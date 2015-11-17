fs extras and utilities to extend the node.js file system module. Used in Assemble and many other projects.

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i fs-utils --save

Usage

var fs = require ( 'fs-utils' );

API

Strip carriage returns from a string.

Params

str {String}

returns {String}

Strip byte order marks from a string.

See BOM

Params

str {String}

returns {String}

Normalize all slashes to forward slashes.

Params

str {String}

stripTrailing {Boolean} : False by default.

: False by default. returns {String}

Return true if the file exists and is empty.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {Boolean}

Return true if the file exists and is empty.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {Boolean}

Return true if the filepath is a directory.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {Boolean}

True if the filepath is a symbolic link.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {Boolean}

Glob files using [matched]. Or glob files synchronously with glob.sync .

Params

patterns {String|Array}

returns {options}

Read a file synchronously. Also strips any byte order marks.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {String}

Read a file asynchronously.

Params

filepath {String}

options {Object}

normalize {Boolean} : Strip carriage returns and BOM.

: Strip carriage returns and BOM. encoding {String} : Default is utf8

: Default is callback {Function}

Read a YAML file asynchronously and parse its contents as JSON.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {Object} options

returns {Function} cb : Callback function

Read a YAML file synchronously and parse its contents as JSON

Params

filepath {String}

returns {Object}

Read JSON file asynchronously and parse contents as JSON

Params

filepath {String}

callback {Function}

returns {Object}

Read a file synchronously and parse contents as JSON. marks.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {Object}

Read JSON or YAML utils.async. Determins the reader automatically based on file extension.

Params

filepath {String}

options {Object}

callback {Function}

returns {String}

Read JSON or utils.YAML. Determins the reader automatically based on file extension.

Params

filepath {String}

options {Object}

returns {String}

Asynchronously write a file to disk.

Params

dest {String}

content {String}

callback {Function}

Synchronously write files to disk, creating any intermediary directories if they don't exist.

Params

dest {String}

str {String}

options {Options}

Synchronously write JSON to disk, creating any intermediary directories if they don't exist.

Params

dest {String}

str {String}

options {Options}

Asynchronously write files to disk, creating any intermediary directories if they don't exist.

Params

dest {String}

str {String}

options {Options}

Synchronously write YAML to disk, creating any intermediary directories if they don't exist.

Params

dest {String}

str {String}

options {Options}

Aynchronously write YAML to disk, creating any intermediary directories if they don't exist.

Params

dest {String}

str {String}

options {Options}

Synchronously write JSON or YAML to disk, creating any intermediary directories if they don't exist. Data type is determined by the dest file extension.

Params

dest {String}

str {String}

options {Options}

Example

writeDataSync( 'foo.yml' , { foo : "bar" });

Asynchronously write JSON or YAML to disk, creating any intermediary directories if they don't exist. Data type is determined by the dest file extension.

Params

dest {String}

data {String}

options {Options}

cb {Function}: Callback function

Example

writeData( 'foo.yml' , { foo : "bar" });

Copy files synchronously;

Params

src {String}

dest {String}

Asynchronously remove dirs and child dirs that exist.

Params

dir {String}

{Function} : `cb

: `cb returns {Function}

Delete folders and files recursively. Pass a callback as the last argument to use utils.async.

Params

patterns {String} : Glob patterns to use.

: Glob patterns to use. options {Object} : Options for matched.

: Options for matched. cb {Function}

Return the file extension.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {String}

Directory path excluding filename.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {String}

The last n segments of a filepath. If a number isn't passed for n , the last segment is returned.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {String}

The first n segments of a filepath. If a number isn't passed for n , the first segment is returned.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {String}

Returns the last character in filepath

Params

filepath {String}

returns {String}

Example

lastChar ( 'foo/bar/baz/' );

Add a trailing slash to the filepath.

Note, this does not consult the file system to check if the filepath is file or a directory.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {String}

Normalize a filepath and remove trailing slashes.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {String}

Resolve the relative path from a to `b.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {String}

Return true if the path is absolute.

Params

{[type]} : filepath

: filepath returns {Boolean}

Return true if path a is the same as path `b.

Params

filepath {String}

a {String}

b {String}

returns {Boolean}

True if descendant path(s) contained within ancestor path. Note: does not test if paths actually exist.

Sourced from [Grunt].

Params

ancestor {String} : The starting path.

: The starting path. returns {Boolean}

True if a filepath is the CWD.

Sourced from [Grunt].

Params

filepath {String}

returns {Boolean}

True if a filepath is contained within the CWD.

Params

filepath {String}

returns {Boolean}

