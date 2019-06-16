openbase logo
ft

fs-tools

by Rich Trott
0.5.0

fs helper utilities (walk, copy, remove, mkdir -p)

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
Use shelljs, glob, mkdirp, rimraf, or other alternatives

Readme

fs-tools

Build Status

Some file utilities. See API Documentation for detailed info.

This project is not maintained anymore because now actual and better alternatives are available.

Consider using another package:

walk(path, [pattern,] iterator[, callback])

Recursively scan files by regex pattern & apply iterator to each. Iterator applied only to files, not to directories. If given path is a file, iterator will be called against it (if pattern allows it).

walkSync(path, [pattern,] iterator)

Sync version of walk(). Throws exception on error.

findSorted(path, [pattern,] callback)

Recursively collects files by regex pattern (if given, all files otherwise).

remove(path, callback)

Recursively delete directory with all content.

removeSync(path)

Sync version of remove(). Throws exception on error.

mkdir(path, mode = '0755', callback)

Recursively make path.

mkdirSync(path, mode = '0755')

Sync version of mkdir(). Throws exception on error.

copy(src, dst, callback)

Copy file.

move(src, dst, callback)

Move file.

tmpdir([template])

Returns unique directory (at the moment of request) pathname.

License

MIT

