function getNetworks() { let networks = {}; for (const name of Object.keys(nets)) { for (const net of nets[name]) { if (net.family === 'IPv4' && !net.internal) { networks[net.address + "/24"] = net.address } } } return networks; }
const resolverFunction = (address) => {
// const networks = {
// '$GATEWAY_IP/32':
${public_ip},
// '10.0.0.0/8' :
${lan_ip}
// }
const networks = getNetworks();
for (const network in networks) {
if (new Netmask(network).contains(ip)) {
return networks[network];
}
}
return "127.0.0.1";
}
new FtpSrv({pasv_url: resolverFunction});
- A static IP address (ie. an external WAN **IP address** that the FTP server is bound to). In this case, only connections from localhost are handled differently returning `127.0.0.1` to the client.
If not provided, clients can only connect using an `Active` connection.
#### `pasv_min`
The starting port to accept passive connections.
__Default:__ `1024`
#### `pasv_max`
The ending port to accept passive connections.
The range is then queried for an available port to use when required.
__Default:__ `65535`
#### `greeting`
A human readable array of lines or string to send when a client connects.
__Default:__ `null`
#### `tls`
Node [TLS secure context object](https://nodejs.org/api/tls.html#tls_tls_createsecurecontext_options) used for implicit (`ftps` protocol) or explicit (`AUTH TLS`) connections.
__Default:__ `false`
#### `anonymous`
If true, will allow clients to authenticate using the username `anonymous`, not requiring a password from the user.
Can also set as a string which allows users to authenticate using the username provided.
The `login` event is then sent with the provided username and `@anonymous` as the password.
__Default:__ `false`
#### `blacklist`
Array of commands that are not allowed.
Response code `502` is sent to clients sending one of these commands.
__Example:__ `['RMD', 'RNFR', 'RNTO']` will not allow users to delete directories or rename any files.
__Default:__ `[]`
#### `whitelist`
Array of commands that are only allowed.
Response code `502` is sent to clients sending any other command.
__Default:__ `[]`
#### `file_format`
Sets the format to use for file stat queries such as `LIST`.
__Default:__ `"ls"`
__Allowable values:__
- `ls` [bin/ls format](https://cr.yp.to/ftp/list/binls.html)
- `ep` [Easily Parsed LIST format](https://cr.yp.to/ftp/list/eplf.html)
- `function () {}` A custom function returning a format or promise for one.
- Only one argument is passed in: a node [file stat](https://nodejs.org/api/fs.html#fs_class_fs_stats) object with additional file `name` parameter
#### `log`
A [bunyan logger](https://github.com/trentm/node-bunyan) instance. Created by default.
#### `timeout`
Sets the timeout (in ms) after that an idle connection is closed by the server
__Default:__ `0`
## CLI
`ftp-srv` also comes with a builtin CLI.
```bash
$ ftp-srv [url] [options]
$ ftp-srv ftp://0.0.0.0:9876 --root ~/Documents
url
Set the listening URL.
Defaults to
ftp://127.0.0.1:21
--pasv_url
The hostname to provide a client when attempting a passive connection (
PASV).
If not provided, clients can only connect using an
Active connection.
--pasv_min
The starting port to accept passive connections.
Default:
1024
--pasv_max
The ending port to accept passive connections.
The range is then queried for an available port to use when required.
Default:
65535
--root /
-r
Set the default root directory for users.
Defaults to the current directory.
--credentials /
-c
Set the path to a json credentials file.
Format:
[
{
"username": "...",
"password": "...",
"root": "..." // Root directory
},
...
]
--username
Set the username for the only user. Do not provide an argument to allow anonymous login.
--password
Set the password for the given
username.
--read-only
Disable write actions such as upload, delete, etc.
The
FtpSrv class extends the node net.Server. Some custom events can be resolved or rejected, such as
login.
login
ftpServer.on('login', ({connection, username, password}, resolve, reject) => { ... });
Occurs when a client is attempting to login. Here you can resolve the login request by username and password.
connection client class object
username string of username from
USER command
password string of password from
PASS command
resolve takes an object of arguments:
fs
root
fs is not provided, this will set the root directory for the connection.
cwd
fs is not provided, will set the starting directory for the connection
root directory.
blacklist
whitelist
reject takes an error object
client-error
ftpServer.on('client-error', ({connection, context, error}) => { ... });
Occurs when an error arises in the client connection.
connection client class object
context string of where the error occurred
error error object
RETR
connection.on('RETR', (error, filePath) => { ... });
Occurs when a file is downloaded.
error if successful, will be
null
filePath location to which file was downloaded
STOR
connection.on('STOR', (error, fileName) => { ... });
Occurs when a file is uploaded.
error if successful, will be
null
fileName name of the file that was uploaded
RNTO
connection.on('RNTO', (error, fileName) => { ... });
Occurs when a file is renamed.
error if successful, will be
null
fileName name of the file that was renamed
See the command registry for a list of all implemented FTP commands.
The default file system can be overwritten to use your own implementation.
This can allow for virtual file systems, and more.
Each connection can set it's own file system based on the user.
The default file system is exported and can be extended as needed:
const {FtpSrv, FileSystem} = require('ftp-srv');
class MyFileSystem extends FileSystem {
constructor() {
super(...arguments);
}
get(fileName) {
...
}
}
Custom file systems can implement the following variables depending on the developers needs:
currentDirectory()
Returns a string of the current working directory
Used in:
PWD
get(fileName)
Returns a file stat object of file or directory
Used in:
LIST,
NLST,
STAT,
SIZE,
RNFR,
MDTM
list(path)
Returns array of file and directory stat objects
Used in:
LIST,
NLST,
STAT
chdir(path)
Returns new directory relative to current directory
Used in:
CWD,
CDUP
mkdir(path)
Returns a path to a newly created directory
Used in:
MKD
write(fileName, {append, start})
Returns a writable stream
Options:
append if true, append to existing file
start if set, specifies the byte offset to write to
Used in:
STOR,
APPE
read(fileName, {start})
Returns a readable stream
Options:
start if set, specifies the byte offset to read from
Used in:
RETR
delete(path)
Delete a file or directory
Used in:
DELE
rename(from, to)
Renames a file or directory
Used in:
RNFR,
RNTO
chmod(path)
Modifies a file or directory's permissions
Used in:
SITE CHMOD
getUniqueName(fileName)
Returns a unique file name to write to. Client requested filename available if you want to base your function on it.
Used in:
STOU
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
This software is licensed under the MIT Licence. See LICENSE.