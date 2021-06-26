openbase logo
fd

ftp-deploy

by Simon Hampton
2.4.1 (see all)

Node.js module to ftp a folder somewhere

mperroul
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

ftp-deploy

A Node.js package to help with deploying code. Ftp a folder from your local disk to a remote ftp destination. Does not delete from destination directory.

Version 2.0.0 is an almost complete re-write to use promises and promise-ftp instead of jsftp. The one breaking change is listed in the notes of Usage section.

Installation

npm install --save-dev ftp-deploy

Usage

The most basic usage:

const FtpDeploy = require("ftp-deploy");
const ftpDeploy = new FtpDeploy();

const config = {
    user: "user",
    // Password optional, prompted if none given
    password: "password",
    host: "ftp.someserver.com",
    port: 21,
    localRoot: __dirname + "/local-folder",
    remoteRoot: "/public_html/remote-folder/",
    // include: ["*", "**/*"],      // this would upload everything except dot files
    include: ["*.php", "dist/*", ".*"],
    // e.g. exclude sourcemaps, and ALL files in node_modules (including dot files)
    exclude: [
        "dist/**/*.map",
        "node_modules/**",
        "node_modules/**/.*",
        ".git/**",
    ],
    // delete ALL existing files at destination before uploading, if true
    deleteRemote: false,
    // Passive mode is forced (EPSV command is not sent)
    forcePasv: true,
    // use sftp or ftp
    sftp: false,
};

ftpDeploy
    .deploy(config)
    .then((res) => console.log("finished:", res))
    .catch((err) => console.log(err));

Note:

  • in version 2 the config file expects a field of user rather than username in 1.x.
  • The config file is passed as-is to Promise-FTP.
  • I create a file - e.g. deploy.js - in the root of my source code and add a script to its package.json so that I can npm run deploy.
"scripts": {
    "deploy": "node deploy"
},
  • You can use callback instead of promise.
// use with callback
ftpDeploy.deploy(config, function (err, res) {
    if (err) console.log(err);
    else console.log("finished:", res);
});

Configuration include and exclude

These are lists of minimatch globs. ftp-deploy works by checking for each file in your sourece directory, whether it is included by one of the include patterns and whether it is NOT excluded by one of the exclude patterns. In other words:

  • include: all files that match will be uploaded. Note that a [ ] matches nothing
  • exclude: if a file matches the include pattern a subset may nonetheless be excluded

Events

ftp-deploy reports to clients using events. To get the output you need to implement watchers for "uploading", "uploaded" and "log":

ftpDeploy.on("uploading", function (data) {
    console.log(data.totalFilesCount); // total file count being transferred
    console.log(data.transferredFileCount); // number of files transferred
    console.log(data.filename); // partial path with filename being uploaded
});
ftpDeploy.on("uploaded", function (data) {
    console.log(data); // same data as uploading event
});
ftpDeploy.on("log", function (data) {
    console.log(data); // same data as uploading event
});
ftpDeploy.on("upload-error", function (data) {
    console.log(data.err); // data will also include filename, relativePath, and other goodies
});

Testing

A script to run a simple ftp server (using ftp-srv) is included, together with a test directory.

To use open a console to run the ftp server:

npm run server

and then in another console run the tests:

npm test

ToDo

  • re-enable continueOnError
  • update newer files only (PR welcome)

mperroul
7 months ago

Excellent, I use it more or less every day, save me time out off FileZilla ;-) Would be greate to have a new file only flag on config.

0

