writing file like a storm , but always get the expected result
A very very small idea for writing file more 'safe' and 'super fast', inspired by steno, but more efficient and sensible.
fstorm is very suitable to be used when you need to excute frequently writing to same file.
Take
writeFileSync,
writeFile,
steno for comparison.
You can also find this benchmark in benchmark folder
10000x
100000x
1000000x
steno will pending without any response, the same as
writeFile and
writeFileSync
About writeFile
In steno's page. It mentioned that
writeFile only take 20ms to writeFile, It is compeletely wrong. In fact, when you run
fs.writeFile(..), It is only represent that the code is over, but file haven't been compelete yet. Althought not fast as expected, but it is still much faster than
fs.writeFileSync
About steno
steno's setCallback and write(content, callback) are both meanless for hook the content after writting.
About writeFileSync
It is really sloooooooooooooooow..., but it is really reliable, beacuse it execute every file writing one by one..
fstorm!!
Now, There is a more reasonable choice when you need to writing file frequently, only the last one will be kept, and it is dead fast beacuse some trick to avoid unnecessary operation.
source code
var benchmarks = {
"writeFileSync": function(time, cb){
var filename = f("writeFileSync.txt");
var k = 0;
function compelete(){
k++
if( (k >= time) && cb) cb()
}
for (var i = 0; i < time; i++) {
fs.writeFileSync(filename, i)
compelete()
}
},
"writeFile": function(time, cb){
var filename = f("writeFile.txt");
var k = 0;
function compelete(){
k++;
if( (k >= time) && cb) cb()
}
for (var i = 0; i < time; i++) {
fs.writeFile( filename , i, compelete)
}
},
// I try setCallback for steno, it is also fail to get correct content.
"steno": function(time, cb){
var filename = f("steno.txt");
var sfile = steno(filename);
var k =0;
function compelete(){
k++;
if( (k >= time) && cb) cb()
}
for (var i = 0; i < time; i++) {
sfile.write(i, compelete)
}
},
"fstorm": function( time, cb ){
var filename = f("fstorm.txt");
var k =0;
var fwriter = fstorm(filename);
fwriter.on('end', cb) // emitted when a squence is over
for (var i = 0; i < time; i++) {
fwriter.write(i)
}
}
}
npm install fstorm
var fstorm = require('fstorm');
var writer = fstorm('./file3.txt');
writer.on('end', function(){
assert(fs.readFileSync('./file3.txt') === '7')
})
writer
.write('1')
.write('2')
.write('3')
.write('4')
.write('5')
.write('6')
process.nextTick(function(){
writer
.write('7')
})
fstorm(filename)
return a writer instance
var writer = fstorm(filename);
writer.write( content[, options] [, callback])
fs.writeFile(filename, options, callback). the options will be passed to it. default is 'utf8'
Example
writer.write('1', function(err, status){
console.log(status)// ===> 0
})
writer.write('2', function(err, status){
console.log(status)// ===> 1
})
FstormWriter is a SubClass of EventEmitter.
Temporary， only
end and
error is emitted by writer, mean that writer is stable (or no new operation is blocked).
writer.on('end', function(content){
console.log(content === '2') // true
})
writer.write('1')
writer.write('2')
var writer = fstorm('.folder/not/exists/db.json')
writer.on('error', function(err){
assert(err.code === 'ENOENT') // true
})
writer.write('2')
benchmark
npm run benchmark
test
npm test
