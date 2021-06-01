Like FS streams, but with stat on them, and supporting directories and symbolic links, as well as normal files. Also, you can use this to set the stats on a file, even if you don't change its contents, or to create a symlink, etc.
So, for example, you can "write" a directory, and it'll call
mkdir. You
can specify a uid and gid, and it'll call
chown. You can specify a
mtime and
atime, and it'll call
utimes. You can call it a symlink
and provide a
linkpath and it'll call
symlink.
Note that it won't automatically resolve symbolic links. So, if you
call
fstream.Reader('/some/symlink') then you'll get an object
that stats and then ends immediately (since it has no data). To follow
symbolic links, do this:
fstream.Reader({path:'/some/symlink', follow: true }).
There are various checks to make sure that the bytes emitted are the same as the intended size, if the size is set.
fstream
.Writer({ path: "path/to/file"
, mode: 0755
, size: 6
})
.write("hello\n")
.end()
This will create the directories if they're missing, and then write
hello\n into the file, chmod it to 0755, and assert that 6 bytes have
been written when it's done.
fstream
.Writer({ path: "path/to/file"
, mode: 0755
, size: 6
, flags: "a"
})
.write("hello\n")
.end()
You can pass flags in, if you want to append to a file.
fstream
.Writer({ path: "path/to/symlink"
, linkpath: "./file"
, SymbolicLink: true
, mode: "0755" // octal strings supported
})
.end()
If isSymbolicLink is a function, it'll be called, and if it returns
true, then it'll treat it as a symlink. If it's not a function, then
any truish value will make a symlink, or you can set
type: 'SymbolicLink', which does the same thing.
Note that the linkpath is relative to the symbolic link location, not the parent dir or cwd.
fstream
.Reader("path/to/dir")
.pipe(fstream.Writer("path/to/other/dir"))
This will do like
cp -Rp path/to/dir path/to/other/dir. If the other
dir exists and isn't a directory, then it'll emit an error. It'll also
set the uid, gid, mode, etc. to be identical. In this way, it's more
like
rsync -a than simply a copy.