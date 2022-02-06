fswin is a native
node.js add-on that works on windows.
It has ported some platform specified filesystem APIs. And made them easy to use in javascript.
For details and examples see wiki
NOTE: fswin depends on n-api since v3. which requires node.js v8 or later.
