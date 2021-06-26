A Node.js package to help with deploying code. Ftp a folder from your local disk to a remote ftp destination. Does not delete from destination directory.
Version 2.0.0 is an almost complete re-write to use promises and promise-ftp instead of jsftp. The one breaking change is listed in the notes of Usage section.
npm install --save-dev ftp-deploy
The most basic usage:
const FtpDeploy = require("ftp-deploy");
const ftpDeploy = new FtpDeploy();
const config = {
user: "user",
// Password optional, prompted if none given
password: "password",
host: "ftp.someserver.com",
port: 21,
localRoot: __dirname + "/local-folder",
remoteRoot: "/public_html/remote-folder/",
// include: ["*", "**/*"], // this would upload everything except dot files
include: ["*.php", "dist/*", ".*"],
// e.g. exclude sourcemaps, and ALL files in node_modules (including dot files)
exclude: [
"dist/**/*.map",
"node_modules/**",
"node_modules/**/.*",
".git/**",
],
// delete ALL existing files at destination before uploading, if true
deleteRemote: false,
// Passive mode is forced (EPSV command is not sent)
forcePasv: true,
// use sftp or ftp
sftp: false,
};
ftpDeploy
.deploy(config)
.then((res) => console.log("finished:", res))
.catch((err) => console.log(err));
Note:
user rather than
username in 1.x.
package.json so that I can
npm run deploy.
"scripts": {
"deploy": "node deploy"
},
// use with callback
ftpDeploy.deploy(config, function (err, res) {
if (err) console.log(err);
else console.log("finished:", res);
});
These are lists of minimatch globs. ftp-deploy works by checking for each file in your sourece directory, whether it is included by one of the include patterns and whether it is NOT excluded by one of the exclude patterns. In other words:
include: all files that match will be uploaded. Note that a
[ ] matches nothing
exclude: if a file matches the include pattern a subset may nonetheless be excluded
ftp-deploy reports to clients using events. To get the output you need to implement watchers for "uploading", "uploaded" and "log":
ftpDeploy.on("uploading", function (data) {
console.log(data.totalFilesCount); // total file count being transferred
console.log(data.transferredFileCount); // number of files transferred
console.log(data.filename); // partial path with filename being uploaded
});
ftpDeploy.on("uploaded", function (data) {
console.log(data); // same data as uploading event
});
ftpDeploy.on("log", function (data) {
console.log(data); // same data as uploading event
});
ftpDeploy.on("upload-error", function (data) {
console.log(data.err); // data will also include filename, relativePath, and other goodies
});
A script to run a simple ftp server (using ftp-srv) is included, together with a test directory.
To use open a console to run the ftp server:
npm run server
and then in another console run the tests:
npm test
Excellent, I use it more or less every day, save me time out off FileZilla ;-) Would be greate to have a new file only flag on config.