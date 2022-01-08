Convert an array of objects into a persistent or temporary directory structure.
fsify creates a persistent or temporary directory structure from an array of objects. It's like the opposite of the Linux and Unix
tree command.
npm install fsify
├── dirname
│ └── filename
└── filename
const fsify = require('fsify')()
const structure = [
{
type: fsify.DIRECTORY,
name: 'dirname',
contents: [
{
type: fsify.FILE,
name: 'filename',
contents: 'data'
}
]
},
{
type: fsify.FILE,
name: 'filename',
contents: 'data'
}
]
fsify(structure)
.then((structure) => console.log(structure))
.catch((error) => console.error(error))
└── dirname
└── dirname
└── filename
const fsify = require('fsify')()
const structure = [
{
type: fsify.DIRECTORY,
name: 'dirname',
contents: [
{
type: fsify.DIRECTORY,
name: 'dirname',
contents: [
{
type: fsify.FILE,
name: 'filename'
}
]
}
]
}
]
fsify(structure)
.then((structure) => console.log(structure))
.catch((error) => console.error(error))
const fsify = require('fsify')({
cwd: 'dirname/',
persistent: false
})
const structure = [
{
type: fsify.FILE,
name: 'filename'
}
]
fsify(structure)
.then((structure) => console.log(structure))
.catch((error) => console.error(error))
tree
tree is a Linux and Unix command that lists the contents of directories in a tree-like format. It's a helpful CLI to view the structure of your file system.
tree -J --noreport ./* > tree.json
const fs = require('fs')
const fsify = require('fsify')()
const structure = require('./tree')
fsify(structure)
.then((structure) => console.log(structure))
.catch((error) => console.error(error))
const fsify = require('fsify')()
const fsify = require('fsify')({
cwd: process.cwd(),
persistent: true,
force: false
})
options
{?Object} Options.
cwd
{?String} - Custom relative or absolute path. Defaults to
process.cwd().
persistent
{?Boolean} - Keep directories and files even when the process exists. Defaults to
true.
force
{?Boolean} - Allow deleting the current working directory and outside. Defaults to
false.
{Function}({?Array}) fsify instance.
const structure = [
{
type: fsify.FILE,
name: 'filename'
}
]
fsify(structure)
.then((structure) => console.log(structure))
.catch((error) => console.error(error))
structure
{?Array} Array of objects containing information about a directory or file.
{Promise<Array>} A promise that resolves a structure. Equal to the input structure, but parsed and with a absolute path as the name.
A structure is an array of objects that represents a directory structure. Each object must contain information about a directory or file.
The structure …
├── dirname
│ └── filename
└── filename
… is equal to …
[
{
type: fsify.DIRECTORY,
name: 'dirname',
contents: [
{
type: fsify.FILE,
name: 'filename',
contents: 'data'
}
]
},
{
type: fsify.FILE,
name: 'filename',
contents: 'data'
}
]
A directory must have the
type of a directory and a
name. It can also contain another nested structure in its
contents and a
mode.
{
type: fsify.DIRECTORY,
name: 'dirname',
mode: 0o777,
contents: []
}
A file must have the
type of a file and a
name. It can also contain
contents (data of the file).
encoding,
mode and
flag will be passed directly to
fs.writeFile.
{
type: fsify.FILE,
name: 'filename',
contents: 'data',
encoding: 'utf8',
mode: 0o666,
flag: 'w'
}