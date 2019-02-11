read a file backwards.

var fsR = require ( 'fs-reverse' ) , filename = process.argv[ 2 ] fsR(filename, {}) .pipe(process.stdout)

the file will be read from the tail end, split into lines, and emitted in reverse order.

default options are:

{ flags : 'r' , mode : 0666 , bufferSize : 64 * 1024 , matcher : '

' }

except for matcher , the options are a subset of createReadStream in fs

If matcher is a regular expression with a group, like /(\r?

)/ then the split pattern will be perserved and emitted as a chunk.

License

MIT / Apache 2