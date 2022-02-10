SUSHI

SUSHI (aka "SUSHI Unshortens Short Hand Inputs") is a reference implementation command-line interpreter/compiler for FHIR Shorthand (FSH).

FHIR Shorthand (FSH) is a specially-designed language for defining the content of FHIR Implementation Guides (IG). It is simple and compact, with tools to produce Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) profiles, extensions and implementation guides (IG). Because it is a language, written in text statements, FHIR Shorthand encourages distributed, team-based development using conventional source code control tools such as Github.

For more information about the evolving FSH syntax see the FHIR Shorthand Reference Manual.

Installation for SUSHI Users

SUSHI requires Node.js to be installed on the user's system. Users should install Node.js 12 (LTS), although the previous LTS version (Node.js 10) is also expected to work.

Once Node.js is installed, run the following command to install or update SUSHI:

$ npm install -g fsh-sushi

After installation, the sushi commandline will be available on your path:

$ sushi -- help Usage: sushi [path-to-fsh-defs] [options] Options: -o, --out <out> the path to the output folder -d, --debug output extra debugging information -p, --preprocessed output FSH produced by preprocessing steps -s, --snapshot generate snapshot in Structure Definition output (default: false ) -i, --init initialize a SUSHI project -v, --version print SUSHI version -h, -- help output usage information Additional information: [path-to-fsh-defs] Default: "." If input/fsh/ subdirectory present, it is included in [path-to-fsh-defs] -o, --out <out> Default: "fsh-generated"

See the SUSHI documentation for detailed information on using SUSHI.

IG Generation

SUSHI supports publishing implementation guides via the new template-based IG Publisher. The template-based publisher is still being developed by the FHIR community. See the Guidance for HL7 IG Creation for more details.

Based on the inputs in FSH files, sushi-config.yaml, and the IG project directory, SUSHI populates the output directory. See the documentation on IG Project with SUSHI for more information on using SUSHI to generate IGs.

Installation for Developers

SUSHI is a TypeScript project. At a minimum, SUSHI requires Node.js to build, test, and run the CLI. Developers should install Node.js 12 (LTS), although the previous LTS version (Node.js 10) is also expected to work.

Once Node.js is installed, run the following command from this project's root folder:

$ npm install

NPM tasks

The following NPM tasks are useful in development:

Task Description build compiles src/**/*.ts files to dist/**/*.js files using the TypeScript compiler (tsc) build:watch similar to build but automatically builds when changes are detected in src files build:grammar builds the ANTLR grammar from 'antlr/src/main/antlr' to 'src/import/generated' test runs all unit tests using Jest test:watch similar to test, but automatically runs affected tests when changes are detected in src files lint checks all src files to ensure they follow project code styles and rules lint:fix fixes lint errors when automatic fixes are available for them prettier checks all src files to ensure they follow project formatting conventions prettier:fix fixes prettier errors by rewriting files using project formatting conventions check runs all the checks performed as part of ci (test, lint, prettier) regression runs regression against select set of repos in regression/repos-select.txt

To run any of these tasks, use npm run . For example:

$ npm run check

Regression

The regression/run-regression.ts script can be used to run regression on a set of repos. It takes the following arguments:

repoFile : A text file for which each line is a GitHub {org}/{repo}#{branch} to run regression on (e.g., HL7/fhir-mCODE-ig#master ). Comment out lines using a leading # . (default: regression/repos-select.txt)

: A text file for which each line is a GitHub to run regression on (e.g., ). Comment out lines using a leading . (default: regression/repos-select.txt) version1 : The base version of SUSHI to use. Can be an NPM version number or tag, gh:{branch} to use a GitHub branch, or local to use the local code with ts-node . (default: gh:master)

: The base version of SUSHI to use. Can be an NPM version number or tag, to use a GitHub branch, or to use the local code with . (default: gh:master) version2 : The version of SUSHI under test. Can be an NPM version number or tag, gh:{branch} to use a GitHub branch, or local to use the local code with ts-node . (default: local)

For example:

$ ts-node regression/run-regression.ts regression/repos-all.txt 1.0.2 local

The regression script first installs the version1 and version2 SUSHIs to temporary folders (except for local , in which case it runs npm install on the local SUSHI). Then for each of the listed repositories, it does the following:

Downloads the repo source from GitHub, creating two copies (for the base version of SUSHI and the version under test) Runs the base version of SUSHI against one copy of the repo Runs the version of SUSHI under test against the other copy of the repo Compares the results and generates a report of the differences

When the script is complete, it will generate and launch a top-level index file with links to the reports and logs for each repo.

Recommended Development Environment

For the best experience, developers should use Visual Studio Code with the following plugins:

ESLint

Prettier - Code formatter Consider configuring the formatOnSave feature in VS Code settings: "[typescript]" : { "editor.formatOnSave" : true }

vscode-language-fsh

License

Copyright 2019-2022 Health Level Seven International

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.