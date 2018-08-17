Synchronous fs with more fun

Getting Started

This module is created for the favor of use of fs.xxxSync .

Once fs-sync is installed, you can use:

var fs = require ( 'fs-sync' ); if (fs.exists( 'package.json' )){ var pkg = fs.readJSON( 'package.json' ); }

Methods

var fs = require ( 'fs-sync' );

Type: String

Default value: 'utf-8'

Global default encoding

fs.defaultEncoding = 'utf-8'

Copy a file or a whole directory to the destination. During this, necessary directories will be created.

Syntax

fs.copy(file, destpath, options); fs.copy(dir, destpath, options);

file

Type: String

Path of file to be copied

dir

Type: String

Path of directory to be copied

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

By default, fs.copy will not override existed files, set options.force as true to override.

Commandline mkdir or mkdir -p

Like grunt.file.expand , but the sequence of the arguments is different

options

Type: Object

The same as the options argument of fs.writeFile

Read a file

options

Type: Object

The same as the options argument of fs.writeFile, except:

Type: String

Default value: fs.defaultEncoding

Read a file as the JSON format, if the file content fails to be parsed as JSON, an error will be thrown.

Delete a file or a whole directory. It's a dangerous action, be careful.

Equivalent to rm -rf (remove a folder and all its contents) or rm -f (unlink a file)

Syntax

fs.remove(file) fs.remove(dir)

arguments will be called with path.join

Returns Boolean

Whether the given path is an absolute path (starting with '/' )

if (fs.doesPathContain(ancestor, path, path2)){ console .log(path, 'and' , path2, 'are inside' , ancestor); }

Returns Boolean

Whether path ancestor contains all path s after

ancestor String

Ancestor path

path String