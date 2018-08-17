openbase logo
fs

fs-sync

by Kael
1.0.6 (see all)

Synchronous fs with more fun

npm
GitHub
Documentation
16.6K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Build Status

fs-sync

Synchronous fs with more fun

Getting Started

This module is created for the favor of use of fs.xxxSync.

Once fs-sync is installed, you can use:

var fs = require('fs-sync');

if(fs.exists('package.json')){
    var pkg = fs.readJSON('package.json');
}

Methods

var fs = require('fs-sync');

fs.defaultEncoding

Type: String

Default value: 'utf-8'

Global default encoding

fs.defaultEncoding = 'utf-8'

fs.copy(from, to, options)

Copy a file or a whole directory to the destination. During this, necessary directories will be created.

Syntax

fs.copy(file, destpath, options);
fs.copy(dir, destpath, options);

file

Type: String

Path of file to be copied

dir

Type: String

Path of directory to be copied

options.force

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

By default, fs.copy will not override existed files, set options.force as true to override.

fs.mkdir(path)

Commandline mkdir or mkdir -p

fs.expand(patterns, options)

Like grunt.file.expand, but the sequence of the arguments is different

fs.write(file, content, options)

options

Type: Object

The same as the options argument of fs.writeFile

fs.read(file, options)

Read a file

options

Type: Object

The same as the options argument of fs.writeFile, except:

options.encoding

Type: String

Default value: fs.defaultEncoding

fs.readJSON(file, options)

Read a file as the JSON format, if the file content fails to be parsed as JSON, an error will be thrown.

fs.remove()

Delete a file or a whole directory. It's a dangerous action, be careful.

Equivalent to rm -rf(remove a folder and all its contents) or rm -f(unlink a file)

Syntax

fs.remove(file)
fs.remove(dir)

fs.exists(...)

arguments will be called with path.join

fs.isDir(path)

fs.isFile(path)

fs.isLink(path)

fs.isPathAbsolute(path)

Returns Boolean

Whether the given path is an absolute path (starting with '/')

fs.doesPathContain(ancestor, path...)

if(fs.doesPathContain(ancestor, path, path2)){
    console.log(path, 'and', path2, 'are inside', ancestor);
}

Returns Boolean

Whether path ancestor contains all paths after

ancestor String

Ancestor path

path String

The arguments of fs.doesPathContain could be more than 2.

