Synchronous fs with more fun
This module is created for the favor of use of
fs.xxxSync.
Once
fs-sync is installed, you can use:
var fs = require('fs-sync');
if(fs.exists('package.json')){
var pkg = fs.readJSON('package.json');
}
var fs = require('fs-sync');
Type:
String
Default value:
'utf-8'
Global default encoding
fs.defaultEncoding = 'utf-8'
Copy a file or a whole directory to the destination. During this, necessary directories will be created.
fs.copy(file, destpath, options);
fs.copy(dir, destpath, options);
Type:
String
Path of file to be copied
Type:
String
Path of directory to be copied
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
By default,
fs.copy will not override existed files, set
options.force as
true to override.
Commandline
mkdir or
mkdir -p
Like
grunt.file.expand, but the sequence of the arguments is different
Type:
Object
The same as the
options argument of fs.writeFile
Read a file
Type:
Object
The same as the
options argument of fs.writeFile, except:
Type:
String
Default value:
fs.defaultEncoding
Read a file as the JSON format, if the file content fails to be parsed as JSON, an error will be thrown.
Delete a file or a whole directory. It's a dangerous action, be careful.
Equivalent to
rm -rf(remove a folder and all its contents) or
rm -f(unlink a file)
fs.remove(file)
fs.remove(dir)
arguments will be called with
path.join
Boolean
Whether the given
path is an absolute path (starting with
'/')
if(fs.doesPathContain(ancestor, path, path2)){
console.log(path, 'and', path2, 'are inside', ancestor);
}
Boolean
Whether path
ancestor contains all
paths after
String
Ancestor path
String
The arguments of
fs.doesPathContain could be more than 2.