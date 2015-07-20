Description

node-ftp-client is a wrapper for the popular FTP client module for node.js - node-ftp, which provides an easy way of manipulating FTP transfers.

Requirements

node.js -- v0.8.0 or newer

Dependencies

Installation

npm install ftp-client

Usage

Initialization

To crate an instance of the wrapper use the following code:

var ftpClient = require ( 'ftp-client' ), client = new ftpClient(config, options);

where config contains the ftp server configuration (these are the default values):

{ host : 'localhost' , port : 21 , user : 'anonymous' , password : 'anonymous@' }

and the options object may contain the following keys:

logging (String): 'none', 'basic', 'debug' - level of logging for all the tasks - use 'debug' in case of any issues

overwrite (String): 'none', 'older', 'all' - determines which files should be overwritten when downloading/uploading - 'older' compares the date of modification of local and remote files

Connecting

After creating the new object you have to manually connect to the server by using the connect method:

client.connect(callback);

And passing the callback which should be executed when the client is ready.

Methods

download(< String > remoteDir, < String > localDir, < Object > options, < Function > callback) - downloads the contents of remoteDir to localDir if both exist, and executes the callback if one is supplied with the following object as a parameter:

{ downloadedFiles : [(filename)], errors : { (filename): (error) } }

options is an object with the following possible keys

* *overwrite* (String): 'none' , 'older' , 'all' - determines which files should be overwritten

upload(< mixed > source, < String > remoteDir, < Object > options, < Function > callback) - expands the source paths using the glob module, uploads all found files and directories to the specified remoteDir , and executes the callback if one is supplied with the following object as a parameter:

{ uploadedFiles : [(filename)], uploadedDirectories : [(dirname)], errors : { (filename/dirname): (error) } }

source can be a string or an array of strings, and options is an object with the following possible keys

* *overwrite* (String): 'none' , 'older' , 'all' - determines which files should be overwritten * *baseDir* (String) - local base path relative to the remote directory, e.g. if you want to upload file `uploads/sample.js` to `public_html/uploads`, *baseDir* has to be set to `uploads`

Examples

In this example we connect to a server, and simultaneously upload all files from the test directory, overwriting only older files found on the server, and download files from /public_html/test directory.

var ftpClient = require ( './lib/client.js' ), config = { host : 'localhost' , port : 21 , user : 'anonymous' , password : 'anonymous@' }, options = { logging : 'basic' }, client = new ftpClient(config, options); client.connect( function ( ) { client.upload([ 'test/**' ], '/public_html/test' , { baseDir : 'test' , overwrite : 'older' }, function ( result ) { console .log(result); }); client.download( '/public_html/test2' , 'test2/' , { overwrite : 'all' }, function ( result ) { console .log(result); }); });

TODO