A fstream DirReader that filters out files that match globs in .ignore files throughout the tree, like how git ignores files based on a .gitignore file.

Here's an example:

var Ignore = require ( "fstream-ignore" ) Ignore({ path : __dirname , ignoreFiles : [ ".ignore" , ".gitignore" ] }) .on( "child" , function ( c ) { console .error(c.path.substr(c.root.path.length + 1 )) }) .pipe(tar.Pack()) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( "foo.tar" ))