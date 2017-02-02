fs.createReadStream that supports ongoing tailing of files

The built in fs.createReadStream function stops streaming once the file has come to an end.

If you want to tail the file so that it keeps streaming data when the file grows then you're out of luck.

This module adds a { tail: true } option to the options which will keep streaming data as data is added to the file, or until the .close() method is called on the read stream.

Because this module wraps the underlying fs.createReadStream function all the options work as expected.

Installation

This module is installed via npm:

$ npm install fs-tail-stream

Example Usage