fs extras and utilities to extend the node.js file system module. Used in Assemble and many other projects.
var fs = require('fs-utils');
Strip carriage returns from a string.
Params
str {String}
returns {String}
Strip byte order marks from a string.
See BOM
Params
str {String}
returns {String}
Normalize all slashes to forward slashes.
Params
str {String}
stripTrailing {Boolean}: False by default.
returns {String}
Return
true if the file exists and is empty.
Params
filepath {String}
returns {Boolean}
Return
true if the file exists and is empty.
Params
filepath {String}
returns {Boolean}
Return
true if the filepath is a directory.
Params
filepath {String}
returns {Boolean}
True if the filepath is a symbolic link.
Params
filepath {String}
returns {Boolean}
Glob files using [matched]. Or glob files synchronously
with
glob.sync.
Params
patterns {String|Array}
returns {options}
Read a file synchronously. Also strips any byte order marks.
Params
filepath {String}
returns {String}
Read a file asynchronously.
Params
filepath {String}
options {Object}
normalize {Boolean}: Strip carriage returns and BOM.
encoding {String}: Default is
utf8
callback {Function}
Read a YAML file asynchronously and parse its contents as JSON.
Params
filepath {String}
returns {Object}
options
returns {Function}
cb: Callback function
Read a YAML file synchronously and parse its contents as JSON
Params
filepath {String}
returns {Object}
Read JSON file asynchronously and parse contents as JSON
Params
filepath {String}
callback {Function}
returns {Object}
Read a file synchronously and parse contents as JSON. marks.
Params
filepath {String}
returns {Object}
Read JSON or YAML utils.async. Determins the reader automatically based on file extension.
Params
filepath {String}
options {Object}
callback {Function}
returns {String}
Read JSON or utils.YAML. Determins the reader automatically based on file extension.
Params
filepath {String}
options {Object}
returns {String}
Asynchronously write a file to disk.
Params
dest {String}
content {String}
callback {Function}
Synchronously write files to disk, creating any intermediary directories if they don't exist.
Params
dest {String}
str {String}
options {Options}
Synchronously write JSON to disk, creating any intermediary directories if they don't exist.
Params
dest {String}
str {String}
options {Options}
Asynchronously write files to disk, creating any intermediary directories if they don't exist.
Params
dest {String}
str {String}
options {Options}
Synchronously write YAML to disk, creating any intermediary directories if they don't exist.
Params
dest {String}
str {String}
options {Options}
Aynchronously write YAML to disk, creating any intermediary directories if they don't exist.
Params
dest {String}
str {String}
options {Options}
Synchronously write JSON or YAML to disk, creating any intermediary directories if they don't exist. Data type is determined by the
dest file extension.
Params
dest {String}
str {String}
options {Options}
Example
writeDataSync('foo.yml', {foo: "bar"});
Asynchronously write JSON or YAML to disk, creating any intermediary directories if they don't exist. Data type is determined by the
dest file extension.
Params
dest {String}
data {String}
options {Options}
cb {Function}: Callback function
Example
writeData('foo.yml', {foo: "bar"});
Copy files synchronously;
Params
src {String}
dest {String}
Asynchronously remove dirs and child dirs that exist.
Params
dir {String}
returns {Function}
Delete folders and files recursively. Pass a callback as the last argument to use utils.async.
Params
patterns {String}: Glob patterns to use.
options {Object}: Options for matched.
cb {Function}
Return the file extension.
Params
filepath {String}
returns {String}
Directory path excluding filename.
Params
filepath {String}
returns {String}
The last
n segments of a filepath. If a number
isn't passed for
n, the last segment is returned.
Params
filepath {String}
returns {String}
The first
n segments of a filepath. If a number
isn't passed for
n, the first segment is returned.
Params
filepath {String}
returns {String}
Returns the last character in
filepath
Params
filepath {String}
returns {String}
Example
lastChar('foo/bar/baz/');
//=> '/'
Add a trailing slash to the filepath.
Note, this does not consult the file system to check if the filepath is file or a directory.
Params
filepath {String}
returns {String}
Normalize a filepath and remove trailing slashes.
Params
filepath {String}
returns {String}
Resolve the relative path from
a to `b.
Params
filepath {String}
returns {String}
Return
true if the path is absolute.
Params
returns {Boolean}
Return
true if path
a is the same as path `b.
Params
filepath {String}
a {String}
b {String}
returns {Boolean}
True if descendant path(s) contained within ancestor path. Note: does not test if paths actually exist.
Sourced from [Grunt].
Params
ancestor {String}: The starting path.
returns {Boolean}
True if a filepath is the CWD.
Sourced from [Grunt].
Params
filepath {String}
returns {Boolean}
True if a filepath is contained within the CWD.
Params
filepath {String}
returns {Boolean}
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm i -d && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.
