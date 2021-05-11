Node.js module for manipulating extended attributes.

There are already some libraries for this, why use fs-xattr ?

Very useful errors

No limits on value size

Clean and easy api

Proper asynchronous implementation

Installation

npm install --save fs-xattr

Usage

import { getAttribute, setAttribute } from 'fs-xattr' await setAttribute( 'index.js' , 'user.linusu.test' , 'Hello, World!' ) console .log( await getAttribute( 'index.js' , 'user.linusu.test' ))

API

path ( string , required)

( , required) attr ( string , required)

( , required) returns Promise<Buffer> - a Promise that will resolve with the value of the attribute.

Get extended attribute attr from file at path .

path ( string , required)

( , required) attr ( string , required)

( , required) returns Buffer

Synchronous version of getAttribute .

path ( string , required)

( , required) attr ( string , required)

( , required) value ( Buffer or string , required)

( or , required) returns Promise<void> - a Promise that will resolve when the value has been set.

Set extended attribute attr to value on file at path .

path ( string , required)

( , required) attr ( string , required)

( , required) value ( Buffer or string , required)

Synchronous version of setAttribute .

path ( string , required)

( , required) attr ( string , required)

( , required) returns Promise<void> - a Promise that will resolve when the value has been removed.

Remove extended attribute attr on file at path .

path ( string , required)

( , required) attr ( string , required)

Synchronous version of removeAttribute .

path ( string , required)

( , required) returns Promise<Array<string>> - a Promise that will resolve with an array of strings, e.g. ['user.linusu.test', 'com.apple.FinderInfo'] .

List all attributes on file at path .

path ( string , required)

( , required) returns Array<string>

Synchronous version of listAttributes .

Namespaces

For the large majority of Linux filesystem there are currently 4 supported namespaces ( user , trusted , security , and system ) you can use. Some other systems, like FreeBSD have only 2 ( user and system ).

Be sure to use a namespace that is appropriate for your supported platforms. You can read more about this in the "Extended File Attributes" Wikipedia article.

Using a namespace like com.linusu.test would work on macOS, but would give you the following error on Debian Linux: