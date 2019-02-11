openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fr

fs-reverse

by Dominic Tarr
0.0.3 (see all)

stream the lines of a file in reverse order!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fs-reverse

read a file backwards.

// Usage: node <thissnippet.js> <filename>
var fsR = require('fs-reverse')
  , filename = process.argv[2]

fsR(filename, {})
  .pipe(process.stdout)

the file will be read from the tail end, split into lines, and emitted in reverse order.

default options are:

{ flags: 'r' //may only be 'r' or 'rx'
, mode: 0666
, bufferSize: 64 * 1024
, matcher: '\n' //may be a string or regular expression.
}

except for matcher, the options are a subset of createReadStream in fs

If matcher is a regular expression with a group, like /(\r?\n)/ then the split pattern will be perserved and emitted as a chunk.

License

MIT / Apache 2

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial