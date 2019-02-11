read a file backwards.
// Usage: node <thissnippet.js> <filename>
var fsR = require('fs-reverse')
, filename = process.argv[2]
fsR(filename, {})
.pipe(process.stdout)
the file will be read from the tail end, split into lines, and emitted in reverse order.
default options are:
{ flags: 'r' //may only be 'r' or 'rx'
, mode: 0666
, bufferSize: 64 * 1024
, matcher: '\n' //may be a string or regular expression.
}
except for
matcher, the options are a subset of
createReadStream in fs
If matcher is a regular expression with a group, like
/(\r?\n)/
then the split pattern will be perserved and emitted as a chunk.
MIT / Apache 2