openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fc

ftp-client

by Krzysiek Jakubik
0.2.2 (see all)

A wrapper for the node-ftp module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js FTP

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Description

node-ftp-client is a wrapper for the popular FTP client module for node.js - node-ftp, which provides an easy way of manipulating FTP transfers.

Requirements

Dependencies

Installation

npm install ftp-client

Usage

Initialization

To crate an instance of the wrapper use the following code:

var ftpClient = require('ftp-client'),
client = new ftpClient(config, options);

where config contains the ftp server configuration (these are the default values):

{
    host: 'localhost',
    port: 21,
    user: 'anonymous',
    password: 'anonymous@'
}

and the options object may contain the following keys:

  • logging (String): 'none', 'basic', 'debug' - level of logging for all the tasks - use 'debug' in case of any issues
  • overwrite (String): 'none', 'older', 'all' - determines which files should be overwritten when downloading/uploading - 'older' compares the date of modification of local and remote files

Connecting

After creating the new object you have to manually connect to the server by using the connect method:

client.connect(callback);

And passing the callback which should be executed when the client is ready.

Methods

  • download(< String > remoteDir, < String > localDir, < Object > options, < Function > callback) - downloads the contents of remoteDir to localDir if both exist, and executes the callback if one is supplied with the following object as a parameter:
{
    downloadedFiles: [(filename)],
    errors: {
        (filename): (error)
    }
}

options is an object with the following possible keys

* *overwrite* (String): 'none', 'older', 'all' - determines which files should be overwritten
  • upload(< mixed > source, < String > remoteDir, < Object > options, < Function > callback) - expands the source paths using the glob module, uploads all found files and directories to the specified remoteDir , and executes the callback if one is supplied with the following object as a parameter:
{
    uploadedFiles: [(filename)],
    uploadedDirectories: [(dirname)],
    errors: {
        (filename/dirname): (error)
    }
}

source can be a string or an array of strings, and options is an object with the following possible keys

* *overwrite* (String): 'none', 'older', 'all' - determines which files should be overwritten
* *baseDir* (String) - local base path relative to the remote directory, e.g. if you want to upload file
`uploads/sample.js` to `public_html/uploads`, *baseDir* has to be set to `uploads`

Examples

In this example we connect to a server, and simultaneously upload all files from the test directory, overwriting only older files found on the server, and download files from /public_html/test directory.

var ftpClient = require('./lib/client.js'),
    config = {
        host: 'localhost',
        port: 21,
        user: 'anonymous',
        password: 'anonymous@'
    },
    options = {
        logging: 'basic'
    },
    client = new ftpClient(config, options);

client.connect(function () {

    client.upload(['test/**'], '/public_html/test', {
        baseDir: 'test',
        overwrite: 'older'
    }, function (result) {
        console.log(result);
    });

    client.download('/public_html/test2', 'test2/', {
        overwrite: 'all'
    }, function (result) {
        console.log(result);
    });

});

TODO

  • Methods chaining
  • Queuing downloads/uploads with async in a single session
  • Connecting in constructor, with possibility to end the connection manually

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ftp
ftpAn FTP client module for node.js
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
fd
ftp-deployNode.js module to ftp a folder somewhere
GitHub Stars
243
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bf
basic-ftpFTP client for Node.js, supports FTPS over TLS, passive mode over IPv6, async/await, and Typescript.
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
64K
jsf
jsftpLight and complete FTP client implementation for Node.js
GitHub Stars
786
Weekly Downloads
88K
ftp
ftpsFTP, FTPS and SFTP client for node.js, mainly a lftp wrapper.
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
30K
promise-ftpa promise-based ftp client for node.js
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
26K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial