Originally derived from node-ext package.
Same as fs.access. Returns promise.
Same as fs.chmod. Returns promise.
Not available on Windows.
Extra options:
Copy file, returns promise but accepts as well regular callback. Eventual options are passed to underlying fs.createWriteStream
Extra options:
null instead.
Copy directory recursively, returns promise but accepts as well regular callback.
Supported options:
Initializes EMFILE errors prevention.
To be used only in main modules. Never require it in generic module that may be required in others
How it works? If limit of descriptors is reached it holds the calls to native functions and releases them when taken descriptors are freed.
Internally it provides same solution as fs-graceful module with following differences:
Conditional version of
access. Returns promise.
Supported options:
mode argument to
access
null instead.
Whether path points to a directory
Resolves with
true if provided path points to a directory,
false if provided path points to a non-directory file,
null if there's no file at path. Returns promise.
Whether file is ignored up to predefined rules. Returns promise but regular callback is also supported.
Rules are decided by mode argument. Currently only
git mode is supported, in that case rules are searched in .gitignore files (Rules have effect only if placed in valid git repositories).
Other modes can be easily configured by extending
_ignoreModes module (See lib/fs/_ignore-modes directory to see how it's done).
Supported options:
string|array - additional global rules. They will be matched as if placed in filesystem root directory, it means that any rules found in existing ignore files may override them.
bool - whether to watch for changes. If ignore state would change, returned promise would emit
change event with new value (true/false)
Whether path points to a symlimk
Resolves with
true if provided path points to symlink,
false if provided path points to a non-symlink file,
null if there's no file at path. Returns promise.
Additionally resultion can be fine tuned for specific needs with below options:
Supported options:
string - Expected linkPath to which symlink should point. If provided and symlink points elsewhere
false is returned.
bool - whether check for matching
linkPath should be applied to final path (so if symlink points to other symlink we check against the final path, and not linked symlink path)
Same as fs.lchmod. Returns promise.
Only available on Mac OS X.
Same as fs.lstat. Returns promise.
Extended version of native mkdir. Returns promise
Supported options:
mkir -p, internal implementation inspired by Substack's node-mkdirp
Extended version of native fs.readFile. Returns promise
Supported options:
Extended version of native fs.readdir. Returns promise
Suported options:
boolean- Resolve with
null (instead of error) if directory doesn't exist
number- Level of recurse into subdirectories. Defaults to 0 which resembles behavior of native version. If you want to recurse without any nest limitation just provide Infinity
object- Which type of files should be returned. By default all files are returned. Stats methods shows how many different types can be returned. To narrow it down provide a hash. e.g.
{ file: true, symbolicLink: true }.
regexp- Filter returned files by specific pattern. Pattern should be regular expression that would be matched against full path.
bool - Watch directory for changes. Changes are emitted on returned promise with
change events. event object states which files were added (
event.added) and which were removed (
event.removed), Starting from next release (v0.4) this functionality will most likely be provided as valid Node.js stream
bool - Whether to provide data continuously. Currently it's not provided as a stream per se (it would be starting from next release, v0.4), data is emited as
change events on returned promise object, structure of event objects described under watch option
string|array - Whether to obey ignore rules found in ignore files. See fs.isIgnored for more information
string|array - Global rules that complement ignoreRules. See fs.isIgnored for more information.
function|regexp - Filter out directories into which we should not recurse to. Can be provided as function which having directory name should return boolaen (
true if we should recurse into directory), or as regex which if matches means that directory should be recurse into. Neverthless
depth setting is supported unconditionally
Same as fs.readlink. Returns promise.
Supports
loose: true option, which when passed, resolves with
null (instead of exception) if file at path is not a symlink or it doesn't exist.
Same as fs.realpath. Returns promise.
Supports
loose: true option, which when passed, resolves with
null (instead of exception) if path doesn't exist
Same as fs.rename. Returns promise.
Supported options:
Extended version of native rmdir. Returns promise
Supported options:
Extended version of native rmdirSynnc.
Supported options:
Same as fs.stat. Returns promise.
Same as fs.symlink. Returns promise.
Returns type of file according to provided stats object.
Same as fs.unlink. Returns promise.
Watch specific path for changes. It's about observing specific file path (not directory content).
change events are emitted with event object where
event.type says wether file was created, modified or removed.
Watch file for changes.
fs.watch wrapper that works same way on every platform, always configured in persistent: false mode. It's aware of open file descriptors limitations, if EMFILE error is approach, switch to alternative mode that pings file stats (see fs.watchFile) is made.
Same as native fs.writeFile but safe for simultaneous calls of write to same file (in such case current write will be abandonded, and new would be started).
Supported options:
