node-ftp-client is a wrapper for the popular FTP client module for node.js - node-ftp, which provides an easy way of manipulating FTP transfers.
npm install ftp-client
To crate an instance of the wrapper use the following code:
var ftpClient = require('ftp-client'),
client = new ftpClient(config, options);
where
config contains the ftp server configuration (these are the default values):
{
host: 'localhost',
port: 21,
user: 'anonymous',
password: 'anonymous@'
}
and the
options object may contain the following keys:
After creating the new object you have to manually connect to the server by using the
connect method:
client.connect(callback);
And passing the callback which should be executed when the client is ready.
remoteDir to
localDir if both exist, and executes the
callback if one is supplied with the following object as a parameter:
{
downloadedFiles: [(filename)],
errors: {
(filename): (error)
}
}
options is an object with the following possible keys
* *overwrite* (String): 'none', 'older', 'all' - determines which files should be overwritten
source paths
using the glob module, uploads all found files and directories to the specified
remoteDir , and executes the
callback
if one is supplied with the following object as a parameter:
{
uploadedFiles: [(filename)],
uploadedDirectories: [(dirname)],
errors: {
(filename/dirname): (error)
}
}
source can be a string or an array of strings, and
options is an object with the following possible keys
* *overwrite* (String): 'none', 'older', 'all' - determines which files should be overwritten
* *baseDir* (String) - local base path relative to the remote directory, e.g. if you want to upload file
`uploads/sample.js` to `public_html/uploads`, *baseDir* has to be set to `uploads`
In this example we connect to a server, and simultaneously upload all files from the
test directory, overwriting only
older files found on the server, and download files from
/public_html/test directory.
var ftpClient = require('./lib/client.js'),
config = {
host: 'localhost',
port: 21,
user: 'anonymous',
password: 'anonymous@'
},
options = {
logging: 'basic'
},
client = new ftpClient(config, options);
client.connect(function () {
client.upload(['test/**'], '/public_html/test', {
baseDir: 'test',
overwrite: 'older'
}, function (result) {
console.log(result);
});
client.download('/public_html/test2', 'test2/', {
overwrite: 'all'
}, function (result) {
console.log(result);
});
});