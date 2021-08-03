Fullscreen Lightbox is plugin for displaying images, videos and more in clean overlaying box.
Website: https://fslightbox.com
|Dependency
|Version
|react
|at least 16.8.0
|react-dom
|at least 16.8.0
|prop-types
|at least 15.6.2
npm install --save-dev fslightbox-react
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import FsLightbox from 'fslightbox-react';
function App() {
// if toggler is updated when lightbox is closed it will open it
// if toggler is updated when lightbox is opened it will close it
const [toggler, setToggler] = useState(false);
return (
<>
<button onClick={ () => setToggler(!toggler) }>
Toggle Lightbox
</button>
<FsLightbox
toggler={ toggler }
sources={ [
'https://i.imgur.com/fsyrScY.jpg',
'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xshEZzpS4CQ',
'https://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/BigBuckBunny.mp4'
] }
/>
</>
);
}
export default App;
Available at: https://fslightbox.com/react
Available at: https://fslightbox.com/react/documentation
|Browser
|Works?
|Chrome
|Yes
|Firefox
|Yes
|Safari
|Yes
|Edge
|Yes
|IE 11
|Yes