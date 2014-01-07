fs.notify was born out of annoyance. The state of the fs#watch API in Node.js is sad, it assumes that you as developer build your own abstraction on top of it, because it basically can't guarantee file names or that it even works on all platforms. And all other "simple" watching modules had to much bugs and performance issues. oh and it pleases my NIH syndrome.

fs.notify is file watching module for Node.js that doesn't suck hairy monkey balls and actually works.

API

var Notify = require ( 'fs.notify' ); var files = [ '/path/to/file' , '/file/i/want/to/watch' ]; var notifications = new Notify(files); notifications.on( 'change' , function ( file, event, path ) { console .log( 'caught a ' + event + ' event on ' + path); }); notifications.add([path, morepaths]); notifications.close();

