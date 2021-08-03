openbase logo
fslightbox-react

by Bantha Group
1.6.2-2

Basic version of Fullscreen Lightbox for React.js. Website: https://fslightbox.com/react

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9K

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Categories

React Lightbox, React Swipe

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Fullscreen Lightbox Basic

Fullscreen Lightbox is plugin for displaying images, videos and more in clean overlaying box.

Website: https://fslightbox.com

DependencyVersion
reactat least 16.8.0
react-domat least 16.8.0
prop-typesat least 15.6.2

Basic usage

Installation

 npm install --save-dev fslightbox-react

Example

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import FsLightbox from 'fslightbox-react';

function App() {
    // if toggler is updated when lightbox is closed it will open it
    // if toggler is updated when lightbox is opened it will close it
    const [toggler, setToggler] = useState(false);

    return (
        <>
            <button onClick={ () => setToggler(!toggler) }>
                Toggle Lightbox
            </button>
            <FsLightbox
                toggler={ toggler }
                sources={ [
                    'https://i.imgur.com/fsyrScY.jpg',
                    'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xshEZzpS4CQ',
                    'https://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/BigBuckBunny.mp4'
                ] }
            />
        </>
    );
}

export default App;

Demo

Available at: https://fslightbox.com/react

Documentation and props description

Available at: https://fslightbox.com/react/documentation

Browser Compatibility

BrowserWorks?
ChromeYes
FirefoxYes
SafariYes
EdgeYes
IE 11Yes

