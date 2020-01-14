Use the FS as your micro router

✅ 0 runtime dependencies

✅ < 100 loc

✅ little or no config

✅ parameterized paths

✅ parses query string

intent

Micro is a fantastic library, but does not come with a router. After using next.js and really enjoying the "fs as router" paradigm, I thought it might be nice to do the same with micro.

This is the simplest approach I could think of to create a flexible router that stays out of your way with an intuitive API.

usage

router usage

const { send } = require ( 'micro' ) let match = require ( 'fs-router' )(__dirname + '/routes' ) module .exports = async function ( req, res ) { let matched = match(req) if (matched) return await matched(req, res) send(res, 404 , { error : 'Not found' }) }

The above usage assumes you have a folder called routes next to the index.js file, that looks something like this:

routes / ├── foo │ └── :param │ └── thing .js └── things └── :id.js

the above tree would generate the following routes:

/foo/:param/thing /things/:id

defining a route

const { send } = require ( 'micro' ) module .exports.GET = async function ( req, res ) { send(res, 200 , { params : req.params, query : req.query }) }

path parameters

const { send } = require ( 'micro' ) module .exports = async function ( req, res ) { send(res, 200 , { id : req.params.id }) }

works great with async/await

const { send, json } = require ( 'micro' ) const qs = require ( 'querystring' ) require ( 'isomorphic-fetch' ) module .exports.GET = async function ( req, res ) { const query = qs.stringify(req.query) const data = await json(req) const res = await fetch( `http://some-url.com? ${query} ` ) const response = await res.json() send(res, 200 , response) }

typescript Use esModuleInterop and commonjs to import

{ "compilerOptions" : { "module" : "commonjs" , "esModuleInterop" : true , ...config } }

use the RequestHandler type from this lib

import { RequestHandler } from 'fs-router' export const GET: RequestHandler = async (req, res) => { send(res, 200 , { params: req.params, query: req.query }) }

A full typescript example is available in the examples directory

priority

module .exports.GET = async function ( req, res ) { send(res, 200 , {}) } module .exports.priority = -1

custom path

module .exports.GET = async function ( req, res ) { send(res, 200 , {}) } module .exports.path = '/foo/bar'

index routes

module .exports.GET = async function ( req, res ) { return 'hello!' }

filter routes

const { send } = require ( 'micro' ) const config = { filter : f => f.indexOf( 'foo' ) !== -1 } let match = require ( 'fs-router' )(__dirname + '/routes' , config) module .exports = async function ( req, res ) { let matched = match(req) if (matched) return await matched(req, res) send(res, 404 , { error : 'Not found' }) }

routes/ ├── foo │ ├── index .js │ └── thing .js └── bar ├── index .js ├── foo .js └── thing .js

the above tree would generate the following routes:

Multiple file extensions