Node.js module for manipulating extended attributes.
There are already some libraries for this, why use
fs-xattr?
npm install --save fs-xattr
import { getAttribute, setAttribute } from 'fs-xattr'
await setAttribute('index.js', 'user.linusu.test', 'Hello, World!')
console.log(await getAttribute('index.js', 'user.linusu.test'))
//=> Hello, World!
getAttribute(path, attr)
path (
string, required)
attr (
string, required)
Promise<Buffer> - a
Promise that will resolve with the value of the attribute.
Get extended attribute
attr from file at
path.
getAttributeSync(path, attr)
path (
string, required)
attr (
string, required)
Buffer
Synchronous version of
getAttribute.
setAttribute(path, attr, value)
path (
string, required)
attr (
string, required)
value (
Buffer or
string, required)
Promise<void> - a
Promise that will resolve when the value has been set.
Set extended attribute
attr to
value on file at
path.
setAttributeSync(path, attr, value)
path (
string, required)
attr (
string, required)
value (
Buffer or
string, required)
Synchronous version of
setAttribute.
removeAttribute(path, attr)
path (
string, required)
attr (
string, required)
Promise<void> - a
Promise that will resolve when the value has been removed.
Remove extended attribute
attr on file at
path.
removeAttributeSync(path, attr)
path (
string, required)
attr (
string, required)
Synchronous version of
removeAttribute.
listAttributes(path)
path (
string, required)
Promise<Array<string>> - a
Promise that will resolve with an array of strings, e.g.
['user.linusu.test', 'com.apple.FinderInfo'].
List all attributes on file at
path.
listAttributesSync(path)
path (
string, required)
Array<string>
Synchronous version of
listAttributes.
For the large majority of Linux filesystem there are currently 4 supported namespaces (
user,
trusted,
security, and
system) you can use. Some other systems, like FreeBSD have only 2 (
user and
system).
Be sure to use a namespace that is appropriate for your supported platforms. You can read more about this in the "Extended File Attributes" Wikipedia article.
Using a namespace like
com.linusu.test would work on macOS, but would give you the following error on Debian Linux:
Error [ENOTSUP]: The file system does not support extended attributes or has the feature disabled.