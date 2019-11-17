This library solves the problem of synchronizing Redux stores in Electron apps. Electron is based on Chromium, and thus all Electron apps have a single main process and (potentially) multiple renderer processes, one for each web page.
redux-electron-store allows us to define a store per process, and uses
ipc to keep them in sync. It is implemented as a redux store enhancer.
This library only works if the data in your store is immutable, as objects are compared by reference to determine changes. The data being synchronized must also be pure JavaScript objects.
npm i redux-electron-store --save
import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux';
import { electronEnhancer } from 'redux-electron-store';
let enhancer = compose(
applyMiddleware(...middleware),
// Must be placed after any enhancers which dispatch
// their own actions such as redux-thunk or redux-saga
electronEnhancer({
// Necessary for synched actions to pass through all enhancers
dispatchProxy: a => store.dispatch(a),
})
);
// Note: passing enhancer as the last argument to createStore requires redux@>=3.1.0
let store = createStore(reducer, initialState, enhancer);
let enhancer = compose(
applyMiddleware(...middleware),
electronEnhancer({
dispatchProxy: a => store.dispatch(a),
}),
DevTools.instrument()
);
let store = createStore(reducer, initialState, enhancer);
In the renderer process, an important parameter that can improve performance is
filter.
filter is a way of describing exactly what data this renderer process wishes to be notified of. If a filter is provided, all updates which do not change a property which passes the filter will not be forwarded to the current renderer.
A filter can be an
object, a
function, or
true.
If the filter is
true, the entire variable will pass through the filter.
If the filter is a
function, the function will be called on every dispatch with the variable the filter is acting on as a parameter, and the return value of the function must itself be a filter (either an
object or
true)
If the filter is an
object, its keys must be properties of the variable the filter is acting on, and its values are themselves filters which describe the value(s) of that property that will pass through the filter.
Example Problem:
I am creating a Notifications window for Slack's application. For this to work, I need to know the position to display the notifications, the notifications themselves, and the icons for each team to display as a thumbnail. Any other data in my app has no bearing on this window, therefore it would be a waste for this window to have updates for any other data sent to it.
Solution:
// Note: The Lodash library is being used here as _
let filter = {
notifications: true,
settings: {
notifyPosition: true
},
teams: (teams) => {
return _.mapValues(teams, (team) => {
return {icons: true};
});
}
};
More options are documented in the api docs, and a description of exactly how this library works is on the way.
Hot reloading of reducers needs to be done on both the renderer and the main process. Doing this requires two things:
The renderer needs to inform the main process when it has reloaded
// In the renderer process
if (module.hot) {
module.hot.accept('../reducers', () => {
ipc.sendSync('renderer-reload');
store.replaceReducer(require('../reducers'))
});
}
The main process needs to delete its cached
reducers data
// In the main process
ipcMain.on('renderer-reload', (event, action) => {
delete require.cache[require.resolve('../reducers')];
store.replaceReducer(require('../reducers'));
event.returnValue = true;
});
MIT