fsl

fslightbox

by Bantha Group
3.3.1 (see all)

Vanilla JS tool for displaying images and videos in clean overlaying box. Technologies: JavaScript, SCSS. Website: https://fslightbox.com/javascript

3.1K

GitHub Stars

201

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Fullscreen Lightbox Basic

Description

Modern and easy plugin for displaying images and videos in clean overlaying box. Display single source or create beautiful gallery with powerful lightbox.

Website: https://fslightbox.com

No jQuery and other dependencies.

Basic usage

Installation

npm install fslightbox

Example

In your application .js file:

require('fslightbox');

In HTML file

<a data-fslightbox="gallery" href="https://i.imgur.com/fsyrScY.jpg">
    Open first slide (image)
</a>
<a data-fslightbox="gallery" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xshEZzpS4CQ">
    Open second slide (YouTube)
</a>
<a data-fslightbox="gallery" href="https://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/BigBuckBunny.mp4">
    Open third slide (HTML video)
</a>
<a data-fslightbox="gallery" href="#vimeo">
    Open fourth slide (custom source)
</a>
<iframe id="vimeo" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/22439234" width="1920px" height="1080px"
    frameBorder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowFullScreen />

<script src="fslightbox.js"></script>

Demo

Available at: https://fslightbox.com/javascript

Documentation

Available at: https://fslightbox.com/javascript/documentation

Browser Compatibility

BrowserWorks?
ChromeYes
FirefoxYes
OperaYes
SafariYes
EdgeYes
IE 11Yes

