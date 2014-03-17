Please note! This package is outdated and not actively maintained. I would suggest looking at http://github.com/shama/gaze or https://github.com/paulmillr/chokidar.

fs-watch-tree is a small tool to watch directories for changes recursively. It uses fs-watch to watch for changes, thus should work on most platforms.

Synopsis

var watchTree = require ( "fs-watch-tree" ).watchTree; var watch = watchTree( "/home/christian" , function ( event ) { }); watch.end(); watch = watchTree( "/home/christian" , { exclude : [ "node_modules" , "~" , "#" , /^\./] }, function ( event ) { });

Watches directory dir recursively for changes.

The callback is called with an event object. The event is described below.

Watch a directory recursively, with some specific options. Currently, you can only specify a single option:

{ exclude : [] }

The exclude array specifies file patterns to exclude from watches. If a pattern matches a directory, watch-tree will not recurse into it. If it matches a file, changes to that file will not trigger an event.

The excludes can be either strings or regular expressions, but are always treated as regular expressions. That means that

{ exclude : [ ".git" , "node_modules" ] }

Will be treated the same way as:

{ exclude : [new RegExp ( ".git" ), new RegExp ( "node_modules" )] }

If you only want to exclude specific files, be sure to provide full paths. watch-tree does not expand paths, it will resolve all paths relative to the original directory. So this:

watchFile( ".git" , function ( event ) {

Will watch (and consider excludes for) directories like .git/branches . And this:

watchFile( "/home/christian/projects/watch-tree/.git" , function ( event ) {});

Will watch (and consider excludes for) directories like /home/christian/projects/watch-tree/.git .

event

The event object has the following properties:

name

The full (relative) path to the file/directory that changed.

Returns true if the cause of the change was a directory. In some cases, e.g. when the directory was deleted, it's not possible to know if the source was a directory. In that case, this method returns false.

Returns true if the cause of the event was a newly created directory.

Returns true if the cause of the event was a deleted file/directory.

Returns true if the cause of the event was a modified file/directory.