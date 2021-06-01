Like FS streams, but with stat on them, and supporting directories and symbolic links, as well as normal files. Also, you can use this to set the stats on a file, even if you don't change its contents, or to create a symlink, etc.

So, for example, you can "write" a directory, and it'll call mkdir . You can specify a uid and gid, and it'll call chown . You can specify a mtime and atime , and it'll call utimes . You can call it a symlink and provide a linkpath and it'll call symlink .

Note that it won't automatically resolve symbolic links. So, if you call fstream.Reader('/some/symlink') then you'll get an object that stats and then ends immediately (since it has no data). To follow symbolic links, do this: fstream.Reader({path:'/some/symlink', follow: true }) .

There are various checks to make sure that the bytes emitted are the same as the intended size, if the size is set.

Examples

fstream .Writer({ path : "path/to/file" , mode : 0755 , size : 6 }) .write( "hello

" ) .end()

This will create the directories if they're missing, and then write hello

into the file, chmod it to 0755, and assert that 6 bytes have been written when it's done.

fstream .Writer({ path : "path/to/file" , mode : 0755 , size : 6 , flags : "a" }) .write( "hello

" ) .end()

You can pass flags in, if you want to append to a file.

fstream .Writer({ path : "path/to/symlink" , linkpath : "./file" , SymbolicLink : true , mode : "0755" }) .end()

If isSymbolicLink is a function, it'll be called, and if it returns true, then it'll treat it as a symlink. If it's not a function, then any truish value will make a symlink, or you can set type: 'SymbolicLink' , which does the same thing.

Note that the linkpath is relative to the symbolic link location, not the parent dir or cwd.

fstream .Reader( "path/to/dir" ) .pipe(fstream.Writer( "path/to/other/dir" ))