Fullscreen Lightbox Basic

Description

Modern and easy plugin for displaying images and videos in clean overlaying box. Display single source or create beautiful gallery with powerful lightbox.

Website: https://fslightbox.com

No jQuery and other dependencies.

Basic usage

Installation

npm install fslightbox

Example

In your application .js file:

require ( 'fslightbox' );

In HTML file

< a data-fslightbox = "gallery" href = "https://i.imgur.com/fsyrScY.jpg" > Open first slide (image) </ a > < a data-fslightbox = "gallery" href = "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xshEZzpS4CQ" > Open second slide (YouTube) </ a > < a data-fslightbox = "gallery" href = "https://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/BigBuckBunny.mp4" > Open third slide (HTML video) </ a > < a data-fslightbox = "gallery" href = "#vimeo" > Open fourth slide (custom source) </ a > < iframe id = "vimeo" src = "https://player.vimeo.com/video/22439234" width = "1920px" height = "1080px" frameBorder = "0" allow = "autoplay; fullscreen" allowFullScreen /> < script src = "fslightbox.js" > </ script >

Demo

Available at: https://fslightbox.com/javascript

Documentation

Available at: https://fslightbox.com/javascript/documentation

Browser Compatibility