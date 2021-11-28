Modern and easy plugin for displaying images and videos in clean overlaying box. Display single source or create beautiful gallery with powerful lightbox.
npm install fslightbox
In your application .js file:
require('fslightbox');
In HTML file
<a data-fslightbox="gallery" href="https://i.imgur.com/fsyrScY.jpg">
Open first slide (image)
</a>
<a data-fslightbox="gallery" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xshEZzpS4CQ">
Open second slide (YouTube)
</a>
<a data-fslightbox="gallery" href="https://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/BigBuckBunny.mp4">
Open third slide (HTML video)
</a>
<a data-fslightbox="gallery" href="#vimeo">
Open fourth slide (custom source)
</a>
<iframe id="vimeo" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/22439234" width="1920px" height="1080px"
frameBorder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowFullScreen />
<script src="fslightbox.js"></script>
Available at: https://fslightbox.com/javascript
Available at: https://fslightbox.com/javascript/documentation
|Browser
|Works?
|Chrome
|Yes
|Firefox
|Yes
|Opera
|Yes
|Safari
|Yes
|Edge
|Yes
|IE 11
|Yes