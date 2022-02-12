openbase logo
fs_prettier

by prettier
1.8.1

Prettier is an opinionated code formatter.

6

41.9K

5d ago

609

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Prettier Banner

Opinionated Code Formatter

JavaScript · TypeScript · Flow · JSX · JSON
CSS · SCSS · Less
HTML · Vue · Angular
GraphQL · Markdown · YAML
Your favorite language?

Github Actions Build Status Github Actions Build Status Github Actions Build Status Codecov Coverage Status Blazing Fast
npm version weekly downloads from npm code style: prettier Chat on Gitter Follow Prettier on Twitter

Intro

Prettier is an opinionated code formatter. It enforces a consistent style by parsing your code and re-printing it with its own rules that take the maximum line length into account, wrapping code when necessary.

Input

foo(reallyLongArg(), omgSoManyParameters(), IShouldRefactorThis(), isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne());

Output

foo(
  reallyLongArg(),
  omgSoManyParameters(),
  IShouldRefactorThis(),
  isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne()
);

Prettier can be run in your editor on-save, in a pre-commit hook, or in CI environments to ensure your codebase has a consistent style without devs ever having to post a nit-picky comment on a code review ever again!

Documentation

Install · Options · CLI · API

Playground

Badge

Show the world you're using Prettiercode style: prettier

[![code style: prettier](https://img.shields.io/badge/code_style-prettier-ff69b4.svg?style=flat-square)](https://github.com/prettier/prettier)

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

