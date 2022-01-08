fsify

Convert an array of objects into a persistent or temporary directory structure.

Contents

Description

fsify creates a persistent or temporary directory structure from an array of objects. It's like the opposite of the Linux and Unix tree command.

Install

npm install fsify

Usage

Structure with content

. ├── dirname │ └── filename └── filename

const fsify = require ( 'fsify' )() const structure = [ { type : fsify.DIRECTORY, name : 'dirname' , contents : [ { type : fsify.FILE, name : 'filename' , contents : 'data' } ] }, { type : fsify.FILE, name : 'filename' , contents : 'data' } ] fsify(structure) .then( ( structure ) => console .log(structure)) .catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

Deeply nested structure

. └── dirname └── dirname └── filename

const fsify = require ( 'fsify' )() const structure = [ { type : fsify.DIRECTORY, name : 'dirname' , contents : [ { type : fsify.DIRECTORY, name : 'dirname' , contents : [ { type : fsify.FILE, name : 'filename' } ] } ] } ] fsify(structure) .then( ( structure ) => console .log(structure)) .catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

Temporary file in existing directory

const fsify = require ( 'fsify' )({ cwd : 'dirname/' , persistent : false }) const structure = [ { type : fsify.FILE, name : 'filename' } ] fsify(structure) .then( ( structure ) => console .log(structure)) .catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

Structure from tree

tree is a Linux and Unix command that lists the contents of directories in a tree-like format. It's a helpful CLI to view the structure of your file system.

tree -J --noreport ./* > tree.json

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const fsify = require ( 'fsify' )() const structure = require ( './tree' ) fsify(structure) .then( ( structure ) => console .log(structure)) .catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

API

Usage

const fsify = require ( 'fsify' )()

const fsify = require ( 'fsify' )({ cwd : process.cwd(), persistent : true , force : false })

Parameters

options {?Object} Options. cwd {?String} - Custom relative or absolute path. Defaults to process.cwd() . persistent {?Boolean} - Keep directories and files even when the process exists. Defaults to true . force {?Boolean} - Allow deleting the current working directory and outside. Defaults to false .

Options.

Returns

Instance API

Usage

const structure = [ { type : fsify.FILE, name : 'filename' } ] fsify(structure) .then( ( structure ) => console .log(structure)) .catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

Parameters

structure {?Array} Array of objects containing information about a directory or file.

Returns

{Promise<Array>} A promise that resolves a structure. Equal to the input structure, but parsed and with a absolute path as the name.

Structure

A structure is an array of objects that represents a directory structure. Each object must contain information about a directory or file.

The structure …

. ├── dirname │ └── filename └── filename

… is equal to …

[ { type : fsify.DIRECTORY, name : 'dirname' , contents : [ { type : fsify.FILE, name : 'filename' , contents : 'data' } ] }, { type : fsify.FILE, name : 'filename' , contents : 'data' } ]

Directory

A directory must have the type of a directory and a name . It can also contain another nested structure in its contents and a mode .

{ type : fsify.DIRECTORY, name : 'dirname' , mode : 0o777 , contents : [] }

File

A file must have the type of a file and a name . It can also contain contents (data of the file). encoding , mode and flag will be passed directly to fs.writeFile .