A Node.js package to help with deploying code. Ftp a folder from your local disk to a remote ftp destination. Does not delete from destination directory.

Version 2.0.0 is an almost complete re-write to use promises and promise-ftp instead of jsftp. The one breaking change is listed in the notes of Usage section.

Installation

npm install --save-dev ftp-deploy

Usage

The most basic usage:

const FtpDeploy = require ( "ftp-deploy" ); const ftpDeploy = new FtpDeploy(); const config = { user : "user" , password : "password" , host : "ftp.someserver.com" , port : 21 , localRoot : __dirname + "/local-folder" , remoteRoot : "/public_html/remote-folder/" , include : [ "*.php" , "dist/*" , ".*" ], exclude : [ "dist/**/*.map" , "node_modules/**" , "node_modules/**/.*" , ".git/**" , ], deleteRemote : false , forcePasv : true , sftp : false , }; ftpDeploy .deploy(config) .then( ( res ) => console .log( "finished:" , res)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err));

Note:

in version 2 the config file expects a field of user rather than username in 1.x.

rather than in 1.x. The config file is passed as-is to Promise-FTP.

I create a file - e.g. deploy.js - in the root of my source code and add a script to its package.json so that I can npm run deploy .

"scripts" : { "deploy" : "node deploy" },

You can use callback instead of promise.

ftpDeploy.deploy(config, function ( err, res ) { if (err) console .log(err); else console .log( "finished:" , res); });

Configuration include and exclude

These are lists of minimatch globs. ftp-deploy works by checking for each file in your sourece directory, whether it is included by one of the include patterns and whether it is NOT excluded by one of the exclude patterns. In other words:

include : all files that match will be uploaded. Note that a [ ] matches nothing

: all files that match will be uploaded. that a matches nothing exclude : if a file matches the include pattern a subset may nonetheless be excluded

Events

ftp-deploy reports to clients using events. To get the output you need to implement watchers for "uploading", "uploaded" and "log":

ftpDeploy.on( "uploading" , function ( data ) { console .log(data.totalFilesCount); console .log(data.transferredFileCount); console .log(data.filename); }); ftpDeploy.on( "uploaded" , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); ftpDeploy.on( "log" , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); ftpDeploy.on( "upload-error" , function ( data ) { console .log(data.err); });

Testing

A script to run a simple ftp server (using ftp-srv) is included, together with a test directory.

To use open a console to run the ftp server:

npm run server

and then in another console run the tests:

npm test

ToDo